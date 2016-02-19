The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour

The Encyclopedia of Sexual Behavior, Volume 1 is a comprehensive review of the major aspects of the biology, physiology, and anatomy of sex. This book is divided into 57 chapters that also cover the major facets of the emotional, psychological, sociological, legal, anthropological, geographical, and historical aspects of sexuality, including the related fields of love, marriage, and the family.

This book deals first with the advances in sex research, the issues on abortion, abstinence, adolescent, sexuality, and the link between sex and aging. The subsequent chapters consider the demographic, geographical, and anthropological aspects of sex; life; the physiology, anatomy, and history of sex; the attitude toward sex; the concept of autoerotism; and the religious view of sex. Other sex-related topics covered include chastity and virginity, child sexuality, nakedness, coitus, contraception, courtship, culture, social dancing, and sex education. This book further discusses the emotional aspects of sex, such as divorce, marriage, extramarital sex relations, family, and reproduction. The remaining chapters look into the issues of hermaphroditism, homosexuality, illegitimacy, impotence, and jealousy. This book is of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, medical practitioners, and researchers and workers in the allied fields.