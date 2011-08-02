The Electronic Health Record for the Physician's Office with MedTrak Systems
1st Edition
Authors: Amy DeVore
eBook ISBN: 9781455723607
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd August 2011
Page Count: 272
Key Features
- Direct, conversational writing style and high school reading level makes complex content more engaging and easier to understand.
- The companion Evolve website includes access to EHR activities using MedTrak Systems EHR software.
- EHR applications using MedTrak Systems are incorporated into 6 of the 9 chapters for hands-on experience that students can easily apply outside of the classroom.
- Easing the Transition callouts provide students with insight into the process of converting files from paper to electronic and alerts them to the situations they may encounter during an externship or job.
- Worktext format lets students practice concepts as they learn them.
- Key terms at the beginning of each chapter familiarize students with common terms and acronyms.
- Trends and Applications sections using real-life examples show how EHRs are currently being used to improve health care, and how they may be used in the future.
- Security Checkpoints explore issues of EHR security and patient privacy and call attention to areas that require heightened awareness.
- Critical Thinking exercises offer thought-provoking questions to enhance student learning and stimulate discussion.
- Chapter review activities include key terms review, true/false questions, and workplace applications to help students study and review the most important points of the chapter.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Electronic Health Records
2. Privacy, Confidentiality, and Security
3. Transitioning from Paper Charts to Electronic Health Records
4. Overview of Electronic Health Records Software
5. Administrative Use of the Electronic Health Record
6. Using the Electronic Health Record for Reimbursement
7. Clinical Use of the Electronic Health Record
8. Health Promotion, Patient Education, and Clinical Decision Support
9. The Personal Health Record
Appendix A: Review of Paper-Based Office Procedures
Appendix B: CMS Documentation Guidelines 1995 & 1997
Glossary
About the Author
Amy DeVore
