The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry
1st Edition
Volume 3: Biological Applications Part B
Description
Volume 3 looks at classes of biomolecules including carbohydrates, nucleic acids, and lipids. In addition, special areas of application are included, such as pharmaceuticals, natural products, isotope ratio methods for biomolecules analysis, and clinical applications. The articles are arranged under general headings for continuity and ease of access, although several of these are of interest across the various disciplines. The articles are intended to teach and therefore strive to cover basics and sufficient additional detail to bring the reader up-to-date on a given subject. Some advanced topics are also covered, either in a special section of articles or in additional reading citations.
Key Features
- Covers the major classes of biomolecules including carbohydrates, nucleic acids, and lipids
- Includes special areas of application, such as pharmaceuticals, natural products, isotope ratio methods for biomolecules analysis, and clinical applications
- Written for students entering the field of mass spectrometry
Readership
Advanced Research Scientists; Mass Spectrometrists; Spectroscopists; Analytical Chemists; and those working in these fields
Table of Contents
Volume 3: Applications to Biology, Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and other Biological Compounds
Chapter 1: Nucleic Acids Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA Sequence Analysis Nucleic Acids: RNA Mapping Nucleic Acids: Base Analysis Enzymatic digestion of nucleic acids Desorption ionization of nucleosides and nucleotides Nucleic Acids: Analysis of DNA Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Nucleic Acids: DNA - ligand complexes DNA adducts Nucleic Acids: High Throughput Genotyping of Short Tandem Repeat DNA Markers Modified nucleosides in RNA and human urine Characterization of Noncovalent Complexes of Nucleic Acids and Proteins by Electrospray Ionization
Chapter 2: Saccharides GC/MS of Derivatised Carbohydrates LC/MS of carbohydrates from glycoproteins MALDI MS of Carbohydrates Carbohydrates: Digestion of Glycoprotein Carbohydrates for Glycosylation Analysis Structural elucidation of O-linked oligosaccharides
Chapter 3: Pharmacology/Toxicology GC-MS of Drugs and Metabolites LC/MS of Drugs and Metabolites Structure Determination - Natural Drug Disposition Combinatorial Library Screening using Mass Spectrometry the Role of Oxidative Stress in Cancer and Toxicology Accelerator Mass Spectrometry
Chapter 4: Natural Products Natural products extracted from plants Natural Products: Protein Identification in Microorganisms Applications to olive oil, wine and food from a nutritional aspect
Chapter 5: Isotope Ratio Quantitative analysis of biological samples Isotope Ratio in Biology: Stable Isotopes to Measure In Vivo Metabolism and Kinetics Using Mass Spectrometry Mass Spectrometry to Measure In Vivo Glucose Metabolism Using Stable Isotope Labels Isotope ratio mass spectrometry in human biology: amino acid metabolism and kinetics DNA synthesis rates measured using stable isotopes Stable isotope breath tests Isotope Ratio in Biology: CRIMS
Chapter 6: Lipids Structural analysis of free fatty acids and triacylglycerols Analysis of phospholipids by electrospray mass spectrometry Analysis of sphingomyelins Steroid Analysis Analysis of sulfatides Analysis of prostaglandins and metabolites by mass spectrometry Analysis of leukotriene and lipoxygenase products by electrospray mass spectrometry Isoprostanes and Related Products of Lipid Peroxidation: Characterization and Quantification by Mass Spectrometry
Chapter 7: Clinical Applications Metabolite profiling in urine and blood for the diagnosis of metabolic disorders Serum and plasma profiling Clinical Applications: Hemoglobin Variants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 18th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913209
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080438030
About the Editor
Richard Caprioli
Biography Richard M. Caprioli is the Stanley Cohen Professor of Biochemistry and Director of the Mass Spectrometry Research Center at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He is also currently Professor in the Departments of Chemistry and Pharmacology at Vanderbilt.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, USA