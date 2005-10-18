The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry

Volume 3: Applications to Biology, Carbohydrates, Nucleic Acids, and other Biological Compounds

Chapter 1: Nucleic Acids Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA Sequence Analysis Nucleic Acids: RNA Mapping Nucleic Acids: Base Analysis Enzymatic digestion of nucleic acids Desorption ionization of nucleosides and nucleotides Nucleic Acids: Analysis of DNA Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Nucleic Acids: DNA - ligand complexes DNA adducts Nucleic Acids: High Throughput Genotyping of Short Tandem Repeat DNA Markers Modified nucleosides in RNA and human urine Characterization of Noncovalent Complexes of Nucleic Acids and Proteins by Electrospray Ionization

Chapter 2: Saccharides GC/MS of Derivatised Carbohydrates LC/MS of carbohydrates from glycoproteins MALDI MS of Carbohydrates Carbohydrates: Digestion of Glycoprotein Carbohydrates for Glycosylation Analysis Structural elucidation of O-linked oligosaccharides

Chapter 3: Pharmacology/Toxicology GC-MS of Drugs and Metabolites LC/MS of Drugs and Metabolites Structure Determination - Natural Drug Disposition Combinatorial Library Screening using Mass Spectrometry the Role of Oxidative Stress in Cancer and Toxicology Accelerator Mass Spectrometry

Chapter 4: Natural Products Natural products extracted from plants Natural Products: Protein Identification in Microorganisms Applications to olive oil, wine and food from a nutritional aspect

Chapter 5: Isotope Ratio Quantitative analysis of biological samples Isotope Ratio in Biology: Stable Isotopes to Measure In Vivo Metabolism and Kinetics Using Mass Spectrometry Mass Spectrometry to Measure In Vivo Glucose Metabolism Using Stable Isotope Labels Isotope ratio mass spectrometry in human biology: amino acid metabolism and kinetics DNA synthesis rates measured using stable isotopes Stable isotope breath tests Isotope Ratio in Biology: CRIMS

Chapter 6: Lipids Structural analysis of free fatty acids and triacylglycerols Analysis of phospholipids by electrospray mass spectrometry Analysis of sphingomyelins Steroid Analysis Analysis of sulfatides Analysis of prostaglandins and metabolites by mass spectrometry Analysis of leukotriene and lipoxygenase products by electrospray mass spectrometry Isoprostanes and Related Products of Lipid Peroxidation: Characterization and Quantification by Mass Spectrometry

Chapter 7: Clinical Applications Metabolite profiling in urine and blood for the diagnosis of metabolic disorders Serum and plasma profiling Clinical Applications: Hemoglobin Variants