The Electronic Health Record for the Physician's Office with MedTrak Systems

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Electronic Health Records

2. Privacy, Confidentiality, and Security

3. Transitioning from Paper Charts to Electronic Health Records

4. Overview of Electronic Health Records Software

5. Administrative Use of the Electronic Health Record

6. Using the Electronic Health Record for Reimbursement

7. Clinical Use of the Electronic Health Record

8. Health Promotion, Patient Education, and Clinical Decision Support

9. The Personal Health Record

Appendix A: Review of Paper-Based Office Procedures

Appendix B: CMS Documentation Guidelines 1995 & 1997

Glossary