Current Topics in Experimental Endocrinology, Volume 4: The Endocrinology of Pregnancy and Parturition deals with the various aspects of pregnancy and parturition. The book discusses pregnancy and parturition in marsupials; the vital role of the corpus luteum; and the endocrinology of the preimplantation period, looking into the variety of hormones and other agents and their involvement in the implantation process. The text also describes the critical role of prolactin in pregnancy; the role of human chorionic gonadotropin in early pregnancy; and specific pregnancy proteins. The clinical use of human placental lactogen in pregnancy; estrogen and progestrone production in human pregnancy; and the role of oxytocin in parturition; threatened abortion are also considered. Endocrinologists, obstetricians, gynecologists, reproductive physiologists, and students taking related courses will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Pregnancy and Parturition in Marsupials

I. Introduction

II. Hormones and Their Measurement

III. Estrous Cycle

IV. Pregnancy

V. Parturition

VI. Conclusions

References

The Endocrinology of the Preimplantation Period

I. Introduction

II. Steroids

III. Endometrial Proteins

IV. Prostaglandins

V. Histamine

VI. Conclusions

References

Prolactin and Pregnancy

I. Introduction

II. Effect of Prolactin on the Ovary

III. Prolactin in Normal Pregnancy

IV. Influence of Prolactin on Pregnancy-Specific Events

V. Prolactin as a Marker in Pathological Pregnancy

VI. Lactation

VII. Prolactin-Secreting Tumors during Pregnancy

VIII. Summary and Future Research

References

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin in Early Pregnancy

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry and Biosynthesis

III. Measurement of hCG

IV. Secretory Patterns of hCG during the Reproductive Cycle

V. Role of hCG in Early Pregnancy

VI. RoleofhCG in Abnormal Conditions

VII. Interaction of hCG with "Receptor" Site

References

Specific Pregnancy Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Schwangerschaftsprotein 1 (SPj)

III. Pregnancy-Associated Plasma Protein A (PAPP-A)

IV. Pregnancy-Associated Plasma Protein B (PAPP-B)

V. Placental Protein 5 (PP5)

VI. Other Pregnancy-Associated Proteins

VII. Envoy

References

Human Placental Lactogen

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Placental Lactogenic Hormones in Other Species

IV. Placental Lactogen and Other Placental Proteins

V. Synthesis

VI. Immunochemical Nature

VII. Biological Nature

VIII. Biological Functions

IX. Control Mechanisms

X. Metabolism and Clearance

XI. Levels in Different Biological Fluids

XII. Assay of hPL in Blood

XIII. Maternal Levels in Normal Pregnancy

XIV. Interpretation of Biochemical Tests of Fetoplacental Function

XV. Maternal Levels in Complications of Pregnancy

XVI. Clinical Use of hPL—Conclusions

References

Estrogen and Progesterone Production in Human Pregnancy

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Biosynthesis of Estrogens

IV. Control of Estrogen Production

V. Estrogens in Plasma in Relation to the Onset of Labor

VI. Biosynthesis of Progesterone

VII. Control of Progesterone Production

VIII. Progesterone in Plasma in Relation to the Onset of Labor

IX. Conclusions

References

The Role of Oxytocin in Parturition

I. Introduction

II. Indirect Evidence of a Role for Oxytocin

III. Direct Evidence of a Role for Oxytocin

IV. Control of Uterine Sensitivity

V. Interaction of Oxytocin with Prostaglandins

VI. Conclusions

References

Threatened Abortion

I. Definition

II. Incidence

III. Natural History

IV. Etiology

V. Clinical Features

VI. Management

VII. Threatened Abortion and the Intrauterine Device (IUD)

References

Index

