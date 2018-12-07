The Eradication of Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm Disease) in Nigeria
1st Edition
An Eyewitness Account
The Eradication of Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm Disease) in Nigeria: An Eyewitness Account documents the process used to eradicate one of the most neglected public health challenges in Nigeria. The book's chapters discuss the need for well developed and implemented eradication strategies, the availability of human and material resources, and the collaboration that is necessary with international partners. In addition, sections highlight challenges, the benefits of perseverance, and the international support and multi-sectoral approach that is needed to tackle national problems. It demonstrates that other endemic tropical diseases and conditions can be eliminated or controlled if a similar approach is adopted.
- Summarizes the status of the global campaign to eradicate dracunculiasis in Nigeria
- Gives a comprehensive account of what Dracunculiasis is from the author’s earliest encounters, covering its mode of transmission and impact
- Contains a comprehensive and very fascinating account of the eradication experience in Nigeria, (the most endemic country in the world at the onset) through a multi-sectoral eradication strategy in collaboration with Global 2000-The Carter Center, UNs other NGOs
Academic and researchers in medical microbiology, parasitology, and tropical diseases and public health scientists
1. My Earliest Encounters with Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm Disease)
2. Guinea Worm and Guinea Worm Disease
3. History of Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm Disease)
4. Other Notable International Records on Dracunculiasis By Date
5. Dracunculiasis in Nigeria (A Calendar of Some Major National Events)
6. Global Occurrences of Dracunculiasis
7. Impact of Dracunculiasis (Guinea Worm Disease)
8. Justifications and Feasibility of Dracunculiasis Elimination
9. Challenges of Dracunculiasis Elimination in Nigeria
10. The Stagnation of Dracunculiasis Eradication in Nigeria (1996-1999): A Reality or Mirage?
11. Nigerian Guinea Worm Eradication Programme (NIGEP): Evolution, Structure and Strategies
12. Phenomenal but Real: Thirteen Recountable Experiences During Dracunculiasis Eradication
13. In the Jaws of Death
14. The Unsung but Remarkable Roles Grassroot Stakeholders in Dracunculiasis Eradication
15. Some Notable Events During Dracunculiasis Eradication
16. Blessings of Challenging Circumstances During Dracunculiasis Elimination
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128167656
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128167649
Luke Edungbola
i. Forty years as a University Teacher in Medical and Public Health Parasitology, in the College of Health Sciences. ii. Professor of Medical and Public Health Parasitology at the College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, for 30 years. iii. Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration (2003-2005). iv. Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics (2005-2007). v. Senior Consultant and National Technical Adviser to Global 2000/ The Carter Center, for 20 years. vi. Short-term Consultant to WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, River Blindness Foundation, AFRICARE, VBC, Federal Ministry of Health. vii. A Leading Pioneer of Dracunculiasis Eradication and Onchocerciasis Control in Nigeria. viii. A Member of National Certification Committee for the Eradication of Guinea Worm Disease in Nigeria (2005-2013). ix. Editor-in-Chief of the Nigerian Journal of Parasitology (for 10 years) and Editor-in-Chief of Tropical Journal of Health Sciences (for 8 years). x. A Peer Reviewer for Several Journals and External Assessor for Promotion and Appointments to the Rank of Professor in Several Universities. xi. Published Journal Articles and Books Extensively on Dracunculiasis, Onchocerciasis, Schistosomiasis and Some Other Tropical Diseases.
Professor, College Of Health Sciences,University Of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria