The Encyclopædia of Sexual Behaviour
1st Edition
Volume 1
Description
The Encyclopedia of Sexual Behavior, Volume 1 is a comprehensive review of the major aspects of the biology, physiology, and anatomy of sex. This book is divided into 57 chapters that also cover the major facets of the emotional, psychological, sociological, legal, anthropological, geographical, and historical aspects of sexuality, including the related fields of love, marriage, and the family.
This book deals first with the advances in sex research, the issues on abortion, abstinence, adolescent, sexuality, and the link between sex and aging. The subsequent chapters consider the demographic, geographical, and anthropological aspects of sex; life; the physiology, anatomy, and history of sex; the attitude toward sex; the concept of autoerotism; and the religious view of sex. Other sex-related topics covered include chastity and virginity, child sexuality, nakedness, coitus, contraception, courtship, culture, social dancing, and sex education. This book further discusses the emotional aspects of sex, such as divorce, marriage, extramarital sex relations, family, and reproduction. The remaining chapters look into the issues of hermaphroditism, homosexuality, illegitimacy, impotence, and jealousy. This book is of value to psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, medical practitioners, and researchers and workers in the allied fields.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Analytical Guide to the Contents of this Work
Advances in Modern Sex Research, A Survey of
Abortion
Abstinence
Adolescent Sexuality
Africans, The Sex Life of
Aging and Sex
America, Moral Evolution in
American Indians, Sex Life of the
Anatomy and Physiology of Sex
Ancient Civilizations, Sex Life in
Animal Sexuality
Aphrodisiacs and Anaphrodisiacs
Art and Dance, Sex in Primitive
Art and Sex
Artificial Insemination
Attitudes toward Sex, Modern
Australia and New Zealand, Sex Life in
Autoerotism
Beauty,
Catholicism and Sex
Censorship of Sexual Literature
Chastity and Virginity: The Case For
Chastity and Virginity: The Case Against
Child Sexuality
Clothing and Nudism
Coitus
Contraception
Courtship and Mate-Selection
Culture and Sex
Dance, Sexual Dynamics in Contemporary
Dancing, Social
Demography and the Nature of the Sex Drive
Divorce
Education in Sex
English and American Sex Customs, Early
Eugenics
Europe, Sex Life in
Extramarital Sex Relations
Family, Sexual and Affectional Functions of the
Far East, Sex in the Art of the
Femininity
Fertility in Men
Fetishism
Freedom, Sexual
Frigidity
Great Britain, Sex in
Guilt and Conflict in Relation to Sex
Hermaphroditism
Homosexuality
Hormones, Sex
Illegitimacy
Impotence
India and Pakistan, Sex Life in
Infertility in Women, Diagnosis and Treatment of
Islam, Sex Life in
Israel, Sex Life in
Jealousy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225104