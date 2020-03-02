The Electronic Health Record
1st Edition
Ethical Considerations
Description
The Electronic Health Record: Ethical Considerations analyses the ethical issues that surround the construction, maintenance, storage, use, linkage, manipulation and communication of electronic health records. Its purpose is to provide ethical guidance to formulate and implement policies at the local, national and global level, and to provide the basis for global certification in health information ethics.
Electronic health records (EHRs) are increasingly replacing the use of paper-based records in the delivery of health care. They are integral to providing eHealth, telehealth, mHealth and pHealth - all of which are increasingly replacing direct and personal physician-patient interaction - as well as in the developing field of artificial intelligence and expert systems in health care. The book supplements considerations that are raised by national and international regulations dealing with electronic records in general, for instance the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union.
This book is a valuable resource for physicians, health care administrators and workers, IT service providers and several members of biomedical field who are interested in learning more about how to ethically manage health data.
Key Features
- Provides examples to explain the various points made in each chapter to increase the readability of the book and provide, in more familiar terms, illustrations of the reasoning that is advanced
- Encompasses several diagrams to illustrate the logical structure of the ethical relationships that are discussed in the various chapters and to show how they are related to the decision making process
- Presents a glossary to provide short definitions for some of the more technical terms used in the book
Readership
Professors and students on medical informatics, health information professionals, healthcare administrators, physicians
Table of Contents
- The Nature of Electronic Health Records
2. From Ethical Principles to Information Ethics
3. Ownership, Privacy and Related Issues
4. Physicians, Health Information Professionals and Health Care Institution
5. Framework Considerations
6. Ethics, the Reality of Use and Global Considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220450
About the Author
Eike-Henner Kluge
Eike Henner W. Kluge PhD, FRSC, taught at various universities in the US and Canada before joining University of Victoria. In 1989, Dr. Kluge was asked by the Canadian Medical Association to establish the Department of Ethics and Legal Affairs, for which he was the first Director. Dr. Kluge was the first expert witness in medical ethics recognized by Canadian courts. He is a member of working group SiHIS (Security in Health Information Systems) of the International Medical Informatics Association, and he was the lead author of the IMIA Code of Ethics (2003) and he wrote the revised Code (2016). In 2007, Dr. Kluge was awarded the Abbyann Lynch Medal in Bioethics by the Royal Society of Canada and was made a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 2018. His other awards and honors include Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, senior Fellow of Phi Kappa Phi as well as General Motors, NSERC, and Canada Council Fellowships.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Victoria, Canada