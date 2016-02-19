The Elements of Medical Treatment is a 22-chapter text that covers the principles and practical applications of elementary therapeutics to common forms of diseases.

Each chapter tackles the therapeutic remedies for specific disease, including fever, pain, and insomnia. Constipation, diarrhea, heart failure, bronchitis, anemia, high-blood pressure, gout, and Gravel’s disease are considered in the succeeding chapters. Other chapters describe the therapeutic options for urinary-related diseases, dyspepsia, gall-bladder diseases, nephritis, hemorrhage, and diabetes. The final chapters look into some specific treatments, including endocrine treatment, bacteriotherapeutics, psychotherapy, and some minor medical operations.

This book will prove useful to physicians and the general public.