The Entomology of Radiation Disinfestation of Grain presents how the irradiation process can fit into the handling techniques of that industry with a minimum of disturbance of normal procedures. The book presents papers on the susceptibility of the grain and rice weevils, Sitophilus granarius (L.) and Sitophilus zeamais to gamma radiation; the susceptibility of laboratory and wild strains of the grain weevil Sitophilus granarius to Gamma Radiation; and the influence of temperature upon the radiation susceptibility of Sitophilus granaries. The text also includes papers on the effects of continuous and fractionated doses of gamma radiation on the survival and fertility of Sitophilus granarius; the effect of culture environment on the susceptibility of Sitophilus granarius to gamma radiation; and the control of weevil populations with sterilizing and substerilizing doses of gamma radiation. The effect of rearing medium on the susceptibility of Tribolium confusum Duv. and sitophilus granarius to gamma radiation; and the susceptibility of the confused flour beetle, the rust-red flour beetle, the saw-toothed grain beetle, and of Australian strains of Sitophilus and Tribolium species to gamma radiation are also considered. Entomologists will find the book useful.