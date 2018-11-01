The Energy Internet - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081022078, 9780081022153

The Energy Internet

1st Edition

An Open Energy Platform to Transform Legacy Power Systems into Open Innovation and Global Economic Engines

Editors: Wencong Su Alex Huang
eBook ISBN: 9780081022153
Paperback ISBN: 9780081022078
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2018
Page Count: 398
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
258.14
219.42
23600.00
20060.00
210.00
178.50
240.00
204.00
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
23600.00
20060.00
210.00
178.50
185.00
157.25
240.00
204.00
336.32
285.87
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1 Centralized, decentralized, and distributed control for Energy Internet

Hajir Pourbabak, Tao Chen and Wencong Su

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Energy management approaches in energy networks

1.3 Characteristics of communication networks of Energy Internet network

1.4 Conclusion and future research

 

2 Solid state transformers, the Energy Router and the Energy Internet

Alex Q. Huang

2.1 The Energy Internet

2.2 The Energy Router

2.3 Medium voltage power electronics based distribution system

2.4 Status of solid state transformer developments

2.5 Smart grid functionalities of the solid state transformer

2.6 Conclusions

 

3 Energy Internet blockchain technology

Yin Cao

3.1 Overview

3.2 The application of blockchain technology in energy scenarios

3.3 Application case analysis of blockchain technology in the energy industry

3.4 Challenges in the application of blockchain technology in the energy industry

3.5 Conclusion

 

4 Resilient community microgrids: governance and operational challenges

Stephen Bird, Chelsea Hotaling, Amir Enayati and Thomas Ortmeyer

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Benefits, challenges, and advantages of multistakeholder microgrids

4.3 Benefit of improving restoration rate in the initial recovery phase

4.4 Potsdam case study

4.5 Community benefits

4.6 Critical issues

4.7 Summary

Acknowledgments

 

5 Electricity market reform

Tao Chen, Hajir Pourbabak and Wencong Su

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electricity market paradigms within energy internet

5.3 Transactive energy as a platform for energy transactions

5.4 Conclusion

 

6 Medium-voltage DC power distribution technology

Biao Zhao, Rong Zeng, Qiang Song, Zhanqing Yu and Lu Qu

6.1 Development background

6.2 Application advantages and scenarios

6.3 System architecture technology

6.4 Key equipment technology

6.5 Control technology

6.6 Protection technology

6.7 Practical medium-voltage dc Energy Internet systems in China

6.8 Summary

 

7 Transactive energy in future smart homes

Mohammadreza Daneshvar, Mahmoud Pesaran and Behnam Mohammadi-ivatloo

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Demand response

7.3 Demand response programs

7.4 Transactive energy

7.5 Transactive energy definition

7.6 What is the Gridwise Architecture Council?

7.7 Transactive energy framework and attributes

7.8 Transactive energy principles and purpose

7.9 Transactive energy control and coordination

7.10 Transactive energy challenges

7.11 Transactive energy systems

7.12 Transactive energy in home energy management systems

7.13 Future work

7.14 Conclusion

 

8 Emerging data encryption methods applicable to Energy Internet

Hajir Pourbabak, Tao Chen and Wencong Su

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Importance of digital signatures in the Energy Internet

8.3 Secret key cryptography (symmetric key cryptography)

8.4 Public key cryptography (asymmetric key cryptography)

8.5 Quantum key distribution

8.6 Application of quantum key distribution to the Energy Internet

8.7 Comparison of different cryptography methodsdpros and cons

8.8 Future trends and opportunities in cyber security

 

9 Enabling technologies and technical solutions for the Energy Internet: lessons learned and case studies from Pecan Street Inc.

Suzanne Russo, Scott Hinson and Bert Haskell

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Characteristic technologies of the energy internet

9.3 A smarter grid: information and communication technology solutions

9.4 Prosumers: enabling proactive energy consumers

9.5 Recommendations for accelerating the shift toward clean energy

9.6 Conclusion

 

10 How the Brooklyn microgrid and exergy are paving the way to next-gen energy markets

Lawrence Orsini, Scott Kessler, Julianna Wei and Heather Field

10.1 Transactive energy

10.2 Rise of the community microgrid

10.3 The Brooklyn microgrid demonstration

10.4 Next steps for exergy and Brooklyn microgrid

 

11 Energy Internet: an open energy platform to transform legacy power systems into open innovation and global economic engine

Rikiya ABE, Kenji Tanaka, and Nguyen Van Triet

11.1 Overall concept of Digital Grid

11.2 Benefits of digital grid

11.3 Relief from power grid constraints

11.4 Digital grid routers transaction of the tagged real power

11.5 Machine-to-machine autonomous power market using blockchain

11.6 Implementation in real world

11.7 Suggested next step

 

12 Energy Internet in China

Guanwei Liu, Rong Zeng, Feng Gao and Lu Qu

12.1 concept and characteristics

12.2 key technologies

12.3 representative demonstration projects

　

