The Epidermis documents the proceedings of a symposium that explored in detail the fundamental aspects of the epidermis and the still poorly understood process of keratinization. The Division of Dermatology, University Extension and the School of Medicine of the University of California at Los Angeles agreed to sponsor the conference and offered the University's Residential Conference Center at Lake Arrowhead for the meeting place. This volume is a source book of basic dermatologic thought and information. More than a book of dermatology, this volume makes a singular contribution to our knowledge of keratinization. The volume contains 37 papers and opens with an introductory chapter on keratinization, focusing on the history of the keratohyalin granules, the role of lipids in the orderly keratinization of the epidermis, and the desquamation process. Subsequent chapters present studies on topics such as the behavior of the skin; the effects of various experimental conditions on keratinization in organ culture; and the localization and the regional variability in the concentration epidermal enzymes.
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of Contributors
Preface
I. Keratinization in Historical Perspective
I. Introduction
II. Keratohyalin Granules
III. The Role of Lipids in Keratinization
IV. Desquamation
V. References
II. The Determinism of the Differentiation of the Skin and the Cutaneous Appendages of the Chick Embryo
I. Introduction
II. Behavior of the Skin In Vitro
III. The Role of the Dermis and of the Epidermis in the Differentiation of the Feather Germ and of the Scales
IV. Role of the Nervous System and of the Axial Organs in the Differentiation of the Feather Germs
V. Conclusions
VI. References
IIIA. Feather Formation and Synthesis of Keratin by Primary Skin Cells and by Skin Cells Grown In Vitro
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. References
IIIB. A Note on Feather Keratin
Text
References
IV. The Experimental Study of Keratinization in Organ Culture
I. Introduction
II. Histogenesis of Normal Chicken Epidermis
III. Some Environmental Factors in the Normal Differentiation of Chicken Epidermis
IV. Modification of Epidermal Differentiation by Contact with Heterotypic Mesenchyme
V. Effects of Chemical Agents on Keratinization
VI. Discussion
VII. References
V. Studies on Stability of Phenotypic Traits in Embryonic Integumental Tissues and Cells
I. Introduction
II. The Development of Aggregates of Dissociated Skin Cells
III. Chimaeric Skin in Co-Aggregates of Embryonic Mouse and Chick Skin Cells
IV. Changes in Differentiative Behavior of Skin Cells Maintained in Monolayer Cultures
V. Keratinization of the Chorion of CAM
VI. Remarks
VII. References
VI. Secretion of a Connective Tissue Protein by Developing Epidermis
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of the Basement Lamella and Its Relation to the Reticular Layer of the Dermis
III. Formation of the Basement Lamella in Regenerating Salamander Limbs
IV. Concluding Remarks
V. References
VII. Aspects of Cell Individuality in the Renewal of Stratified Squamous Epithelia
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Summary
V. References
VIII. Enzymes of the Epidermis
I. Introduction
II. Observations
III. Conclusions
IV. References
IX. Quantitative Histochemistry of Skin
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Enzyme Activity of Human Epidermis
IV. Enzyme Activity of Various Strata and Skin Appendages
V. Summary and Conclusions
VI. References
X. Protein Synthesis and Epidermal Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Differentiation in Multicellular Systems
III. The Fine Structure of the Developing Epidermis
IV. The Control of Protein Synthesis
V. Control Systems in Complex Cells
VI. Membranes and Morphogenesis
VII. Adaptive Responses of Epidermal Cells
VIII. Concluding Remarks
IX. References
XI. Structural and Biochemical Features of the Hair Follicle
I. Introduction
II. Fine Structure of Fully Hardened Keratins
III. Development of Keratin in the Hair Follicle
IV. Chemistry and Structure of the Medulla and the Inner Root Sheath
V. Cell Membranes in the Follicle
VI. The Outer Root Sheath and Associated Structures
VII. General Remarks
VIII. Acknowledgments
IX. References
XII. Tonofilaments and Keratohyalin
I. Introduction
II. Material and Methods
III. Observations
IV. Summary
V. References
XIII. Different Staining Methods for the Electron-Microscopic Elucidation of the Tonofibrillar Differentiation in Normal Epidermis
I. Introduction
