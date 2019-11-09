The elements of fracture fixation, 4e
4th Edition
Orthopaedic community’s understanding of fracture healing process changes with newer methods of scientific investigations. The new knowledge when applied to clinical practice, changes the way one uses the existing implants. This edition incorporates these changes and presents a lucid and contemporary account of the biomechanical and clinical aspects of the elements of fracture fixation. In this excellent volume, Dr Thakur has organized the basic principles and scientific rationales involved in fracture fixations. His easy-to-understand descriptions of screws, plates, nails, wires, cables and external fixators are good resource tool, and provide a thorough review of basic biomechanics. The Elements of Fracture Fixation is an exquisite compendium of fracture fixation implants, written by an experienced surgeon, for residents, fellows and masters. It explains the fundamentals of fracture fixation in a format that is concise, well organized and easy to follow, and addresses the biomechanical principles and usage techniques of the wide range of modern orthopaedic trauma implants in use today. It is certainly a well-illustrated, most concise, clear and well-written book on the various implants and concepts of fracture fixation.
Salient Features
- An in-depth resource to the amply stocked toolbox of today’s fracture surgeon
- A compendium of fracture fixation written by an experienced surgeon for fellows, residents and masters
- Elegantly illustrated and lucidly explained presentations of today’s fracture fixation devices
- The designs and the application techniques in various anatomical regions, mechanical effects, hazards and contradictions described along elucidative graphics
- New screw design
- Discussion on interfragmentary motion modulation to promote bone healing
- New methods of stabilization and fixation of hip fractures
- New theory of bone healing and nonunion
- Illustrative videos
PREFACE TO THE FOURTH EDITION vii
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT ix
PREFACE TO THE FIRST EDITION ix
CHAPTER 1 Lexicon of Fracture Fixation 1
CHAPTER 2 Bone and Materials in Fracture Fixation 27
CHAPTER 3 Bone Screws 71
CHAPTER 4 Bone Plates 123
CHAPTER 5 Intramedullary Nailing 237
CHAPTER 6 Hip Fixation 283
CHAPTER 7 Wire, Cable and Pins 331
CHAPTER 8 External Fixators 371
CHAPTER 9 Spinal Instrumentation 423
CHAPTER 10 Minimal Invasive Plate Osteosynthesis 441
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 9th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131256558
Anand Thakur
Formerly Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Cambridge Military Hospital, Aldershot, UK; Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Juhu, Bombay; Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, G.S. Medical College, Parel
