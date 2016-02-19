The Environment of Human Settlements: Human Well-Being in Cities, Volume 1 contains the proceedings of the Conference on the Environment of Human Settlements: Human Well-Being in Cities, held in Brussels, Belgium, in April 1976. The papers focus on the environmental implications of human settlements, with emphasis on the well-being of people living in cities. This volume is comprised of 31 chapters organized around four themes: modern technology for cities of today; decision-making for human well-being in cities (including political, legal and economic considerations); urban and land-use planning; and design as a component in urban policy. Ontario's resource recovery program is described, and interstate highway interchange communities as sites of future settlements are considered. The effects of highway noise in residential communities are also discussed, along with the role of remote sensing in habitat; financial and technical management for human settlements; human settlements as sociotechnical-economic processes; how to optimize urban density; and quantitative landscape evaluation for open space planning. This book will be of interest to engineers, scientists, and decision-makers concerned with local, national, regional, and global environmental problems related to human settlements.

Table of Contents



Introduction

I - Modern Technology for Cities of Today

Ontario's Resource Recovery Program

Accessibility for Goods and People

An Exploration of Interstate Highway Interchange Communities as Sites of Future Settlements

II - Decision Making for Human Well-Being in Cities

1. Political, Legal and Economic Consideration

WERC Brussels Conference on the Environment of Human Settlements: Implementation: Political Decision-Making

Effects of Highway Noise in Residential Communities

The Great American Bicentennial Urban Preserve

Decision-Making Process in the Canadian Urban Social-Cultural Environment

The Role of Remote Sensing in Habitat

Legislation and Human Settlement

Financial and Technical Management for Human Settlements

Human Settlements as Sociotechnical-Economic Processes

Planning for Uncertainty: an Approach for Decision Makers

Environmental Quality, Public Good Amenities and Local Government Policy: An Operational Policy

2. Case Studies in Urban Environment

Guarding for Clean Urban Environment

The Program for Noise Control in the City of Toronto

The Growth of Bradford, England with Specific Reference to the Problems of Human Settlement and the Solutions so far Put forward

Development with a Compatible Minimum of Pollution

III - Urban and Land Use Planning

Planning Forms for 20th-century Cities

Optimizing Urban Density

Urban Extensions in Belgium: A Case Study in the Framework of Urbanized North Western Europe

Quantitative Landscape Evaluation for Open Space Planning

Land-Use Maps for Town Planners

Measuring the Costs of an Improved Urban Environment for Low-Cost Housing: The Potential Contribution of Threshold Analysis

1. Citizen Participation and Urban Policy

Well-Being in Urban Extensions

Planning and Developments in the Dutch Wadden Sea Area

2. Water Resources

A New Approach to Urban Water Resources Systems Optimization

IV - Design as an Aid to Solving Urban Problems

Enhancing the Visual Environment

A Methodology to Determine the Assets and Liabilities of an Existing Urban Residential Area from the Point of View of its Inhabitants

The Identity of the City and its Capacity for Change

V - Well-Being in Cities and the Future

Wellbeing in Cities and the Future

USERC Environment Resources and Urban Development Workshop