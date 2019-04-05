The Endoscopic Hepatologist, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Description
In consultation with Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. DiMaio has assembled a list of articles devoted to endoscopy in hepatology with the most current and clinically relevant content. Dr. DiMaio invited top experts from well-known institutions to contribute reviews on the following topics: EUS in the evaluation of unexplained biliary dilation and liver function test abnormalities; EUS-guided liver biopsy; Advances in endoscopic imaging of the biliary tree; Expert evaluation of indeterminate biliary strictures; Stenting for benign and malignant biliary strictures; Endoscopic management of biliary issues in the liver transplant patient; Endoscopic management of complex biliary stone disease; EUS-guided biliary drainage; ERCP and EUS-guided drainage of the gallbladder; EUS-guided interventions for the measurement and treatment of portal hypertension; Endoscopic management of portal hypertension-related bleeding; EUS for diagnosis and staging of liver tumors; ERCP-guided ablation for cholangiocarcinoma; and EUS-guided ablation of liver tumors. Readers will come away with the most current clinical information they need to improve outcomes in patients with liver disease.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 5th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323677943
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323677936
About the Authors
Christopher DiMaio Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Medicine, Gastroenterology, Assistant Professor, Pediatrics, Director of Therapeutic Endoscopy, Program Director for the Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship at The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY