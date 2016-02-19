The Entomology of Radiation Disinfestation of Grain
1st Edition
A Collection of Original Research Papers
Description
The Entomology of Radiation Disinfestation of Grain presents how the irradiation process can fit into the handling techniques of that industry with a minimum of disturbance of normal procedures. The book presents papers on the susceptibility of the grain and rice weevils, Sitophilus granarius (L.) and Sitophilus zeamais to gamma radiation; the susceptibility of laboratory and wild strains of the grain weevil Sitophilus granarius to Gamma Radiation; and the influence of temperature upon the radiation susceptibility of Sitophilus granaries. The text also includes papers on the effects of continuous and fractionated doses of gamma radiation on the survival and fertility of Sitophilus granarius; the effect of culture environment on the susceptibility of Sitophilus granarius to gamma radiation; and the control of weevil populations with sterilizing and substerilizing doses of gamma radiation. The effect of rearing medium on the susceptibility of Tribolium confusum Duv. and sitophilus granarius to gamma radiation; and the susceptibility of the confused flour beetle, the rust-red flour beetle, the saw-toothed grain beetle, and of Australian strains of Sitophilus and Tribolium species to gamma radiation are also considered. Entomologists will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editor's Introduction
I Susceptibility of the Grain and Rice Weevils, Sitophilus granarius (L.) and Sitophilus zeamais Mots, to Gamma Radiation
II Susceptibility of Laboratory and Wild Strains of the Grain Weevil Sitophilus granarius (L.) to Gamma Radiation
III The Influence of Temperature upon the Radiation Susceptibility of Sitophilus granarius (L.)
IV Effects of Continuous and Fractionated Doses of Gamma Radiation on the Survival and Fertility of Sitophilus granarius (L.)
V The Effect of Culture Environment on the Susceptibility of Sitophilus granarius (L.) to Gamma Radiation
VI Control of Weevil Populations {Sitophilus granarius (L.)) with Sterilising and Substerilising Doses of Gamma Radiation
VII The Effect of Rearing Medium on the Susceptibility of Tribolium confusum Duv. and Sitophilus granarius (L.) to Gamma Radiation
VIII Susceptibility of the Confused Flour Beetle, Tribolium confusum Duv., and the Rust-red Flour Beetle, Tribolium castaneum (Herbst.), to Gamma Radiation
IX Susceptibility of the Saw-toothed Grain Beetle, Oryzaephilus surinamensis (L.) to Gamma Radiation
X Susceptibility of Australian Strains of Sitophilus and Tribolium Species to Gamma Radiation
XI Some Effects of Gamma Radiation on Rhizopertha dominica (F.), Cadra cautella (Wlk.), Plodia interpunctella (Hiibn.) and Lasioderma serricorne (F)
XII A Comparison of the Susceptibility of the Grain Weevil Sitophilus granarius (L.) to Accelerated Electrons and 60Co Gamma Radiation
XIII The Effect of Dose Rate on the Responses of Tribolium confusum Duv., Oryzaephilus surinamensis (L.) and Sitophilus granarius (L.) to 60Co Gamma Radiation
Editor's Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221212