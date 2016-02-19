The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200071, 9781483225104

The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editors: Albert Ellis Albert Abarbanel
eBook ISBN: 9781483225104
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 574
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Encyclopedia of Sexual Behavior, Volume 1 is a comprehensive review of the major aspects of the biology, physiology, and anatomy of sex. This book is divided into 57 chapters that also cover the major facets of the emotional, psychological, sociological, legal, anthropological, geographical, and historical aspects of sexuality, including the related fields of love, marriage, and the family.
This book deals first with the advances in sex research, the issues on abortion, abstinence, adolescent, sexuality, and the link between sex and aging. The subsequent chapters consider the demographic, geographical, and anthropological aspects of sex; life; the physiology, anatomy, and history of sex; the attitude toward sex; the concept of autoerotism; and the religious view of sex. Other sex-related topics covered include chastity and virginity, child sexuality, nakedness, coitus, contraception, courtship, culture, social dancing, and sex education. This book further discusses the emotional aspects of sex, such as divorce, marriage, extramarital sex relations, family, and reproduction. The remaining chapters look into the issues of hermaphroditism, homosexuality, illegitimacy, impotence, and jealousy. This book is of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, medical practitioners, and researchers and workers in the allied fields.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Analytical Guide to the Contents of this Work

Advances in Modern Sex Research, A Survey of

Abortion

Abstinence

Adolescent Sexuality

Africans, The Sex Life of

Aging and Sex

America, Moral Evolution in

American Indians, Sex Life of the

Anatomy and Physiology of Sex

Ancient Civilizations, Sex Life in

Animal Sexuality

Aphrodisiacs and Anaphrodisiacs

Art and Dance, Sex in Primitive

Art and Sex

Artificial Insemination

Attitudes toward Sex, Modern

Australia and New Zealand, Sex Life in

Autoerotism

Beauty,

Catholicism and Sex

Censorship of Sexual Literature

Chastity and Virginity: The Case For

Chastity and Virginity: The Case Against

Child Sexuality

Clothing and Nudism

Coitus

Contraception

Courtship and Mate-Selection

Culture and Sex

Dance, Sexual Dynamics in Contemporary

Dancing, Social

Demography and the Nature of the Sex Drive

Divorce

Education in Sex

English and American Sex Customs, Early

Eugenics

Europe, Sex Life in

Extramarital Sex Relations

Family, Sexual and Affectional Functions of the

Far East, Sex in the Art of the

Femininity

Fertility in Men

Fetishism

Freedom, Sexual

Frigidity

Great Britain, Sex in

Guilt and Conflict in Relation to Sex

Hermaphroditism

Homosexuality

Hormones, Sex

Illegitimacy

Impotence

India and Pakistan, Sex Life in

Infertility in Women, Diagnosis and Treatment of

Islam, Sex Life in

Israel, Sex Life in

Jealousy




Details

No. of pages:
574
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225104

About the Editor

Albert Ellis

Albert Abarbanel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.