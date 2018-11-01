The Energy Internet
1st Edition
An Open Energy Platform to Transform Legacy Power Systems into Open Innovation and Global Economic Engines
Table of Contents
1 Centralized, decentralized, and distributed control for Energy Internet
Hajir Pourbabak, Tao Chen and Wencong Su
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Energy management approaches in energy networks
1.3 Characteristics of communication networks of Energy Internet network
1.4 Conclusion and future research
2 Solid state transformers, the Energy Router and the Energy Internet
Alex Q. Huang
2.1 The Energy Internet
2.2 The Energy Router
2.3 Medium voltage power electronics based distribution system
2.4 Status of solid state transformer developments
2.5 Smart grid functionalities of the solid state transformer
2.6 Conclusions
3 Energy Internet blockchain technology
Yin Cao
3.1 Overview
3.2 The application of blockchain technology in energy scenarios
3.3 Application case analysis of blockchain technology in the energy industry
3.4 Challenges in the application of blockchain technology in the energy industry
3.5 Conclusion
4 Resilient community microgrids: governance and operational challenges
Stephen Bird, Chelsea Hotaling, Amir Enayati and Thomas Ortmeyer
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Benefits, challenges, and advantages of multistakeholder microgrids
4.3 Benefit of improving restoration rate in the initial recovery phase
4.4 Potsdam case study
4.5 Community benefits
4.6 Critical issues
4.7 Summary
Acknowledgments
5 Electricity market reform
Tao Chen, Hajir Pourbabak and Wencong Su
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Electricity market paradigms within energy internet
5.3 Transactive energy as a platform for energy transactions
5.4 Conclusion
6 Medium-voltage DC power distribution technology
Biao Zhao, Rong Zeng, Qiang Song, Zhanqing Yu and Lu Qu
6.1 Development background
6.2 Application advantages and scenarios
6.3 System architecture technology
6.4 Key equipment technology
6.5 Control technology
6.6 Protection technology
6.7 Practical medium-voltage dc Energy Internet systems in China
6.8 Summary
7 Transactive energy in future smart homes
Mohammadreza Daneshvar, Mahmoud Pesaran and Behnam Mohammadi-ivatloo
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Demand response
7.3 Demand response programs
7.4 Transactive energy
7.5 Transactive energy definition
7.6 What is the Gridwise Architecture Council?
7.7 Transactive energy framework and attributes
7.8 Transactive energy principles and purpose
7.9 Transactive energy control and coordination
7.10 Transactive energy challenges
7.11 Transactive energy systems
7.12 Transactive energy in home energy management systems
7.13 Future work
7.14 Conclusion
8 Emerging data encryption methods applicable to Energy Internet
Hajir Pourbabak, Tao Chen and Wencong Su
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Importance of digital signatures in the Energy Internet
8.3 Secret key cryptography (symmetric key cryptography)
8.4 Public key cryptography (asymmetric key cryptography)
8.5 Quantum key distribution
8.6 Application of quantum key distribution to the Energy Internet
8.7 Comparison of different cryptography methodsdpros and cons
8.8 Future trends and opportunities in cyber security
9 Enabling technologies and technical solutions for the Energy Internet: lessons learned and case studies from Pecan Street Inc.
Suzanne Russo, Scott Hinson and Bert Haskell
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Characteristic technologies of the energy internet
9.3 A smarter grid: information and communication technology solutions
9.4 Prosumers: enabling proactive energy consumers
9.5 Recommendations for accelerating the shift toward clean energy
9.6 Conclusion
10 How the Brooklyn microgrid and exergy are paving the way to next-gen energy markets
Lawrence Orsini, Scott Kessler, Julianna Wei and Heather Field
10.1 Transactive energy
10.2 Rise of the community microgrid
10.3 The Brooklyn microgrid demonstration
10.4 Next steps for exergy and Brooklyn microgrid
11 Energy Internet: an open energy platform to transform legacy power systems into open innovation and global economic engine
Rikiya ABE, Kenji Tanaka, and Nguyen Van Triet
11.1 Overall concept of Digital Grid
11.2 Benefits of digital grid
11.3 Relief from power grid constraints
11.4 Digital grid routers transaction of the tagged real power
11.5 Machine-to-machine autonomous power market using blockchain
11.6 Implementation in real world
11.7 Suggested next step
12 Energy Internet in China
Guanwei Liu, Rong Zeng, Feng Gao and Lu Qu
12.1 concept and characteristics
12.2 key technologies
12.3 representative demonstration projects
13 Quantum Grid: A packet-based power approach
Bernd Reifenhaeuser and Andreas Sumper
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Principle of quantized energy flow
13.3 Architecture of the Quantum Grid
13.4 Power Plane
13.5 Routing and Control Plane
13.6 Conclusions
Appendix
Acknowledgments
14 Smart rural grid pilot in Spain
Francesc Girbau-Llistuella, Andreas Sumper, Ramon Gallart-Fernandez and Santi Martinez-Farrero
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Social impact of smart grid technologies in rural societies
14.3 Smart grid technologies in rural distribution networks
14.4 Smart rural grid project
14.5 Conclusions
15 Development of European Energy Internet and the role of Energy Union
Xiao-Ping Zhang
15.1 From start grid to Energy Internet: European perspectives
15.2 Global power and Energy Internet: architecture
15.3 Europe’s Energy Internet development and the role of Energy Union
15.4 Energy Internet and Industry 4.0
15.5 Concluding remarks
Description
The Energy Internet: An Open Energy Platform to Transform Legacy Power Systems into Open Innovation and Global Economic Engines is an innovative concept that changes the way people generate, distribute and consume electrical energy. With the potential to transform the infrastructure of the electric grid, the book challenges existing power systems, presenting innovative and pioneering theories and technologies that will challenge existing norms on generation and consumption. Researchers, academics, engineers, consultants and policymakers will gain a thorough understanding of the Energy Internet that includes a thorough dissemination of case studies from the USA, China, Japan, Germany and the U.K.