13 Quantum Grid: A packet-based power approach

Bernd Reifenhaeuser and Andreas Sumper

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Principle of quantized energy flow

13.3 Architecture of the Quantum Grid

13.4 Power Plane

13.5 Routing and Control Plane

13.6 Conclusions

Appendix

Acknowledgments

 

14 Smart rural grid pilot in Spain

Francesc Girbau-Llistuella, Andreas Sumper, Ramon Gallart-Fernandez and Santi Martinez-Farrero

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Social impact of smart grid technologies in rural societies

14.3 Smart grid technologies in rural distribution networks

14.4 Smart rural grid project

14.5 Conclusions

 

15 Development of European Energy Internet and the role of Energy Union

Xiao-Ping Zhang

15.1 From start grid to Energy Internet: European perspectives

15.2 Global power and Energy Internet: architecture

15.3 Europe’s Energy Internet development and the role of Energy Union

15.4 Energy Internet and Industry 4.0

15.5 Concluding remarks

Description

The Energy Internet: An Open Energy Platform to Transform Legacy Power Systems into Open Innovation and Global Economic Engines is an innovative concept that changes the way people generate, distribute and consume electrical energy. With the potential to transform the infrastructure of the electric grid, the book challenges existing power systems, presenting innovative and pioneering theories and technologies that will challenge existing norms on generation and consumption. Researchers, academics, engineers, consultants and policymakers will gain a thorough understanding of the Energy Internet that includes a thorough dissemination of case studies from the USA, China, Japan, Germany and the U.K.

The book's editors provide analysis of various enabling technologies and technical solutions, such as control theory, communication, and the social and economic aspects that are central to obtaining a clear appreciation of the potential of this complex infrastructure.

Key Features

  • Presents the first complete resource on the innovative concept of the Energy Internet
  • Provides a clear analysis of the architecture of the Energy Internet to ensure an understanding of the technologies behind generating, distributing and consuming electricity in this way
  • Includes a variety of global case studies of real-world implementation and pilot projects to thoroughly demonstrate the theoretical, technological and economic considerations

Readership

Academics, researchers, engineers, consultants, policy makers, market regulators and system operators in the fields of energy management, power systems, power plants and smart grid engineering

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081022153
Paperback ISBN:
9780081022078

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Wencong Su Editor

Dr. Wencong Su received his B.S. degree (with distinction) from Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA, in May 2008, his M.S. degree from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA, in December 2009, and his Ph.D. degree from North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA, in August 2013, respectively, all in electrical engineering. Dr. Su has been an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Michigan-Dearborn since September 2013. He previously worked as a Research Aide at Argonne National Laboratory in IL, USA, from January to August 2012. He also worked as a R&D engineer intern at ABB U.S. Corporate Research Center in NC, USA, from May to August 2009. His current research interests include power and energy systems, energy internet, electrified transportation systems, and cyber-physical systems. Dr. Su has published more than 80 papers in journals and conference proceedings. He is a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) in the State of Michigan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Michigan-Dearborn, USA

Alex Huang Editor

Dr. Alex Q. Huang received his B.Sc. degree from Zhejiang University, China in 1983 and his M.Sc. degree from Chengdu Institute of Radio Engineering, China in 1986, both in electrical engineering. He received his Ph.D. from Cambridge University, UK in 1992. From 1994 to 2004, he was a founding member and a professor of Center for Power Electronics System (an NSF ERC) at Virginia Tech. From 2004 to 2017, he has been the Progress Energy Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at North Carolina State University. At NCSU, he established the NSF ERC Future Renewable Electric Energy Delivery and Management (FREEDM) Systems in 2008. As part of the FREEDM System concept, he developed the original concept of Energy Internet with the Solid-State Transformer serving as an Energy Router. Today, FREEDM Systems ERC is one of the most successful ERCs in the USA with support from many companies. Dr. Huang was also the lead PI and visionary leader behind the establishment of the PowerAmerica Institute which focuses on the development of wide bandgap power electronics technology. Dr. Huang is currently the Dula D. Cockrell Centennial Chair in Engineering at University of Texas at Austin and the Director of the Semiconductor Power Electronics Center (SPEC). Dr. Huang’s research areas are power semiconductor devices, power management integrated circuits, power electronics and its emerging applications such as those in future electric power delivery and management systems. A very active and productive research leader, Dr. Huang has mentored and graduated more than 80 Ph.D. and master students and has generated more than $200m external R&D funding in the last 20 years. Dr. Huang has published more than 550 papers in journals and conference proceedings, and holds 22 US patents. Dr. Huang is the inventor and developer of the ETO thyristor technology. Dr. Huang is a fellow of IEEE and the recipient of the prestigious 2003 R&D 100 award and 2011 MIT Technology Magazine awards.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dula D. Cockrell Centennial Chair of Engineering, University of Texas at Austin, USA.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.