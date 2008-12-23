The Epilepsies 3, Volume 33
1st Edition
Blue Books of Neurology Series, Volume 33
Table of Contents
1 Seizure Prediction: Its Evolution and Therapeutic Potential, David Krieger and Brian Litt
2 Febrile Seizures, Céline M. Dubé and Tallie Z. Baram
3 Mechanisms of Action of Levetiracetam and Newer SV2A Ligands, Henrik Klitgaard and Alain Matagne
4 Long-Term Effects of Seizures on Brain Structure and Function, Howard P. Goodkin and Edward H. Bertram
5 Dipole Source Modeling in Epilepsy: Contribution to Clinical Management, John S. Ebersole
6 EEG-correlated fMRI in Epilepsy: Current State of the Art, Rachel Thornton and Louis Lemieux
7 Epilepsy and Sleep, Soheyl Noachtar and Jan Rémi
8 Cortical Myoclonus and Epilepsy: Overlap and Differences, Renzo Guerrini and Francesco Mari
9 The Life-Threatening Epilepsies of Childhood and Their Treatment, Catherine Chiron
10 The Spectrum of Epilepsies Associated with Generalized Spike and Wave Patterns, Michael Koutroumanidis and Chrysostomos P. Panayiotopoulos
11 Epilepsies due to Monogenic Disorders of Metabolism, Chantal Depondt
12 Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, Tiziana Granata and Carlo Antozzi
13 Seizures and Epilepsy in the Elderly, Anil Mendiratta and Timothy A. Pedley
14 Psychosis of Epilepsy, Andres M. Kanner
15 Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, Fergus J Rugg-Gunn and Lina Nashef
16 The Management of Epilepsy in Pregnancy, Torbjörn Tomson and Dina Battino
17 Does Early Treatment Influence the Long-Term Outcome of Epilepsy?, A.G. Marson
18 Pharmacodynamic Interactions of Antiepileptic Drugs, Gail D. Anderson and Jong M. Rho
19 The Surgery of Temporal Lobe Epilepsy I – Historical Development, Patient Selection, and Seizure Outcome, Nicholas Moran and Simon Shorvon
20 The Surgery of Temporal Lobe Epilepsy II – Surgical Complications and Long-Term Adverse Effects, Simon Shorvon and Nicholas Moran
21 Brain Stimulation in Epilepsy – An Old Technique with a New Promise?, Kristl Vonck and Paul Boon
Index
Description
This title in the acclaimed Blue Books of Neurology series highlights advances in epileptology and new ways of managing seizure disorders. Contributors from around the world—most new to this volume—lend a global perspective and provide the latest thinking on the new and controversial issues surrounding epilepsy. You’ll find detailed discussions of difficulties in diagnosing and treating epilepsy, including the latest pharmacologic management strategies. This book covers the entire range of issues in epilepsy from basic science research to current clinical issues to medical and surgical therapeutics. Find all you need on critical issues in treating epilepsy and seizure disorders.
Key Features
- Provides the expertise of new contributors and volume editors who are world-class authorities in the field for authoritative guidance.
- Features thoroughly updated content including new chapters—Seizure Prediction; Drug Resistance Genes; Cortical Myoclonus and Epilepsy; Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy; Seizures in the Elderly; Rasmussen’s Encephalitis; Epilepsies Due to Monogenic Disorders of Metabolism; Epilepsy and Sleep; Long-term Effects of Seizures on Brain Structure and Function; Brain Stimulation in Epilepsy—for the most current information for use in the decision-making process.
- Includes coverage of the surgical management of epilepsy to help you determine when it’s best to recommend surgery and for which patients.
- Emphasizes pharmacologic management of seizure patients that reflects advances in biotechnology and imaging.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 23rd December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711318
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416061717
About the Authors
Simon Shorvon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Clinical Neurology, Institute of Neurology, Consultant Neurologist, National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery and Medical Director, National Society for Epilepsy, London, UK
Timothy Pedley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice-Chairman, Department of Neurology, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University; Director, Columbia Comprehensive Epilepsy Center, NY, USA