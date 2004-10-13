The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080438009, 9780080913179

The Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry

1st Edition

Volume 2: Biological Applications Part A

Editors: Richard Caprioli Michael L. Gross
eBook ISBN: 9780080913179
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080438009
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 13th October 2004
Page Count: 400
Description

The focus of Volume 2 of the Encyclopedia of Mass Spectrometry is on peptides and proteins, separation techniques, preparation protocols, and the fundamental characteristics as ionic gas phase species that lie within the breadth of the field of mass spectrometry. This volume is divided into four sections; experimental approaches and protocols, sequence analysis, other structural analyses, and targeted applications.

Key Features

  • Frontier Research on biological, biochemical, and biomedical applications of MS
  • Focus on Peptides and Proteins
  • Suitable for new graduate students entering the field

Readership

Advanced Research Scientists; Mass Spectrometrists; Spectroscopists; Analytical Chemists; and those working in these fields.

Table of Contents

CE/MS, analysis by (A. Moseley).
Chemical modification/damage (Steve Barnes).
Derivatization for Analysis (B. Griffiths).
Desalting/purification/microdialysis (Terry Lee).
Disulfide Bond Analysis (Watson).
Enzyme kinetics (Dan Farbris).
Folding/Unfolding (D. Smith).
Fragmentation Mechanisms of Ions (Wesdemiotis).
Gel Electrophoresis (R. Loo).
Glycoproteins (J Peter Katalinic).
H/D Exchange Methods (D. Smith).
High-resolution Measurements by FTMS (Troy Wood).
High Sensitivity Detection (G. Valaskovic).
Hydrolysis, Chemical & Enzymatics (Eckard Nordhoff).
Image Analysis of Proteins in Tissues (Caprioli/Chaurand).
Protein Complexes (A. Link).
LC/MS.
Membrane proteins (Falick).
Metal Ion Binding (Baldwin).
Molecular Weight Measurements (Kondrat).
Neuropeptides (Nyberg).
Non-covalent Interactions, Ligand/Protein (Loo).
Non-covalent Interactions, Protein/Protein (Heck).
Phosphorylation, sulfation.
Proteomics (Jim Carroll).
Quantitation/Proteins.
Quaternary Structure (Terry Farmer).
Secondary Structure.
Sequence Analysis - Digestion/Cleavage (Grant).
Sequence Analysis - High Energy MS/MS (Papayannopoulos).
Sequence Analysis - Low Energy MS/MS (Shabanowitz/Hunt).
Sequence Analysis - PSD with MALDI (Chaurand/Spengler).
Single Cell, analysis of (Sweedler).

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080913179
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080438009

About the Editor

Richard Caprioli

Biography Richard M. Caprioli is the Stanley Cohen Professor of Biochemistry and Director of the Mass Spectrometry Research Center at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He is also currently Professor in the Departments of Chemistry and Pharmacology at Vanderbilt.

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, USA

Michael L. Gross

Michael L. Gross is Professor of Chemistry and Professor of Medicine at Washington University, St. Louis, as well as Director of the NIH Mass Spectrometry Research Resource located at Washington University.

Background,
1966: Ph.D., University of Minnesota
1987: Commonwealth of Massachusetts Pioneer Award, "In Search of the Health Consequences of Dioxin in Our Environment"
1983 -1991: Identified as one of the 50 most cited chemists
1999: Field and Franklin Award of The American Chemical Society
2001: Outstanding Graduate Student Mentor, Washington University

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University, St Louis, USA

Ratings and Reviews

