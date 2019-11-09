The elements of fracture fixation, 4e

Orthopaedic community’s understanding of fracture healing process changes with newer methods of scientific investigations. The new knowledge when applied to clinical practice, changes the way one uses the existing implants. This edition incorporates these changes and presents a lucid and contemporary account of the biomechanical and clinical aspects of the elements of fracture fixation. In this excellent volume, Dr Thakur has organized the basic principles and scientific rationales involved in fracture fixations. His easy-to-understand descriptions of screws, plates, nails, wires, cables and external fixators are good resource tool, and provide a thorough review of basic biomechanics. The Elements of Fracture Fixation is an exquisite compendium of fracture fixation implants, written by an experienced surgeon, for residents, fellows and masters. It explains the fundamentals of fracture fixation in a format that is concise, well organized and easy to follow, and addresses the biomechanical principles and usage techniques of the wide range of modern orthopaedic trauma implants in use today. It is certainly a well-illustrated, most concise, clear and well-written book on the various implants and concepts of fracture fixation.