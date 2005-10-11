The Essential Concepts of Nursing Text and Evolve eBooks Package

Foreword, Professor Peggy Chinn

Foreword, Professor Afaf Melis

Preface

Contributing Authors

Chapter One: An Introduction to Concepts and their Analyses, Hugh McKenna & John Cutcliffe

Chapter Two: A Concept Analysis of Abuse, Judee Onyskiw

Chapter Three: A Concept Analysis of Caring, Tanya McCance

Chapter Four: A Concept Analysis of Comfort, Linda Lowe and John Cutcliffe

Chapter Five: A Concept Analysis of Coping, Catherine Black

Chapter Six: A Concept Analysis of Dignity, Jerome Marley

Chapter Seven: The Concept of Empathy, Bill Reynolds

Chapter Eight: A Critical Examination of the Concept of Empowerment, Jim Dooher & Richard Byrt

Chapter Nine: A Concept Analysis of Facilitation, Carole McIlrath

Chapter Ten: Delineating the Concept of Fatigue using a Pragmatic Utility Approach, Karin Olson & Janice Morse

Chapter Eleven: Grief - an Analysis of the Concept as it Relates to Bereavement, Kate Sullivan

Chapter Twelve: Diversity or Divisiveness? A Critical Analysis of Hope, Cheryl Nekoliachuk

Chapter Thirteen: Taking Humour Seriously - an Analysis of the Concept of 'Humour,' Kristiina Hyrkas

Chapter Fourteen: An Analysis of Loneliness as a Concept of Importance for Dying Persons, Bob Brown

Chapter Fifteen: A concept analysis of shame, Mary Hasse & Lanny Magnassun

Chapter Sixteen: Towards a Praxis of Suffering, Janice Morse

Chapter Seventeen: A Concept Analysis of Nursing Support, Dianne Ellis, Sue Jackson & Chris Stevenson

Chapter Eighteen: A Concept Analysis of Therapeutic Touch, Jim Campbell

Chapter Nineteen: A Concept Analysis of Therapeutic Relationships, Mary Chambers

Chapter Twenty: Towards an Understanding of Trust, Wendy Austin

Chapter Twenty One: A Concept Analysis of Vulnerability, Jude Spiers

Chapter Twenty Two: The Evolution of Concept Analysis - Where do we go from Here?, John Cutcliffe and Hugh McKenna