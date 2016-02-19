The Enzymes - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780121227180, 9780080865959

The Enzymes, Volume 18

3rd Edition

Serial Editors: Paul D. Boyer Edwin Krebs
eBook ISBN: 9780080865959
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th March 1987
Page Count: 509
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
509
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865959

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Paul D. Boyer Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Institute University of California Los Angeles, California

Edwin Krebs Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Labs, University of Washington School of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.