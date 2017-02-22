The Electronic Health Record for the Physician’s Office - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323511469, 9780323547772

The Electronic Health Record for the Physician’s Office

2nd Edition

For Simchart for the Medical Office

Authors: Julie Pepper
Paperback ISBN: 9780323511469
eBook ISBN: 9780323547772
eBook ISBN: 9780323547758
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd February 2017
Page Count: 192
Description

Get hands-on practice with entering data into the Electronic Health Record! The Electronic Health Record for the Physician’s Office, 2nd Edition uses online simulations to walk you through each EHR task. Clear, step-by-step guidelines simplify the exercises in each simulation, so you learn all the EHR skills required of a medical office professional. This edition adds in-depth review and preparation for the Certified Electronic Health Records Specialist (CEHRS) examination. Written by Medical Assisting educator Julie Pepper, this how-to manual helps you master the administrative, clinical, and billing/coding skills you need to gain certification and succeed on the job. Access to SimChart for the Medical Office sold separately.

Key Features

  • Use of SimChart for the Medical Office (SCMO) for all EHR/practice management applications makes it easier to learn and apply EHR fundamentals.
  • Realistic, hands-on practice helps you develop EHR skills including implementation, HIPAA compliance, troubleshooting, and submitting claims for reimbursement.
  • Safe learning environment allows you to learn and practice tasks without fear of making a mistake affecting real patients. 
  • A guided tour through SCMO shows how to use the online simulations and practice EHR tasks.
  • Application exercises in the appendix cover administrative, clinical, and insurance/billing, allowing you to practice the skills learned in the text.
  • Student learning resources on the Evolve companion website include form upload, cases, additional insurance cards, and patient information forms, all providing additional practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Electronic Health Records
    2. Overview of SimChart® for the Medical Office
    3. Privacy, Confidentiality, and Security
    4. Administrative Use of the Electronic Health Record Patient Letter
    5. Clinical Use of the Electronic Health Record
    6. Using the Electronic Health Record for Reimbursement
    7. The Personal Health Record and Patient Portals
    Appendix A. Review of Paper-Based Office Procedures
    Appendix B. CMS Documentation Guidelines
    Appendix C. Front Office, Clinical Care, and Coding and Billing Application Exercises
    Appendix D. SimChart® Supplement
    Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323511469
eBook ISBN:
9780323547772
eBook ISBN:
9780323547758

About the Author

Julie Pepper

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

