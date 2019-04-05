The Endoscopic Hepatologist, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 29-2

In consultation with Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. DiMaio has assembled a list of articles devoted to endoscopy in hepatology with the most current and clinically relevant content. Dr. DiMaio invited top experts from well-known institutions to contribute reviews on the following topics: EUS in the evaluation of unexplained biliary dilation and liver function test abnormalities; EUS-guided liver biopsy; Advances in endoscopic imaging of the biliary tree; Expert evaluation of indeterminate biliary strictures; Stenting for benign and malignant biliary strictures; Endoscopic management of biliary issues in the liver transplant patient; Endoscopic management of complex biliary stone disease; EUS-guided biliary drainage; ERCP and EUS-guided drainage of the gallbladder; EUS-guided interventions for the measurement and treatment of portal hypertension; Endoscopic management of portal hypertension-related bleeding; EUS for diagnosis and staging of liver tumors; ERCP-guided ablation for cholangiocarcinoma; and EUS-guided ablation of liver tumors. Readers will come away with the most current clinical information they need to improve outcomes in patients with liver disease.