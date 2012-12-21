The Epidemiology of Plasmodium Vivax: History, Hiatus and Hubris, Volume 80
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Series Editors
- Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter One. The Global Public Health Significance of Plasmodium vivax
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Global Distribution of P. vivax Infections
- 3 Spatial Distribution of P. vivax Malaria, Populations at Risk and Its Vectors
- 4 Regional Summaries of the Public Health Significance of P. vivax Malaria
- 5 Discussion
- 6 Methods
- References
- Chapter Two. Relapse
- 1 Introduction
- 2 History
- 3 Phenotypic Variation in P. vivax
- 4 Relapse Determinants
- 5 Geographic Distribution of Relapse Phenotypes
- 6 The Effects of Age and Immunity on Relapse
- 7 Drug Effects on Relapse
- 8 Vivax Malaria Following Falciparum Malaria
- 9 The Periodicity of Relapse
- 10 Implications for Epidemiological Assessment
- References
- Chapter Three. Plasmodium vivax
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Pre-patent and Incubation Periods
- 3 Symptoms and Signs of Vivax Malaria
- 4 Clinical Illness Requiring Hospitalisation
- 5 Severe Malaria
- 6 Risk of Severe Disease and Death
- 7 Vulnerable Groups
- 8 Specific Clinical Manifestations of Severe Vivax Malaria
- 9 Severe and Fatal Disease Resulting from Treatment with Primaquine
- 10 Risk Factors for Uncomplicated and Severe Vivax Malaria
- 11 Pathophysiology of Disease in Vivax Malaria
- 12 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter Four. Diagnosis and Treatment of Plasmodium vivax Malaria
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chemotherapeutics Terminology
- 3 Historical Perspectives
- 4 Chemoprophylaxis Against Vivax Malaria
- 5 Diagnosis of Vivax Malaria
- 6 Treatment of Uncomplicated Vivax Malaria
- 7 Treatment of Severe and Complicated Vivax Malaria
- 8 Evaluating Drug Resistance in Vivax Malaria
- 9 Research and Development Urgencies
- 10 Summary
- References
- Chapter Five. Chemotherapeutic Strategies for Reducing Transmission of Plasmodium vivax Malaria
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Transmission of P. vivax
- 3 Reducing P. vivax Transmission by Treating Symptomatic Disease
- 4 Reducing P. vivax Transmission Using Mass Drug Administration
- 5 Conclusions
- References
- Chapter Six. Control and Elimination of Plasmodium vivax
- 1 Why Controlling P. vivax Is Difficult
- 2 Established Anti-transmission Measures
- 3 Drugs for Control of Relapsing Malaria
- 4 Difficulty Going from Low to No Malaria Transmission
- 5 Surveillance as Key Intervention for Malaria Elimination
- 6 Problems of Malaria Reintroduction into Eliminated Areas
- 7 Prospects for Improved Drugs for Control/Elimination
- 8 Prospects for Improved Anti-transmission Measures
- 9 Conclusions
- References
- Index
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology.
Advances in Parasitology includes medical studies on parasites of major influence, such as Plasmodium falciparum and trypanosomes. The series also contains reviews of more traditional areas, such as zoology, taxonomy, and life history, which shape current thinking and applications.
Eclectic volumes are supplemented by thematic volumes on various topics, including control of human parasitic diseases and global mapping of infectious diseases. The 2010 impact factor is1.683.
Key Features
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Contributions from leading authorities and industry experts
Readership
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine and entomology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 21st December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123979117
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123979001
