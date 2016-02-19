The Elements from Chlorine to Calcium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080035543, 9781483280479

The Elements from Chlorine to Calcium

1st Edition

Nuclear Reactions

Authors: Wunibald Kunz Josef Schintlmeister
eBook ISBN: 9781483280479
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 220
Description

Nuclear Tables: Part II Nuclear Reactions, Volume 3: The Elements from Chlorine to Calcium contains tabulations of the nuclear reaction values of elements chlorine, argon, potassium, and calcium. These tabulations provide the calculated Q-values of the elements and their isotopes. This book will be of value to general chemistry researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Vorwort

17Cl

17Chlor

17Cl 32

17Cl 33

17Cl 34

17Cl 34i

17Cl 35

17Cl 36

17Cl 37

17Cl 38

17Cl 38i

17Cl 39

17Cl 40

Literatur zu Cl

18Ar

18Argon

18Ar 35

18Ar 36

18Ar 37

18Ar 38

18Ar 39

18Ar 40

18Ar 41

18Ar 42

Literatur zu Ar

19K

19Kalium

19K 37

19K 38

19K 38i

19K 39

19K 40

19K 41

19K 42

19K 43

19K 44

19K 45

19K 46

Literatur zu K

20Ca

20Calcium

20Ca 38

20Ca 39

20Ca 40

20Ca 41

20Ca 42

20Ca 43

20Ca 44

20Ca 45

20Ca 46

20Ca 47

20Ca 48

20Ca 49a

20Ca 49b

20Ca 50

Literatur zu Ca




