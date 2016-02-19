The Electronic Structures of Solids
The Electronic Structures of Solids aims to provide students of solid state physics with the essential concepts they will need in considering properties of solids that depend on their electronic structures and idea of the electronic character of particular materials and groups of materials.
The book first discusses the electronic structure of atoms, including hydrogen atom and many-electron atom. The text also underscores bonding between atoms and electrons in metals. Discussions focus on bonding energies and structures in the solid elements, eigenstates of free-electron gas, and electrical conductivity.
The manuscript reviews the presence of electrons in metals, as well as consequences of the periodic potential; Brillouin zones and the nearly-free-electron model; electronic structures of the metallic elements; and calculation of band structures. The text also ponders on metals, insulators, and semiconductors. Topics include full and empty bands, compound and doped semiconductors, optical properties of solids, and the dynamics of electron and holes.
The book is a dependable reference for readers and students of solid state physics interested in the electronic structure of solids.
Table of Contents
Contents
1 Electronic Structure of Atoms
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Hydrogen Atom
1.3 The Many-Electron Atom
1.4 The Many-Electron States of Atoms
Appendix A.1.1: Hydrogenic Wave Functions
Appendix A.1.2: The States of A Two-Electron Atom
2 Bonding Between Atoms
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Molecular Orbitals in H⁺2 and H2
2.3 Bonding With p- and d-Functions
2.4 The Metallic Bond
2.5 Other Contributions to Bonding in Solids
2.6 Bonding Energies and Structures in the Solid Elements
3 Electrons in Metals: The Free-Electron Gas
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Eigenstates of a Free-Electron Gas
3.3 Soft X-Ray Emission Spectra and E max
3.4 The Density of States N(E)E max and The Electronic Specific Heat
3.5 Electrical Conductivity
3.6 Failures of the Free-Electron Model
4 Electrons in Metals: Interaction With The Crystal Lattice
4.1 Consequences of the Periodic Potential
4.2 Diffraction by A Periodic Potential
4.3 Brillouin Zones and The Nearly-Free-Electron Model
4.4 Electron Eigenstates in A Crystal
4.5 The Tight-Binding Model For D-States
4.6 The Calculation of Band Structures
4.7 Collective Electron Models For Alloys
4.8 The Electronic Structures of the Metallic Elements
Appendix A.4.1 : Zone Structures For The Common Metallic Structures
5 Metals, Insulators and Semiconductors
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Full and Empty Bands
5.3 Semiconductors: Electrons and Holes
5.4 The Dynamics of Electrons and Holes
5.5 Doped Semiconductors
5.6 Compound Semiconductors
5.7 The Optical Properties of Solids
6 Special Topics
6.1 Introduction: Beyond Simple Bloch States
6.2 Disordered Materials and The Metal—Insulator Transition
6.3 Liquids and Glasses
6.4 A Note On Superconductivity
Further Reading
Subject Index