II. Material and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
VI. References
XIV. A Possible Role of the Desmosome in the Process of Keratinization
An Electron-Microscopic Study of Acantholysis and Dyskeratosis
I. Introduction
II. The Morphology of the Desmosome at Various Levels of the Epidermis during Normal Keratinization
III. The Loss of Desmosomes in Acantholytic Diseases and the Interrelationship of Acantholysis and Dyskeratosis
IV. The Etiology of Acantholysis and Dyskeratosis
V. Summary
VI. Nomenclature
VII. References
XV. Ultrastructural Evidence Related to the Mechanism of Keratin Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Observations
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
VI. Key to Symbols Used in the Illustrations
VII. References
XVI. A Theory for the Structure of α-Keratin
I. Introduction
II. A Model Derived from Stereochemical Data
III. Electron-Microscopic Investigations of the Structure of the Microfibril
IV. Conclusions
V. References
XVII. Biosynthesis of Epidermal Proteins
I. Observations
II. Summary
III. References
XVIII. Alkali-Soluble Human Epidermal Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
VI. References
XIX. Dermatoglyphics: A Brief Review
I. Introduction
II. Surface Anatomy
III. Embryology
IV. Inheritance
V. Race
VI. Constitution
VII. Closing Remarks
VIII. References
XX. The Biology of the Stratum Corneum
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical Misconceptions
III. Phylogenetic Considerations
IV. Isolation and Preparation of the Stratum Corneum
V. Epidermal Biology
VI. Stratigraphy of the Horny Layer
VII. Desquamation of the Horny Layer
VIII. Daily Production of Horny Material
IX. Microanatomy of Horny Cells
X. Horny Layer Measurements
XI. The Construction of the Horny Cell
XII. Stripping of Stratum Corneum
XIII. The Cohesion of Epidermal Cells
XIV. Water Loss
XV. Localization of the Rate-Limiting Membrane
XVI. References
XXI. Permeability of the Stratum Corneum
I. Introduction
II. Absorption Pathways
III. Factors Affecting Percutaneous Absorption
IV. Factors Promoting Percutaneous Absorption
V. References
XXII. Some Aspects of the Carbohydrate Metabolism Enzymes in the Human Epidermis under Normal and Pathological Conditions
I. Introduction
II. Observations and Discussion
III. References
XXIII. Relation of the Nucleic Acids to Protein Synthesis in the Mammalian Epidermis
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthetic Locus of DNA in the Epidermis
III. Biosynthetic Locus of RNA in the Epidermis
IV. Location of RNase and DNase in the Epidermis
V. The Locus of Amino Acid Incorporation into Protein in the Epidermis
VI. Summary
VII. References
XXIV. Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Skin
I. Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Skin
II. References
XXV. Sterol Metabolism in Skin and Epidermis
I. Introduction
II. Steroid Biogenesis in Skin
III. Other Steroids Found in Skin and Surface Films
IV. Sites of Steroid Biosynthesis in Skin
V. Factors That Influence the Steroid Composition of Skin and Surface Films
VI. References
XXVI. Lipids, Membranes, and the Human Epidermis
I. Introduction
II. The Lipids
III. Lipids and Membranes
IV. Lipids, Membranes, and the Human Epidermis
V. Summary
VI. References
XXVII. Chemical Anomalies in Pathological Horny Layers
I. Introduction
II. Induced Dermatoses
III. Naturally Occurring Scaling Dermatoses
IV. Biochemical Aspects
V. Summary
VI. Acknowledgments
VII. References
XXVIII. Cytoplasmic Components in the Psoriatic Horny Layers with Special Reference to Electron-Microscopic Findings
I. Introduction
II. Fibrils
III. Nonfibrillar Components
IV. Summary
V. References
XXIX. Definition of Epidermal Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Normal Epidermal Cell
III. Benign Hyperplasia-Psoriasis
IV. Basal Cell Cancer
V. Squamous Cell Cancer
VI. Other Epithelial Tumors
VII. Summary
VIII. References
XXX. The Papilloma of Rabbits Induced by the Virus of Shope: Histologic Features Related to Amount of Virus in the Tumor
I. Introduction
II. The Shope Papilloma
III. Summary
IV. References
XXXI. Vesication and Acantholysis
I. Introduction
II. Acantholysis
III. The Uses of Cantharidin
IV. Newer Findings
V. References
XXXII. Some Observations on Epidermolysis Bullosa and Experimental Blisters
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
VI. References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 670
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261676
William Montagna
Oregon Regional Primate Research Center, Beaverton, U.S.A.