The book's editors provide analysis of various enabling technologies and technical solutions, such as control theory, communication, and the social and economic aspects that are central to obtaining a clear appreciation of the potential of this complex infrastructure.
Key Features
- Presents the first complete resource on the innovative concept of the Energy Internet
- Provides a clear analysis of the architecture of the Energy Internet to ensure an understanding of the technologies behind generating, distributing and consuming electricity in this way
- Includes a variety of global case studies of real-world implementation and pilot projects to thoroughly demonstrate the theoretical, technological and economic considerations
Readership
Academics, researchers, engineers, consultants, policy makers, market regulators and system operators in the fields of energy management, power systems, power plants and smart grid engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022153
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022078
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Wencong Su Editor
Dr. Wencong Su received his B.S. degree (with distinction) from Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY, USA, in May 2008, his M.S. degree from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA, in December 2009, and his Ph.D. degree from North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA, in August 2013, respectively, all in electrical engineering. Dr. Su has been an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Michigan-Dearborn since September 2013. He previously worked as a Research Aide at Argonne National Laboratory in IL, USA, from January to August 2012. He also worked as a R&D engineer intern at ABB U.S. Corporate Research Center in NC, USA, from May to August 2009. His current research interests include power and energy systems, energy internet, electrified transportation systems, and cyber-physical systems. Dr. Su has published more than 80 papers in journals and conference proceedings. He is a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) in the State of Michigan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Michigan-Dearborn, USA
Alex Huang Editor
Dr. Alex Q. Huang received his B.Sc. degree from Zhejiang University, China in 1983 and his M.Sc. degree from Chengdu Institute of Radio Engineering, China in 1986, both in electrical engineering. He received his Ph.D. from Cambridge University, UK in 1992. From 1994 to 2004, he was a founding member and a professor of Center for Power Electronics System (an NSF ERC) at Virginia Tech. From 2004 to 2017, he has been the Progress Energy Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at North Carolina State University. At NCSU, he established the NSF ERC Future Renewable Electric Energy Delivery and Management (FREEDM) Systems in 2008. As part of the FREEDM System concept, he developed the original concept of Energy Internet with the Solid-State Transformer serving as an Energy Router. Today, FREEDM Systems ERC is one of the most successful ERCs in the USA with support from many companies. Dr. Huang was also the lead PI and visionary leader behind the establishment of the PowerAmerica Institute which focuses on the development of wide bandgap power electronics technology. Dr. Huang is currently the Dula D. Cockrell Centennial Chair in Engineering at University of Texas at Austin and the Director of the Semiconductor Power Electronics Center (SPEC). Dr. Huang’s research areas are power semiconductor devices, power management integrated circuits, power electronics and its emerging applications such as those in future electric power delivery and management systems. A very active and productive research leader, Dr. Huang has mentored and graduated more than 80 Ph.D. and master students and has generated more than $200m external R&D funding in the last 20 years. Dr. Huang has published more than 550 papers in journals and conference proceedings, and holds 22 US patents. Dr. Huang is the inventor and developer of the ETO thyristor technology. Dr. Huang is a fellow of IEEE and the recipient of the prestigious 2003 R&D 100 award and 2011 MIT Technology Magazine awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dula D. Cockrell Centennial Chair of Engineering, University of Texas at Austin, USA.