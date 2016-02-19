The Endocrine System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123504029, 9780080585222

The Endocrine System, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: William Hoar David Randall
eBook ISBN: 9780080585222
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 447
Table of Contents

List of Contributors. Preface. Contents of Other Volumes. The Pituitary Gland: Anatomy and Histophysiology, J.N. Ball and B.I. Baker. The Neurophypophys, A.M. Perks. Prolactin (Fish Prolactin or Paralactin) and Growth Hormone, J.N. Ball. Thyroid Function and Its Control in Fishes, A. Gorbman. The Endocrine Pancreas, A. Epple. The adrenocortical Steroids, Adrenocorticotropin and the Corpuscles of Stannius, I.C. Jones, D.K.O. Chan, I.W. Henderson and J.N. Ball. The Ultimobranchial Glands and Calcium Regulation, D.H. Copp. Urophysis and Caudal Neurosecretory System, H.A. Bern. Author Index. Systematic Index. Subject Index.

About the Serial Volume Editors

William Hoar Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

David Randall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China

