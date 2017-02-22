Get hands-on practice with entering data into the Electronic Health Record! The Electronic Health Record for the Physician’s Office, 2nd Edition uses online simulations to walk you through each EHR task. Clear, step-by-step guidelines simplify the exercises in each simulation, so you learn all the EHR skills required of a medical office professional. This edition adds in-depth review and preparation for the Certified Electronic Health Records Specialist (CEHRS) examination. Written by Medical Assisting educator Julie Pepper, this how-to manual helps you master the administrative, clinical, and billing/coding skills you need to gain certification and succeed on the job. Access to SimChart for the Medical Office sold separately.