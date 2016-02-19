The Electronic Structures of Solids aims to provide students of solid state physics with the essential concepts they will need in considering properties of solids that depend on their electronic structures and idea of the electronic character of particular materials and groups of materials. The book first discusses the electronic structure of atoms, including hydrogen atom and many-electron atom. The text also underscores bonding between atoms and electrons in metals. Discussions focus on bonding energies and structures in the solid elements, eigenstates of free-electron gas, and electrical conductivity.

The manuscript reviews the presence of electrons in metals, as well as consequences of the periodic potential; Brillouin zones and the nearly-free-electron model; electronic structures of the metallic elements; and calculation of band structures. The text also ponders on metals, insulators, and semiconductors. Topics include full and empty bands, compound and doped semiconductors, optical properties of solids, and the dynamics of electron and holes.

The book is a dependable reference for readers and students of solid state physics interested in the electronic structure of solids.