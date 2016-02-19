The Ethics of Psychological Research contains expanded versions of original presentations reported in a two-day symposium on Ethics in Psychological Research held at Atkinson College, York University, near Toronto in September 1980. The book is organized into three major sections, wherein the first deals with ethical principles and regulations, the second with ethics of research with special populations, and the third with problems associated with applications of scientific knowledge. A concluding section then details the results of a psychological research method applied to the question of a psychological ethic.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Part I. General Ethical Considerations

Some Recent Ethical Concerns of Psychologists in Britain

Historical Issues Concerning Animal Experimentation in the United States

On Being Moral in Immoral Places

The Moral Role Differentiation of Experimental Psychologists

Part II. On Research with Special Populations

Sweating at Night: Some Ethical Paradoxes Confronting Social Psychological Research

Ethics, and the Work of Psychologists in the Field of Criminal Justice

The Ethics of Experiments on Higher Animals

Ethical Considerations in the Aversive Control of Behavior

Part III. On Applications of Scientific Knowledge

Ethics of Behavior Modification: Behavioral and Medical Psychology

Legal and Ethical Implications of Treatment of Minors

Part IV. Morality as an Experimental Subject

To Do or Not to Do: Dimensions of Value and Morality in Experiments with Animal and Human Subjects

Index

