The Emergence of Quantum Mechanics (Mainly 1924-1926) - 1st Edition

The Emergence of Quantum Mechanics (Mainly 1924-1926)

1st Edition

Editors: K. Stolzenburg
eBook ISBN: 9780080871035
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st December 1984
Page Count: 527
Table of Contents

General editor's preface. Foreword. Abbreviated titles of periodicals. Acknowledgements. Part I: The theory of Bohr, Kramers and Slater. Part II: Matrix mechanics and spinning electrons. Part III: Selected correspondence (mainly 1924-1926). Inventory of manuscripts in the Niels Bohr archive. Index.

