The Engineering of Microprocessor Systems: Guidelines on System Development provides economical and technical guidance for use when incorporating microprocessors in products or production processes and assesses the alternatives that are available. This volume is part of Project 0251 undertaken by The Electrical Research Association, which aims to give managers and development engineers advice and comment on the development process and the hardware and software needed to support the engineering of microprocessor systems. The results of Phase 1 of the five-phase project are contained in this first volume. It presents an overview of the technology of microprocessors themselves, of the development process, and of the range of development aids which will be covered in greater depth in later volumes. Also included are specific recommendations, facts, or guidelines on the choices to be made or procedures to be adopted.

This volume is aimed primarily at the manager or other users responsible for microprocessor system developments, but who may lack direct experience in this field. It is intended to provide a decision framework and background material for management considering such developments for the first time, so that the special problems and key aspects of a microprocessor based development can be identified from the start.