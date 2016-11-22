The End of Wisdom?

1. Henrik Jochumsen, Dorte Skot-Hansen and Casper Hvenegaard Rasmussen - The four spaces of the public library

2. Charlie Smith - The influence of digital media on the design of libraries

3. Julie Arndrup - The best of both worlds

4. Mai Aggerbeck, Kirsten Maibom and Karen Frederiksen - The disembedded librarian: A vision of the librarian’s future role in an educational context

5. Patrick Lo and Dickson Chiu – Informal interview with school librarians

6. Diana L.H. Chan - Using formal and informal channels to update librarians’ skill sets

7. Tibor Koltay - Library 2.0: Lost illusions?

8. Matthew Naughtin - Digital music preparation in the modern orchestral library

9. Bruce E. Massis - The academic library in 2020

10. Bernard Scaife - Using technology to make more digital content openly available

11. Evgenia Vassilakaki - New trends in higher education: can information professionals rise to the challenge?

12. Joachim Schopfel - Six futures of academic libraries

13. Cherifa Boukacem-Zeghmouri - From being libraries to becoming the "Switchmen" of scholarship in the digital age

14. Steve Bowman - Digital pedagogy and the student voice

15. Vivien Sieber, Julia Anthoney, Heather Barker, and Ellie Roberts - Information literacy in a digital age: embedding information literacy in the curriculum

16. Louise Overgaard - Playing, creating, learning: the future public library for children and families

17. Stephen Akintunde - The future of libraries in Nigeria

18. Daniella Smith - Reinvigorated opportunities: libraries as essential institutions for youth

19. Bas Savenije - A cooperative model for a national digital library

20. Belen Fornovi Rodriguez - In the core of research

21. Dr Rafael Ball - Information management of the future

22. Niels Brügger - Webraries and web archives — the web between public and private

23. Karen Carden - Not only but also?