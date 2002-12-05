The Essence of Chromatography
1st Edition
Description
The knowledge base of chromatography continued to expand throughout the 1990s owing to its many applications to problems of contemporary interest in industry, life and environmental sciences. Organizing this information into a single text for a diverse group of scientists has become increasingly difficult. The present book stemmed from the desire to revise Chromatography Today, written by the same author with Salwa K. Poole, and published in 1991. This title is considered to be one of the definitive texts on chromatography. It was soon realized however, that a simple revision would not provide the desired result of a contemporary picture of the practice of chromatography at the turn of the century. The only workable solution was to start afresh, maintaining the same general philosophy and concept for Chromatography Today where possible, while creating essentially a new book.
The format of the new book is modular, with extensive cross-references to permit rapid location of related material using different separation concepts. Important features are extensive tabulation of essential data for performing separations and an extensive bibliography to the most recent literature.
This title is intended as a suitable text for graduate level courses in the separation sciences and as a self-study guide for professional chromatographers wishing to refresh their background in this rapidly expanding field.
The Essence of Chromatography presents a comprehensive survey of modern chromatography and is an effective replacement for Chromatography Today.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and authoritative coverage of chromatographic techniques
- Contains extensive coverage of recent literature on this subject
- Ideal text for graduates and suitable for professional chromatographers
Readership
University departments teaching courses in separation sciences; academic and industrial libraries with an interest in analytical chemistry; organizations and societies that teach professional development courses in the separation sciences; and the chemical industry and life sciences companies with a research and development function
Table of Contents
General concepts in column chromatography; The column in gas chromatography; Instrumental aspects of gas chromatography; The column in liquid chromatography; Instrumental aspects of liquid chromatography; Thin-layer chromatography; Supercritical fluid chromatography; Capillary-Electromigration separation techniques; Spectroscopic detectors for identification and quantification; Separation of stereoisomers; Laboratory-scale preparative chromatography.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 936
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 5th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505879
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444501981
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444501998
About the Author
Colin Poole
Prof. Poole was born and educated in the United Kingdom receiving a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Leeds (1971) followed by graduate studies at the University of Bristol, MSc. in analytical chemistry (1972), and Ph.D. with Prof. E. D. Morgan at the University of Keele (1975) on the analysis of insect molting hormones. Since 1980 he has been at the Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, USA, except for 1995-1996, spent as the Governors’ Lecturer and Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine, London, in the United Kingdom.
Prof. Poole is a polychromatographer with broad interests in the separation and detection of small molecules in biological, environmental, and food samples; sample preparation technology; and computer-aided data analysis techniques. He is the author of over 325 research papers, an editor of the Journal of Chromatography, and a member of the editorial boards of 5 other analytical chemistry journals. In 1985 he received the Tswett Medal of the International Symposium Advances in Chromatography, in 1991 the Jubilee Medal of the Chromatographic Society, and in 1997 a D.Sc. from the University of Leeds (UK).
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, USA
Reviews
"I am happy to report that this volume is even better than the original... In general. the book is an excellent source of information on all aspects of chromatography... It is not simply a revision of Chromatography Today; most chapters have been completely rewritten, and several new topics have been introduced... In summary, I highly recommend this volume." --Journal of the American Chemical Society 2003
"The book is a "must" for all libraries. A reference work that will remain authoritative for many years." --LC-GC Europe, May 2003
"Highly Recommended. Graduate students through professionals." --CHOICE, September, 2003
"Quite simply, Colin Poole has again produced a text that is authoritative, comprehensive, informative, and an excellent source as a one-stop reference to the field of separation science." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA, May, 2003
"Overall this is a well-planned book, very well written and one that should become the prime standard for anyone entering chromatography or simply wanting to understand a little more about a different area of the subject." --CHROMATOGRAPHIA, 2003
"Colin Poole deserves to be cheered for his excellent work. The Essence of Chromatography contains all the important information that chromatographers - both novices and professionals alike - may need for rapid orientation as well as for an in-depth understanding of the discipline. Therefore, this book ought to be available in all libraries that serve universities and companies that teach, develop, or practice chromatography. I would even recommend that those who are active in the field of chromatography have their own copy on their bookshelves. I am sure that this book is one which will remain in use for a long period of time." --TrAC