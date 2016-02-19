The Engineering of Microprocessor Systems
1st Edition
Guidelines on System Development
The Engineering of Microprocessor Systems: Guidelines on System Development provides economical and technical guidance for use when incorporating microprocessors in products or production processes and assesses the alternatives that are available. This volume is part of Project 0251 undertaken by The Electrical Research Association, which aims to give managers and development engineers advice and comment on the development process and the hardware and software needed to support the engineering of microprocessor systems.
The results of Phase 1 of the five-phase project are contained in this first volume. It presents an overview of the technology of microprocessors themselves, of the development process, and of the range of development aids which will be covered in greater depth in later volumes. Also included are specific recommendations, facts, or guidelines on the choices to be made or procedures to be adopted.
This volume is aimed primarily at the manager or other users responsible for microprocessor system developments, but who may lack direct experience in this field. It is intended to provide a decision framework and background material for management considering such developments for the first time, so that the special problems and key aspects of a microprocessor based development can be identified from the start.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Project 0251-Summary Index
Preface
1.0 A Guide to the Jargon
2.0 The Significance of Microprocessors for Industry
2.1 New Business Opportunities
2.2 Product Policy and Life Cycle
2.3 Financial Planning and Control
2.4 Technical Management
2.5 Summary
3.0 Choosing the Right Technology
3.1 Modern Semiconductor Technology
3.1.1 Transistor-Transistor-Logic (TTL)
3.1.2 Emitter-Coupled-Logic (ECL)
3.1.3 Integrated Injection Logic (IL)
3.1.4 P-Channel MOS
3.1.5 N-Channel MOS
3.1.6 Complementary MOS
3.2 Modern System Implementation Techniques
3.2.1 Microprocessors and Microcomputers
3.2.2 Minicomputers
3.2.3 Hard Wired Logic
3.2.4 Custom LSI
3.2.5 Uncommitted Logic Arrays (ULA's)
3.2.6 Programmable Logic Arrays (PLA's)
3.2.7 A Comparison of the Different Implementation Techniques
4.0 Selecting the Microprocessor
4.1 Classes of Microprocessor
4.1.1 Single Chip Microcomputers
4.1.2 Two Chip Microcomputers
4.1.3 Single Chip Microprocessors
4.1.4 Single Board Computers
4.1.5 Micro-programmable Multi-chip Microprocessors
4.2 An Appraisal of Some Major Microprocessors
4.2.1 Intel 4004 and 4040
4.2.2 Intel 8008
4.2.3 Intel 8080
4.2.4 Intel 8085
4.2.5 Intel 8048 and 8748
4.2.6 Motorola 6800
4.2.7 Motorola 6802
4.2.8 Zilog Z80
4.2.9 Fairchild F8
4.2.10 National Semiconductor SC/MP
4.2.11 Other 8 Bit Microprocessors
4.2.12 Rockwell PPS4 Series
4.2.13 Other 4 Bit Microprocessors
4.2.14 Intersil IMG100
4.2.15 RCA Cosmac
4.2.16 Texas Instruments 9900 Series
4.2.17 Ferranti FIOOL
4.2.18 General Instruments CP1600
4.2.19 National Semiconductor PACE
4.2.20 Digital Equipment Corporation LSI 11
4.2.21 Akers MIPROC
4.2.22 Micro-programmable Multi-chip Microprocessors (bit slice)
4.2.23 The Intel 8086
4.2.24 The Motorola 68000 (MACS) and 6909
4.2.25 The Zilog Z8000
4.2.26 Comments on the New Microprocessors
4.3 Microprocessor Suppliers
4.3.1 The Development of the Market
4.3.2 Comparison with the Minicomputer Market
4.3.3 Market Leaders
4.3.4 Entry of Japanese Suppliers
4.4 The Basis for Choosing a Microprocessor
4.4.1 Cost
4.4.2 Performance
4.4.3 Flexibility
4.4.4 Ease of Use
4.4.5 Manufacturer's Support
4.4.6 Reliability
4.4.7 Second Source Suppliers
4.4.8 Power Consumption
4.4.9 Range of Complementary Hardware
4.4.10 Special Environmental Constraints
4.4.11 Conclusions
5.0 The Development Process
5.1 System Requirements Specification
5.2 Feasibility Study
5.3 Outline Design
5.3.1 Class of Microprocessor
5.3.2 Microprocessor Occupancy
5.3.3 Hardware and Software Structure
5.3.4 Documentation
5.4 Detailed Design
5.4.1 Modularity of Design
5.4.2 Flow Diagram
5.4.3 Documentation
5.5 Project Costing and Management
5.5.1 Use of Formal Documentation
5.5.2 Estimating the Costs and Monitoring Progress
5.5.3 Estimating Software
5.6 Project Staffing
5.6.1 Team Size and Structures
5.6.2 Experience
5.6.3 Use of External Services
5.6.4 Training
6.0 Setting up the Development Laboratory
6.1 The Development Process
6.1.1 Specifying the System
6.1.2 Hardware/Software Design
6.1.3 Hardware Testing
6.1.4 Programming
6.1.5 Program Testing
6.2 Software Development Aids
6.2.1 The "Editor"
6.2.2 The "Assembler"
6.2.3 Assembly Errors
6.2.4 Advanced Assembler Features
6.2.5 Debugging Routines
6.2.6 Breakpoints
6.2.7 High Level Languages
6.2.8 Binary Loaders
6.2.9 Utility Routines and Subroutines
6.2.10 Simulators and Emulators
6.2.11 Operating Systems
6.2.12 Monitors
6.3 Basic Support Software Requirements
6.4 Hardware Development Aids
6.4.1 Introductory Starter Kits
6.4.2 Microprocessor Development Systems
6.4.3 PROM Simulators
6.4.4 Logic Analyzers
6.4.5 Laboratory Minicomputers
6.4.6 Commercial Time Sharing Networks
6.4.7 In-House Mainframe Computers
6.5 A comparison of the Options
6.5.1 The Microprocessor Development System Approach
6.5.2 The Minicomputer Approach
6.5.3 The Large Computer Approach
7.0 Appendix
Glossary of Microelectronics and Computer Terms
