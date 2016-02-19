The Elements from Chlorine to Calcium
1st Edition
Nuclear Reactions
Authors: Wunibald Kunz Josef Schintlmeister
eBook ISBN: 9781483280479
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 220
Description
Nuclear Tables: Part II Nuclear Reactions, Volume 3: The Elements from Chlorine to Calcium contains tabulations of the nuclear reaction values of elements chlorine, argon, potassium, and calcium. These tabulations provide the calculated Q-values of the elements and their isotopes. This book will be of value to general chemistry researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Vorwort
17Cl
17Chlor
17Cl 32
17Cl 33
17Cl 34
17Cl 34i
17Cl 35
17Cl 36
17Cl 37
17Cl 38
17Cl 38i
17Cl 39
17Cl 40
Literatur zu Cl
18Ar
18Argon
18Ar 35
18Ar 36
18Ar 37
18Ar 38
18Ar 39
18Ar 40
18Ar 41
18Ar 42
Literatur zu Ar
19K
19Kalium
19K 37
19K 38
19K 38i
19K 39
19K 40
19K 41
19K 42
19K 43
19K 44
19K 45
19K 46
Literatur zu K
20Ca
20Calcium
20Ca 38
20Ca 39
20Ca 40
20Ca 41
20Ca 42
20Ca 43
20Ca 44
20Ca 45
20Ca 46
20Ca 47
20Ca 48
20Ca 49a
20Ca 49b
20Ca 50
Literatur zu Ca
About the Author
Wunibald Kunz
Josef Schintlmeister
