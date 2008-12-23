The Epilepsies 3, Volume 33

1 Seizure Prediction: Its Evolution and Therapeutic Potential, David Krieger and Brian Litt



2 Febrile Seizures, Céline M. Dubé and Tallie Z. Baram



3 Mechanisms of Action of Levetiracetam and Newer SV2A Ligands, Henrik Klitgaard and Alain Matagne



4 Long-Term Effects of Seizures on Brain Structure and Function, Howard P. Goodkin and Edward H. Bertram



5 Dipole Source Modeling in Epilepsy: Contribution to Clinical Management, John S. Ebersole



6 EEG-correlated fMRI in Epilepsy: Current State of the Art, Rachel Thornton and Louis Lemieux



7 Epilepsy and Sleep, Soheyl Noachtar and Jan Rémi



8 Cortical Myoclonus and Epilepsy: Overlap and Differences, Renzo Guerrini and Francesco Mari



9 The Life-Threatening Epilepsies of Childhood and Their Treatment, Catherine Chiron



10 The Spectrum of Epilepsies Associated with Generalized Spike and Wave Patterns, Michael Koutroumanidis and Chrysostomos P. Panayiotopoulos



11 Epilepsies due to Monogenic Disorders of Metabolism, Chantal Depondt



12 Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, Tiziana Granata and Carlo Antozzi



13 Seizures and Epilepsy in the Elderly, Anil Mendiratta and Timothy A. Pedley



14 Psychosis of Epilepsy, Andres M. Kanner



15 Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy, Fergus J Rugg-Gunn and Lina Nashef



16 The Management of Epilepsy in Pregnancy, Torbjörn Tomson and Dina Battino



17 Does Early Treatment Influence the Long-Term Outcome of Epilepsy?, A.G. Marson



18 Pharmacodynamic Interactions of Antiepileptic Drugs, Gail D. Anderson and Jong M. Rho



19 The Surgery of Temporal Lobe Epilepsy I – Historical Development, Patient Selection, and Seizure Outcome, Nicholas Moran and Simon Shorvon



20 The Surgery of Temporal Lobe Epilepsy II – Surgical Complications and Long-Term Adverse Effects, Simon Shorvon and Nicholas Moran



21 Brain Stimulation in Epilepsy – An Old Technique with a New Promise?, Kristl Vonck and Paul Boon



Index