The Environmental Model of Mars, Volume 2

(partial) Mars boundary layer simulations: comparison with Viking lander and entry observations, R M Haberle & H C Houben. Environmental consideration of design alternatives for the exploration of Mars by balloon, T F Heinsheimer & L D Friedman. The NASA environmental models of Mars, D I Kaplan. Exploration of the atmosphere and climate system of Mars, C Leovy. Algorithm for stereo pair matching, D A Usikov & M I Kolesnik. Mars sample return: site selection strategy and proposal in Aeolis region, N Cabrol et al. Landing site selection for the Mars 94 mission: a preliminary study, F M Costard et al. Are Phobos and Deimos carbonaceous chondrites? Mössbauer spectroscopy on carbonaceous chondrites and their relation to the Martian moons, M B Madsen et al. A technique for measuring the electric properties of planetary grounds, R Grard et al. Scientific rationale and technical elements of future Mars exploration in ESA, A F Chicarro & G E N Scoon. The Martian magnetic soils: proposal for a soil magnetometer, J M D Coey et al. Thermal Environment of Mars, T Z Martin. Sensing the physical properties at the Martian surface, A Dollfus. Settlement of an engineering model of Martian atmosphere for Mars-94 project, P Mauroy & A Vargas. Regolith formation on Phobos and Deimos, M Banaszkiewicz & W-H Ip. Accretion of meteoritic material onto Mars: implications for the surface, atmosphere and moons, G J Flynn. Exploration of the DAO Vallis-Hadriaca Patera region on Mars by Mars balloon exploration vehicles, F R West. Martian Mössbauer spectrometer, J Galazka-Friedman et al. Author index.