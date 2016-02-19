The Elements of Medical Treatment
1st Edition
Description
The Elements of Medical Treatment is a 22-chapter text that covers the principles and practical applications of elementary therapeutics to common forms of diseases.
Each chapter tackles the therapeutic remedies for specific disease, including fever, pain, and insomnia. Constipation, diarrhea, heart failure, bronchitis, anemia, high-blood pressure, gout, and Gravel’s disease are considered in the succeeding chapters. Other chapters describe the therapeutic options for urinary-related diseases, dyspepsia, gall-bladder diseases, nephritis, hemorrhage, and diabetes. The final chapters look into some specific treatments, including endocrine treatment, bacteriotherapeutics, psychotherapy, and some minor medical operations.
This book will prove useful to physicians and the general public.
Table of Contents
I.-Some General Principles
II.-Fever: Diaphoretics and Antipyretics
III.-Pain: Analgesics
IV.-Insomnia: Hypnotics
V.-Constipation: Purgatives and Enemata
VI.-Diarrhœa: Astringents
VII.-Heart Failure: Heart Stimulants, Heart Tonics, Diuretics
VIII.-Bronchitis: Expectorants and Antispasmodics
IX.-Anæmia: Hæmatinics
X.-High Blood-Pressure: Vasodilators
XI.-Gout and Gravel: Uric-Acid Solvents and Lithontriptics
XII.-Drugs that Act Upon the Urine: Urinary Antiseptics
XIII.-Dyspepsia: Stomach Mixtures
XIV.-Disease of the Gall-Bladder: Cholagogues and Biliary Antiseptics
XV.-Nephritis
XVI.-Hæmorrhage: Hæmostatics
XVII.-Tonics
XVIII.-Diabetes: Insulin
XIX.-Endocrine Treatment
XX.-Specific Treatment (Bacteriotherapeutics)
XXI.-Psychotherapy
XXII.-Some Minor Medical Operations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 172
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2026
- Published:
- 1st January 1926
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226033