The Era of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Pharmaceutical Industry
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Era of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Pharmaceutical Industry examines the drug discovery process to assess how new technologies have improved – and can continue to improve – efficiencies and effectiveness. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are considered as the future for a wide range of disciplines and industries, including that of the pharmaceutical industry. In an environment where producing a single approved drug costs millions and takes many years of rigorous testing prior to its approval, reducing costs and time is of high interest. Along that road, however, there is a substantial number of failures but the earlier they are identified, the more time and money is saved and can be applied to other projects. Through the various stages of the drug discovery process, pharmaceutical companies are taking advantage of the tools and skills utilized by data scientists. This book will follow the journey that a drug company takes when producing a therapeutic from the very beginning to ultimately benefitting a patient’s life, outlining the place of new technologies in this workflow. The techniques used by leading pharmaceutical companies will allow individuals to understand and apply such techniques to help speed up the drug discovery process and improve patient lives. This book will be useful to those working in the pharmaceutical industry, but also all those researching in chemical biology, computational chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and bioinformatics.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how predicting toxic effects is performed, reducing costs in testing compounds as well as use of animals in research
- Written by the industrial teams conducting the work who showcase how the technology has improved and where it should be improved further
- Allows understanding of techniques from different disciplines, creating a complete guide
Readership
Academic and industrial researchers interested in drug discovery, chemical biology, computational chemistry, medicinal chemistry, and bioinformatics
Table of Contents
- Drug discovery in the era of AI and ML
2. The druggable targets (target identification and validation)
3. Finding the sweet spot of compound properties – (lead identification – lead optimisation) - Compounds, Chemistry and Cheminformatics
4. Drug safety and predicting toxicology
5. Image analytics
6. Biology and Bioinformatics
7. Bayesian Approaches to problem solving
8. Natural Language Processing
9. Case studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 4th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200452
About the Editor
Stephanie Kay Ashenden
Dr. Ashenden is Senior Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Data Scientist at AstraZeneca, working in the Discovery Sciences, IMed-Biotech Unit. She received her PhD in 2018 from the Department of Chemistry, Cambridge University. Dr. Ashenden has three publications, but in very high impact resources (Methods in Enzymology, Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling, and Journal of Medicinal Chemistry). Dr. Ashenden is a very early career researcher, but has an extensive research network, academic and industrial experience, and a drive to conduct and report high quality research. She will be working with more experienced researchers on the project to help guide and offer experience.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Data Scientist, AstraZeneca
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.