The Emergence of Symbols
1st Edition
Cognition and Communication in Infancy
The Emergence of Symbols: Cognition and Communication in Infancy provides information pertinent to the nature and origin of symbols, the interdependence of language and thought, and the parallels between phylogeny and ontogeny. This book clarifies some of the conceptual and methodological issues involved in the search for prerequisites to language.
Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the distinction between homology and analogy in the study of linguistic and nonlinguistic developments. This text then explains the conceptual and operational definitions for such controversial terms as intention, convention, and symbolic behavior. Other chapters consider the limits and advantages of the correlational method as applied in the research. This book discusses as well the structure and content of early symbol use, both in language and in play. The final chapter examines the processes that underlie imitation and tool use, as they contribute to the child's analysis of his culture.
This book is a valuable resource for neural biologists, psychologists, and social scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 On the Evolution and Development of Symbols
On the Nature of Prerequisites
On the Nature of Explanation in the Search for Prerequisites
On Evolutionary Theory and the Biology of Symbols
Phylogenetic Routes: New Systems from Old Parts
Ontogenetic Routes: Genetic Determination Versus
Task Determination
Heterochrony: How Parallels Between Ontogeny and Phylogeny Come About
Chapter 2 Intentions, Conventions, and Symbols
Two Moments in the Dawn of Language
Toward a Model of Symbolic Activity
Chapter 3 Cognition and Communication from Nine to Thirteen Months: Correlational Findings
Method
Results and Discussion
Conclusion
Appendix 3.1 Maternal Interview
Appendix 3.2 Home Observation Checklist
Appendix 3.3 General Scoring Criteria
Appendix 3.4 Locomotor Scale
Chapter 4 First Words in Language and Action: A Qualitative Look
Previous Research on First Words:
Some Basic Dichotomies
Progress within Domains
Relationships among the Five Domains
Conclusion
Appendix 4.1 The Corpus of All Instances of Language
Imitation, Language Comprehension, Language Production,
Gestural Imitation, and Symbolic Play as Derived From the Maternal Interviews and From Direct Observations During Four Home Visits
Chapter 5 Relationships Between Cognition Communication, and Quality of Attachment
Method
Sensorimotor Development
Relationships Between Communication and Strange
Situation Measures
The Overall Pattern of Relationships Between Attachment, Cognition, and Communication
Discussion and Conclusions
Chapter 6 Next Steps: A Follow-Up Study and some Pilot Research
Six-Month Follow-Up
Casual Understanding at Nine to Ten Months
Language, Context, and Social Interaction
Appendix 6.1
Appendix 6.2
Chapter 7 The Biology of Symbols: Some Concluding Thoughts
Tool Use
Imitation
The Iconicity-Arbitrariness Continuum in Symbol Development
Symbol Development
Heterochrony and the Biology of Symbols
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th June 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267302