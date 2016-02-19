The Environmental Model of Mars, Volume 2
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 2nd COSPAR Colloquium Held in Sopron, Hungary, 22-26 January 1990
Table of Contents
(partial) Mars boundary layer simulations: comparison with Viking lander and entry observations, R M Haberle & H C Houben. Environmental consideration of design alternatives for the exploration of Mars by balloon, T F Heinsheimer & L D Friedman. The NASA environmental models of Mars, D I Kaplan. Exploration of the atmosphere and climate system of Mars, C Leovy. Algorithm for stereo pair matching, D A Usikov & M I Kolesnik. Mars sample return: site selection strategy and proposal in Aeolis region, N Cabrol et al. Landing site selection for the Mars 94 mission: a preliminary study, F M Costard et al. Are Phobos and Deimos carbonaceous chondrites? Mössbauer spectroscopy on carbonaceous chondrites and their relation to the Martian moons, M B Madsen et al. A technique for measuring the electric properties of planetary grounds, R Grard et al. Scientific rationale and technical elements of future Mars exploration in ESA, A F Chicarro & G E N Scoon. The Martian magnetic soils: proposal for a soil magnetometer, J M D Coey et al. Thermal Environment of Mars, T Z Martin. Sensing the physical properties at the Martian surface, A Dollfus. Settlement of an engineering model of Martian atmosphere for Mars-94 project, P Mauroy & A Vargas. Regolith formation on Phobos and Deimos, M Banaszkiewicz & W-H Ip. Accretion of meteoritic material onto Mars: implications for the surface, atmosphere and moons, G J Flynn. Exploration of the DAO Vallis-Hadriaca Patera region on Mars by Mars balloon exploration vehicles, F R West. Martian Mössbauer spectrometer, J Galazka-Friedman et al. Author index.
Description
The twenty-two papers contained in this volume have been selected from the Proceedings of the 2nd COSPAR Colloquium. The exploration of planet Mars will be the focal point of the planetary missions in the coming years, so the investigation of the surface and the upper layers of the soil is of primary importance. The major space agencies are actively working to understand the environmental and technical requirements of the planned missions and experiments and it is predicted that the planet will be host to both ground based and atmospheric investigations in the near future.
Readership
For astrophysicists, geologists and astronautical engineers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1991
- Published:
- 28th February 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287546
