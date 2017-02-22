The Electronic Health Record for the Physician’s Office
2nd Edition
For Simchart for the Medical Office
Description
Get hands-on practice with entering data into the Electronic Health Record! The Electronic Health Record for the Physician’s Office, 2nd Edition uses online simulations to walk you through each EHR task. Clear, step-by-step guidelines simplify the exercises in each simulation, so you learn all the EHR skills required of a medical office professional. This edition adds in-depth review and preparation for the Certified Electronic Health Records Specialist (CEHRS) examination. Written by Medical Assisting educator Julie Pepper, this how-to manual helps you master the administrative, clinical, and billing/coding skills you need to gain certification and succeed on the job. Access to SimChart for the Medical Office sold separately.
Key Features
- Use of SimChart for the Medical Office (SCMO) for all EHR/practice management applications makes it easier to learn and apply EHR fundamentals.
- Realistic, hands-on practice helps you develop EHR skills including implementation, HIPAA compliance, troubleshooting, and submitting claims for reimbursement.
- Safe learning environment allows you to learn and practice tasks without fear of making a mistake affecting real patients.
- A guided tour through SCMO shows how to use the online simulations and practice EHR tasks.
- Application exercises in the appendix cover administrative, clinical, and insurance/billing, allowing you to practice the skills learned in the text.
- Student learning resources on the Evolve companion website include form upload, cases, additional insurance cards, and patient information forms, all providing additional practice.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Electronic Health Records
2. Overview of SimChart® for the Medical Office
3. Privacy, Confidentiality, and Security
4. Administrative Use of the Electronic Health Record Patient Letter
5. Clinical Use of the Electronic Health Record
6. Using the Electronic Health Record for Reimbursement
7. The Personal Health Record and Patient Portals
Appendix A. Review of Paper-Based Office Procedures
Appendix B. CMS Documentation Guidelines
Appendix C. Front Office, Clinical Care, and Coding and Billing Application Exercises
Appendix D. SimChart® Supplement
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 22nd February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323511469
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547772
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547758
About the Author
Julie Pepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin