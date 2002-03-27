The Essential Researcher's Handbook
2nd Edition
For Nurses and Health Care Professionals
Authors: Maggie Tarling Linda Crofts
Paperback ISBN: 9780702026362
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 27th March 2002
Page Count: 232
Description
This book contains a wealth of practical guidance about what doing research actually involves for the often hard-pressed and isolated researcher. It bridges the gap and provides real-life insight into undertaking research in nursing. It focuses on the practicality of research and identifies the pitfalls that can so easily undermine even the most carefully planned project.
Table of Contents
- Getting started. 2. Practice development (new chapter will include evidence based practice, clinical governance and clinincal effectiveness). 3. How to do a literature search. 4. Reviewing the literature. 5. Choosing your methods. 6. Research funding. 7. Research and development strategy for NHS (new chapter). 8.Ethical Issues. 9. Venturing into the filed. 10. Reporting results. 11. 'Publish and be Damned'. 12. Opportunities for nursing research. Index.
Details
About the Author
Maggie Tarling
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Anaesthetics Research, Royal London Hospital, London, UK
Linda Crofts
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Nursing Research and Development, Royal Hospitals NHS Trust, London, UK
