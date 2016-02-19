The Encyclopedia of Human Development and Education
1st Edition
Theory, Research, and Studies
Description
This Encyclopedia is a collection of 100 articles which examine various theories and aspects of human development and their significance for education, child raising, and counselling practices throughout the world.
Readership
For counsellors, educational administrators, all students, teachers, and researchers in the field as well as scholars from outside the field.
Table of Contents
Section headings: Preface. Background Issues. General Theories of Human Development: (a) Secular Theories. (b) Theories Embedded in Religious Traditions. Stages and Rates of Development: (a) Definitions of Stage and Rate. (b) Seven Stages of Life. Intellectual Development: (a) Mental Development in General. (b) Learning Processes. (c) Varieties of Intellectual Development. Psycho-Physical Development: (a) Influences on Psycho-Phsycial Development. (b) Developing Vision and Hearing. (c) Special Issues in Physical Development. Social and Cultural Interactions with Development: (a) Socialization and Acculturation. (b) Prosocial and Antisocial Behavior. (c) Factors affecting Socialization. Contributors index. Name index. Subject index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 29th March 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080334080
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885810
About the Editor
R.M. Thomas
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA