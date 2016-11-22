The End of Wisdom?
1st Edition
The Future of Libraries in a Digital Age
Description
The End of Wisdom? The Future of Libraries in a Digital Age assembles opinion pieces, forecasts, strategy options, and case studies from leading worldwide politicians, academics, educators, authors, publishers, captains of industry, senior public sector workers, library directors, IT gurus and other key players in the field of information provision who discuss their views on the hypothesis surrounding the "end of libraries" and the "death of books." The contributions – ranging in length from 500 to 2000 words are analyzed and summarized to create a rich picture of current trends and likely futures for libraries of all types, with digital options discussed in detail.
Key Features
- Focuses on the key issue facing library and information services for the foreseeable future
- Takes a much broader view by asking a wide range of key people and representative stakeholders and user groups for their view of the future of libraries of all kinds
- Presents a comprehensive analysis of likely directions and options for libraries, library managers, and users
- Includes a route map for the future
- Builds on the successful approaches adopted in A Handbook of Digital Library Economics and Libraries and Society
Readership
Library directors, library and information studies professors, lecturers and students, social science lecturers, students and researchers, digital library developers and managers, funders and managers of cultural organisations, publishers, authors, library users, bibliophiles
Table of Contents
1. Henrik Jochumsen, Dorte Skot-Hansen and Casper Hvenegaard Rasmussen - The four spaces of the public library
2. Charlie Smith - The influence of digital media on the design of libraries
3. Julie Arndrup - The best of both worlds
4. Mai Aggerbeck, Kirsten Maibom and Karen Frederiksen - The disembedded librarian: A vision of the librarian’s future role in an educational context
5. Patrick Lo and Dickson Chiu – Informal interview with school librarians
6. Diana L.H. Chan - Using formal and informal channels to update librarians’ skill sets
7. Tibor Koltay - Library 2.0: Lost illusions?
8. Matthew Naughtin - Digital music preparation in the modern orchestral library
9. Bruce E. Massis - The academic library in 2020
10. Bernard Scaife - Using technology to make more digital content openly available
11. Evgenia Vassilakaki - New trends in higher education: can information professionals rise to the challenge?
12. Joachim Schopfel - Six futures of academic libraries
13. Cherifa Boukacem-Zeghmouri - From being libraries to becoming the "Switchmen" of scholarship in the digital age
14. Steve Bowman - Digital pedagogy and the student voice
15. Vivien Sieber, Julia Anthoney, Heather Barker, and Ellie Roberts - Information literacy in a digital age: embedding information literacy in the curriculum
16. Louise Overgaard - Playing, creating, learning: the future public library for children and families
17. Stephen Akintunde - The future of libraries in Nigeria
18. Daniella Smith - Reinvigorated opportunities: libraries as essential institutions for youth
19. Bas Savenije - A cooperative model for a national digital library
20. Belen Fornovi Rodriguez - In the core of research
21. Dr Rafael Ball - Information management of the future
22. Niels Brügger - Webraries and web archives — the web between public and private
23. Karen Carden - Not only but also?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 22nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001776
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081001424
About the Editor
Wendy Evans
Wendy Evans is the Head of Library at the University of St. Mark and St John, UK. She has published and lectured in the field of electronic journal and database usage, access versus ownership of journals, and has already co-edited and co-authored four books with David Baker.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Library, University of St Mark & St John, UK
David Baker
Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark & St John, UK
Reviews
"If you want to take a step back and look at where libraries from across the world and in different sectors are going, then you will find dipping into this book very stimulating." --Health Libraries Group Newsletter