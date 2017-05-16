The Endocannabinoid System
1st Edition
Genetics, Biochemistry, Brain Disorders, and Therapy
Description
The Endocannabinoid System: Genetics, Biochemistry, Brain Disorders, and Therapy examines the cellular, biochemical, genetic, and therapeutic aspects of the endocannabinoid system. The chapters cover significant conceptual advances in the endocannabinoid field and shed light on the many brain disorders in which this biological system is involved.
Written by world-leading experts in the field, the topics covered in this book will have a positive impact on the area of molecular biology, including, but not limited to, cell biology, neuroscience, pharmacology, signaling, disease mechanisms, and therapeutics.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to endocannabinoids in the central nervous system and an overview to their functions in the brain
- Presents information on neurobiological and cellular studies on the role of the cannabinoid signaling system and its implications in human diseases
- Includes well-written overviews of the basics of endocannabinoid system structure and function
- Contains well-illustrated material, with diagrams, charts, and tables
- Explores compelling case studies and their application to chapters written by experts
Readership
Neuroscientists, graduate and undergraduate students in biological and biomedical sciences, post-doctoral fellows, researchers
Table of Contents
Preface
Daniele Piomelli
Chapter 1. Genetics of the endocannabinoid system
Emmanuel S. Onaivi
William Paterson University
Wayne, NJ. USA
Chapter 2. Basic mechanisms of synthesis and hydrolysis of major endocannabinoids
Mauro Maccarrone
University of Teramo. Teramo, Italy
Chapter 3. Endocannabinoid Receptors
Balapal Basavarajappa
Institute for Psychiatric Research. NY, USA
Chapter 4. Parkinson’s disease and the endocannabinoid system
Andrea Giuffrida
University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
San Antonio, TX. USA
Chapter 5. The putative role of endocannabinoids on Schizophrenia
Markus Leweke
Medical Faculty Mannheim, Heidelberg University
Mannheim, Germany
Chapter 6. Endocannabinoids and human brain function
Michelle Glass
University of Auckland. Auckland, New Zealand
Chapter 7. The role of endocannabinoids in alcoholism
Fernando Rodríguez de Fonseca
Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Madrid, Spain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096673
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128096666
About the Author
Eric Murillo-Rodriguez
Dr. Murillo-Rodríguez is a psychologist and PhD in Biomedical Sciences, both degrees obtained at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). He completed his post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical School. He serves as editor in scientific journals such as The International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, PLoS ONE, among others. He has published over 50 articles published in peer-review journals, 10 chapters in books and numerous presentations in domestic and international scientific meetings. He is a member of several scientific societies, including the Society for Neuroscience (USA). He has received academic awards such as the Young Investigator Award from the World Federation of Sleep Research and Sleep Research Societies Society, and am member of the National System of Researchers (Level 1) of National Council of Science and Technology (México). His scientific interest lies in the study of the neurobiological mechanisms of the endocannabinoid system on modulating the sleep-wake cycle.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad Anáhuac Mayab, Mexico