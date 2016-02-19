The Efficient Use of Energy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780408012508, 9781483101576

The Efficient Use of Energy

2nd Edition

Editors: I.G.C. Dryden
eBook ISBN: 9781483101576
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th August 1982
Page Count: 616
Description

The Efficient Use of Energy, Second Edition is a compendium of papers discussing the efficiency with which energy is used in industry. The collection covers relevant topics in energy handling and describes the more important features of plant and equipment.

The book is organized into six parts. Part I presents the various methods of heat production. The second part discusses the use of heat in industry and includes topics in furnace design, industrial heating, boiler plants, and water treatment. Part III deals with the production of mechanical and electrical energy. It tackles the principles of internal combustion engines, generators, and the use of nuclear energy. Total energy systems and heat salvage are covered in Part IV. Part V elucidates on the use of refractory and insulating materials and the importance of instrumentation and control in the regulation of energy consumption. The final section focuses on the environmental aspect of energy production such as the control of pollutants emanating from plants during production.

The book will be of use to engineers and plant production managers.

Table of Contents


1 Plan and Perspective

2 Economic and Cost Factors in the Choice of Fuel and Equipment

Production of Heat

3 Gas Firing

4 Oil Firing

5 Fluidized-Bed Combustion

6 Solid-Fuel Firing

7 Electrical Heating Fundamentals

Use of Heat

8 Furnaces: Principles of Design and Use

9 Drying, Conditioning and Industrial Space Heating

10 Boiler Plant and Auxiliaries

11 Water Treatment

Production of Mechanical and Electrical Energy

12 Devices for Direct Production of Mechanical Energy

13 Production of Electrical Power

14 Nuclear Power Generation

Total Energy Systems and Heat Salvage

15 Combined Cycles and Total Energy

16 Heat Salvage

Materials and Control

17 Refractory and Insulating Materials

18 Instrumentation and Control

Environmental Aspects

19 Plant Safety: Pollution and its Prevention

20 Corrosion, Erosion and Mineral Deposits on Heating and Moving Surfaces from Fuel Impurities

Appendixes

A Natural Fuels and their Chief Marketable Products

B Interconversion of Fuels

C Scientific and Technological Principles in the Use of Carbonaceous Fuels

D Sampling, Analysis and Testing of Carbonaceous Fuels

E World Energy Resources and Demand

F Conspectus

Index

Details

No. of pages:
616
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483101576

About the Editor

I.G.C. Dryden

