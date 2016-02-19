The Endocrinology of Pregnancy and Parturition
Current Topics in Experimental Endocrinology, Volume 4: The Endocrinology of Pregnancy and Parturition deals with the various aspects of pregnancy and parturition. The book discusses pregnancy and parturition in marsupials; the vital role of the corpus luteum; and the endocrinology of the preimplantation period, looking into the variety of hormones and other agents and their involvement in the implantation process. The text also describes the critical role of prolactin in pregnancy; the role of human chorionic gonadotropin in early pregnancy; and specific pregnancy proteins. The clinical use of human placental lactogen in pregnancy; estrogen and progestrone production in human pregnancy; and the role of oxytocin in parturition; threatened abortion are also considered. Endocrinologists, obstetricians, gynecologists, reproductive physiologists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.
Pregnancy and Parturition in Marsupials
I. Introduction
II. Hormones and Their Measurement
III. Estrous Cycle
IV. Pregnancy
V. Parturition
VI. Conclusions
The Endocrinology of the Preimplantation Period
I. Introduction
II. Steroids
III. Endometrial Proteins
IV. Prostaglandins
V. Histamine
VI. Conclusions
Prolactin and Pregnancy
I. Introduction
II. Effect of Prolactin on the Ovary
III. Prolactin in Normal Pregnancy
IV. Influence of Prolactin on Pregnancy-Specific Events
V. Prolactin as a Marker in Pathological Pregnancy
VI. Lactation
VII. Prolactin-Secreting Tumors during Pregnancy
VIII. Summary and Future Research
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin in Early Pregnancy
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry and Biosynthesis
III. Measurement of hCG
IV. Secretory Patterns of hCG during the Reproductive Cycle
V. Role of hCG in Early Pregnancy
VI. RoleofhCG in Abnormal Conditions
VII. Interaction of hCG with "Receptor" Site
Specific Pregnancy Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Schwangerschaftsprotein 1 (SPj)
III. Pregnancy-Associated Plasma Protein A (PAPP-A)
IV. Pregnancy-Associated Plasma Protein B (PAPP-B)
V. Placental Protein 5 (PP5)
VI. Other Pregnancy-Associated Proteins
VII. Envoy
Human Placental Lactogen
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Placental Lactogenic Hormones in Other Species
IV. Placental Lactogen and Other Placental Proteins
V. Synthesis
VI. Immunochemical Nature
VII. Biological Nature
VIII. Biological Functions
IX. Control Mechanisms
X. Metabolism and Clearance
XI. Levels in Different Biological Fluids
XII. Assay of hPL in Blood
XIII. Maternal Levels in Normal Pregnancy
XIV. Interpretation of Biochemical Tests of Fetoplacental Function
XV. Maternal Levels in Complications of Pregnancy
XVI. Clinical Use of hPL—Conclusions
Estrogen and Progesterone Production in Human Pregnancy
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Biosynthesis of Estrogens
IV. Control of Estrogen Production
V. Estrogens in Plasma in Relation to the Onset of Labor
VI. Biosynthesis of Progesterone
VII. Control of Progesterone Production
VIII. Progesterone in Plasma in Relation to the Onset of Labor
IX. Conclusions
The Role of Oxytocin in Parturition
I. Introduction
II. Indirect Evidence of a Role for Oxytocin
III. Direct Evidence of a Role for Oxytocin
IV. Control of Uterine Sensitivity
V. Interaction of Oxytocin with Prostaglandins
VI. Conclusions
Threatened Abortion
I. Definition
II. Incidence
III. Natural History
IV. Etiology
V. Clinical Features
VI. Management
VII. Threatened Abortion and the Intrauterine Device (IUD)
