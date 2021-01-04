The Era of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Pharmaceutical Industry examines the drug discovery process to assess how new technologies have improved – and can continue to improve – efficiencies and effectiveness. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are considered as the future for a wide range of disciplines and industries, including that of the pharmaceutical industry. In an environment where producing a single approved drug costs millions and takes many years of rigorous testing prior to its approval, reducing costs and time is of high interest. Along that road, however, there is a substantial number of failures but the earlier they are identified, the more time and money is saved and can be applied to other projects. Through the various stages of the drug discovery process, pharmaceutical companies are taking advantage of the tools and skills utilized by data scientists. This book will follow the journey that a drug company takes when producing a therapeutic from the very beginning to ultimately benefitting a patient’s life, outlining the place of new technologies in this workflow. The techniques used by leading pharmaceutical companies will allow individuals to understand and apply such techniques to help speed up the drug discovery process and improve patient lives. This book will be useful to those working in the pharmaceutical industry, but also all those researching in chemical biology, computational chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and bioinformatics.