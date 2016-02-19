The Elements of Medical Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483201009, 9781483226033

The Elements of Medical Treatment

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Hutchison
eBook ISBN: 9781483226033
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1926
Page Count: 172
Description

The Elements of Medical Treatment is a 22-chapter text that covers the principles and practical applications of elementary therapeutics to common forms of diseases.

Each chapter tackles the therapeutic remedies for specific disease, including fever, pain, and insomnia. Constipation, diarrhea, heart failure, bronchitis, anemia, high-blood pressure, gout, and Gravel’s disease are considered in the succeeding chapters. Other chapters describe the therapeutic options for urinary-related diseases, dyspepsia, gall-bladder diseases, nephritis, hemorrhage, and diabetes. The final chapters look into some specific treatments, including endocrine treatment, bacteriotherapeutics, psychotherapy, and some minor medical operations.

This book will prove useful to physicians and the general public.

Table of Contents


﻿I.-Some General Principles

II.-Fever: Diaphoretics and Antipyretics

III.-Pain: Analgesics

IV.-Insomnia: Hypnotics

V.-Constipation: Purgatives and Enemata

VI.-Diarrhœa: Astringents

VII.-Heart Failure: Heart Stimulants, Heart Tonics, Diuretics

VIII.-Bronchitis: Expectorants and Antispasmodics

IX.-Anæmia: Hæmatinics

X.-High Blood-Pressure: Vasodilators

XI.-Gout and Gravel: Uric-Acid Solvents and Lithontriptics

XII.-Drugs that Act Upon the Urine: Urinary Antiseptics

XIII.-Dyspepsia: Stomach Mixtures

XIV.-Disease of the Gall-Bladder: Cholagogues and Biliary Antiseptics

XV.-Nephritis

XVI.-Hæmorrhage: Hæmostatics

XVII.-Tonics

XVIII.-Diabetes: Insulin

XIX.-Endocrine Treatment

XX.-Specific Treatment (Bacteriotherapeutics)

XXI.-Psychotherapy

XXII.-Some Minor Medical Operations

Index

Details

No. of pages:
172
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2026
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483226033

About the Author

Robert Hutchison

