The Environment of Human Settlements Human Well-Being in Cities
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Conference Held in Brussels, Belgium, April 1976
Description
The Environment of Human Settlements: Human Well-Being in Cities, Volume 1 contains the proceedings of the Conference on the Environment of Human Settlements: Human Well-Being in Cities, held in Brussels, Belgium, in April 1976. The papers focus on the environmental implications of human settlements, with emphasis on the well-being of people living in cities. This volume is comprised of 31 chapters organized around four themes: modern technology for cities of today; decision-making for human well-being in cities (including political, legal and economic considerations); urban and land-use planning; and design as a component in urban policy. Ontario's resource recovery program is described, and interstate highway interchange communities as sites of future settlements are considered. The effects of highway noise in residential communities are also discussed, along with the role of remote sensing in habitat; financial and technical management for human settlements; human settlements as sociotechnical-economic processes; how to optimize urban density; and quantitative landscape evaluation for open space planning. This book will be of interest to engineers, scientists, and decision-makers concerned with local, national, regional, and global environmental problems related to human settlements.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I - Modern Technology for Cities of Today
Ontario's Resource Recovery Program
Accessibility for Goods and People
An Exploration of Interstate Highway Interchange Communities as Sites of Future Settlements
II - Decision Making for Human Well-Being in Cities
1. Political, Legal and Economic Consideration
WERC Brussels Conference on the Environment of Human Settlements: Implementation: Political Decision-Making
Effects of Highway Noise in Residential Communities
The Great American Bicentennial Urban Preserve
Decision-Making Process in the Canadian Urban Social-Cultural Environment
The Role of Remote Sensing in Habitat
Legislation and Human Settlement
Financial and Technical Management for Human Settlements
Human Settlements as Sociotechnical-Economic Processes
Planning for Uncertainty: an Approach for Decision Makers
Environmental Quality, Public Good Amenities and Local Government Policy: An Operational Policy
2. Case Studies in Urban Environment
Guarding for Clean Urban Environment
The Program for Noise Control in the City of Toronto
The Growth of Bradford, England with Specific Reference to the Problems of Human Settlement and the Solutions so far Put forward
Development with a Compatible Minimum of Pollution
III - Urban and Land Use Planning
Planning Forms for 20th-century Cities
Optimizing Urban Density
Urban Extensions in Belgium: A Case Study in the Framework of Urbanized North Western Europe
Quantitative Landscape Evaluation for Open Space Planning
Land-Use Maps for Town Planners
Measuring the Costs of an Improved Urban Environment for Low-Cost Housing: The Potential Contribution of Threshold Analysis
1. Citizen Participation and Urban Policy
Well-Being in Urban Extensions
Planning and Developments in the Dutch Wadden Sea Area
2. Water Resources
A New Approach to Urban Water Resources Systems Optimization
IV - Design as an Aid to Solving Urban Problems
Enhancing the Visual Environment
A Methodology to Determine the Assets and Liabilities of an Existing Urban Residential Area from the Point of View of its Inhabitants
The Identity of the City and its Capacity for Change
V - Well-Being in Cities and the Future
Wellbeing in Cities and the Future
USERC Environment Resources and Urban Development Workshop
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153650