The Emergence of Symbols - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120815401, 9781483267302

The Emergence of Symbols

1st Edition

Cognition and Communication in Infancy

Authors: Elizabeth Bates
Editors: E. A. Hammel
eBook ISBN: 9781483267302
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1979
Page Count: 404
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Emergence of Symbols: Cognition and Communication in Infancy provides information pertinent to the nature and origin of symbols, the interdependence of language and thought, and the parallels between phylogeny and ontogeny. This book clarifies some of the conceptual and methodological issues involved in the search for prerequisites to language.

Organized into seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the distinction between homology and analogy in the study of linguistic and nonlinguistic developments. This text then explains the conceptual and operational definitions for such controversial terms as intention, convention, and symbolic behavior. Other chapters consider the limits and advantages of the correlational method as applied in the research. This book discusses as well the structure and content of early symbol use, both in language and in play. The final chapter examines the processes that underlie imitation and tool use, as they contribute to the child's analysis of his culture.

This book is a valuable resource for neural biologists, psychologists, and social scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 On the Evolution and Development of Symbols

On the Nature of Prerequisites

On the Nature of Explanation in the Search for Prerequisites

On Evolutionary Theory and the Biology of Symbols

Phylogenetic Routes: New Systems from Old Parts

Ontogenetic Routes: Genetic Determination Versus

Task Determination

Heterochrony: How Parallels Between Ontogeny and Phylogeny Come About

Chapter 2 Intentions, Conventions, and Symbols

Two Moments in the Dawn of Language

Toward a Model of Symbolic Activity

Chapter 3 Cognition and Communication from Nine to Thirteen Months: Correlational Findings

Method

Results and Discussion

Conclusion

Appendix 3.1 Maternal Interview

Appendix 3.2 Home Observation Checklist

Appendix 3.3 General Scoring Criteria

Appendix 3.4 Locomotor Scale

Chapter 4 First Words in Language and Action: A Qualitative Look

Previous Research on First Words:

Some Basic Dichotomies

Progress within Domains

Relationships among the Five Domains

Conclusion

Appendix 4.1 The Corpus of All Instances of Language

Imitation, Language Comprehension, Language Production,

Gestural Imitation, and Symbolic Play as Derived From the Maternal Interviews and From Direct Observations During Four Home Visits

Chapter 5 Relationships Between Cognition Communication, and Quality of Attachment

Method

Sensorimotor Development

Relationships Between Communication and Strange

Situation Measures

The Overall Pattern of Relationships Between Attachment, Cognition, and Communication

Discussion and Conclusions

Chapter 6 Next Steps: A Follow-Up Study and some Pilot Research

Six-Month Follow-Up

Casual Understanding at Nine to Ten Months

Language, Context, and Social Interaction

Appendix 6.1

Appendix 6.2

Chapter 7 The Biology of Symbols: Some Concluding Thoughts

Tool Use

Imitation

The Iconicity-Arbitrariness Continuum in Symbol Development

Symbol Development

Heterochrony and the Biology of Symbols

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267302

About the Author

Elizabeth Bates

About the Editor

E. A. Hammel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.