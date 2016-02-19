The Ethics of Psychological Research
1st Edition
Editors: J. D. Keehn
eBook ISBN: 9781483148236
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 94
Description
The Ethics of Psychological Research contains expanded versions of original presentations reported in a two-day symposium on Ethics in Psychological Research held at Atkinson College, York University, near Toronto in September 1980. The book is organized into three major sections, wherein the first deals with ethical principles and regulations, the second with ethics of research with special populations, and the third with problems associated with applications of scientific knowledge. A concluding section then details the results of a psychological research method applied to the question of a psychological ethic.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I. General Ethical Considerations
Some Recent Ethical Concerns of Psychologists in Britain
Historical Issues Concerning Animal Experimentation in the United States
On Being Moral in Immoral Places
The Moral Role Differentiation of Experimental Psychologists
Part II. On Research with Special Populations
Sweating at Night: Some Ethical Paradoxes Confronting Social Psychological Research
Ethics, and the Work of Psychologists in the Field of Criminal Justice
The Ethics of Experiments on Higher Animals
Ethical Considerations in the Aversive Control of Behavior
Part III. On Applications of Scientific Knowledge
Ethics of Behavior Modification: Behavioral and Medical Psychology
Legal and Ethical Implications of Treatment of Minors
Part IV. Morality as an Experimental Subject
To Do or Not to Do: Dimensions of Value and Morality in Experiments with Animal and Human Subjects
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 94
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148236
About the Editor
J. D. Keehn
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.