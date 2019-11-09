The elements of fracture fixation, 4e - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9788131256558

The elements of fracture fixation, 4e

4th Edition

Author: Anand Thakur
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256558
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 9th November 2019
Page Count: 486
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Orthopaedic community’s understanding of fracture healing process changes with newer methods of scientific investigations. The new knowledge when applied to clinical practice, changes the way one uses the existing implants. This edition incorporates these changes and presents a lucid and contemporary account of the biomechanical and clinical aspects of the elements of fracture fixation. In this excellent volume, Dr Thakur has organized the basic principles and scientific rationales involved in fracture fixations. His easy-to-understand descriptions of screws, plates, nails, wires, cables and external fixators are good resource tool, and provide a thorough review of basic biomechanics. The Elements of Fracture Fixation is an exquisite compendium of fracture fixation implants, written by an experienced surgeon, for residents, fellows and masters. It explains the fundamentals of fracture fixation in a format that is concise, well organized and easy to follow, and addresses the biomechanical principles and usage techniques of the wide range of modern orthopaedic trauma implants in use today. It is certainly a well-illustrated, most concise, clear and well-written book on the various implants and concepts of fracture fixation.

Key Features

Salient Features

  • An in-depth resource to the amply stocked toolbox of today’s fracture surgeon

  • A compendium of fracture fixation written by an experienced surgeon for fellows, residents and masters

  • Elegantly illustrated and lucidly explained presentations of today’s fracture fixation devices

  • The designs and the application techniques in various anatomical regions, mechanical effects, hazards and contradictions described along elucidative graphics

New to This Edition

  • New screw design

  • Discussion on interfragmentary motion modulation to promote bone healing

  • New methods of stabilization and fixation of hip fractures

  • New theory of bone healing and nonunion

  • Illustrative videos

Table of Contents

PREFACE TO THE FOURTH EDITION vii

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT ix

PREFACE TO THE FIRST EDITION ix

CHAPTER 1 Lexicon of Fracture Fixation 1

CHAPTER 2 Bone and Materials in Fracture Fixation 27

CHAPTER 3 Bone Screws 71

CHAPTER 4 Bone Plates 123

CHAPTER 5 Intramedullary Nailing 237

CHAPTER 6 Hip Fixation 283

CHAPTER 7 Wire, Cable and Pins 331

CHAPTER 8 External Fixators 371

CHAPTER 9 Spinal Instrumentation 423

CHAPTER 10 Minimal Invasive Plate Osteosynthesis 441

Details

No. of pages:
486
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019
Published:
9th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131256558

About the Author

Anand Thakur

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Cambridge Military Hospital, Aldershot, UK; Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Juhu, Bombay; Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, G.S. Medical College, Parel

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.