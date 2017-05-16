The Endocannabinoid System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128096666, 9780128096673

The Endocannabinoid System

1st Edition

Genetics, Biochemistry, Brain Disorders, and Therapy

Authors: Eric Murillo-Rodriguez
eBook ISBN: 9780128096673
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128096666
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th May 2017
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
107.23
91.15
99.95
84.96
91.95
78.16
78.95
67.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
84.96
78.95
67.11
91.95
78.16
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Endocannabinoid System: Genetics, Biochemistry, Brain Disorders, and Therapy examines the cellular, biochemical, genetic, and therapeutic aspects of the endocannabinoid system. The chapters cover significant conceptual advances in the endocannabinoid field and shed light on the many brain disorders in which this biological system is involved.

Written by world-leading experts in the field, the topics covered in this book will have a positive impact on the area of molecular biology, including, but not limited to, cell biology, neuroscience, pharmacology, signaling, disease mechanisms, and therapeutics.

Key Features

  • Provides an introduction to endocannabinoids in the central nervous system and an overview to their functions in the brain
  • Presents information on neurobiological and cellular studies on the role of the cannabinoid signaling system and its implications in human diseases
  • Includes well-written overviews of the basics of endocannabinoid system structure and function
  • Contains well-illustrated material, with diagrams, charts, and tables
  • Explores compelling case studies and their application to chapters written by experts

Readership

Neuroscientists, graduate and undergraduate students in biological and biomedical sciences, post-doctoral fellows, researchers

Table of Contents

Preface

Daniele Piomelli

Chapter 1. Genetics of the endocannabinoid system

Emmanuel S. Onaivi

William Paterson University

Wayne, NJ. USA

Chapter 2. Basic mechanisms of synthesis and hydrolysis of major endocannabinoids

Mauro Maccarrone

University of Teramo. Teramo, Italy

m.maccarrone@unicampus.it

Chapter 3. Endocannabinoid Receptors

Balapal Basavarajappa

Institute for Psychiatric Research. NY, USA

Chapter 4. Parkinson’s disease and the endocannabinoid system

Andrea Giuffrida

University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

San Antonio, TX. USA

Chapter 5. The putative role of endocannabinoids on Schizophrenia

Markus Leweke

Medical Faculty Mannheim, Heidelberg University

Mannheim, Germany

Chapter 6. Endocannabinoids and human brain function

Michelle Glass

University of Auckland. Auckland, New Zealand

Chapter 7. The role of endocannabinoids in alcoholism

Fernando Rodríguez de Fonseca

Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Madrid, Spain

Preface

Daniele Piomelli

University of California, Irvine. Department of Anatomy & Neurobiology

Irvine, CA. USA

Chapter 1. Genetics of the endocannabinoid system

Emmanuel S. Onaivi

William Paterson University

Wayne, NJ. USA

Chapter 2. Basic mechanisms of synthesis and hydrolysis of major endocannabinoids

Mauro Maccarrone

University of Teramo. Teramo, Italy

m.maccarrone@unicampus.it

Chapter 3. Endocannabinoid Receptors

Balapal Basavarajappa

Institute for Psychiatric Research. NY, USA

Chapter 4. Parkinson’s disease and the endocannabinoid system

Andrea Giuffrida

University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

San Antonio, TX. USA

Chapter 5. The putative role of endocannabinoids on Schizophrenia

Markus Leweke

Medical Faculty Mannheim, Heidelberg University

Mannheim, Germany

Chapter 6. Endocannabinoids and human brain function

Michelle Glass

University of Auckland. Auckland, New Zealand

Chapter 7. The role of endocannabinoids in alcoholism

Fernando Rodríguez de Fonseca

Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Madrid, Spain

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128096673
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128096666

About the Author

Eric Murillo-Rodriguez

Dr. Murillo-Rodríguez is a psychologist and PhD in Biomedical Sciences, both degrees obtained at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He completed his post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical School. He serves as editor in scientific journals such as The International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, PLoS ONE, among others. He has published over 50 articles published in peer-review journals, 10 chapters in books and numerous presentations in domestic and international scientific meetings. He is a member of several scientific societies, including the Society for Neuroscience (USA). He has received academic awards such as the Young Investigator Award from the World Federation of Sleep Research and Sleep Research Societies Society, and am member of the National System of Researchers (Level 1) of National Council of Science and Technology (México). His scientific interest lies in the study of the neurobiological mechanisms of the endocannabinoid system on modulating the sleep-wake cycle.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Anáhuac Mayab, Mexico

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.