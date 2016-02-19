The Efficient Use of Energy
2nd Edition
Description
The Efficient Use of Energy, Second Edition is a compendium of papers discussing the efficiency with which energy is used in industry. The collection covers relevant topics in energy handling and describes the more important features of plant and equipment.
The book is organized into six parts. Part I presents the various methods of heat production. The second part discusses the use of heat in industry and includes topics in furnace design, industrial heating, boiler plants, and water treatment. Part III deals with the production of mechanical and electrical energy. It tackles the principles of internal combustion engines, generators, and the use of nuclear energy. Total energy systems and heat salvage are covered in Part IV. Part V elucidates on the use of refractory and insulating materials and the importance of instrumentation and control in the regulation of energy consumption. The final section focuses on the environmental aspect of energy production such as the control of pollutants emanating from plants during production.
The book will be of use to engineers and plant production managers.
Table of Contents
1 Plan and Perspective
2 Economic and Cost Factors in the Choice of Fuel and Equipment
Production of Heat
3 Gas Firing
4 Oil Firing
5 Fluidized-Bed Combustion
6 Solid-Fuel Firing
7 Electrical Heating Fundamentals
Use of Heat
8 Furnaces: Principles of Design and Use
9 Drying, Conditioning and Industrial Space Heating
10 Boiler Plant and Auxiliaries
11 Water Treatment
Production of Mechanical and Electrical Energy
12 Devices for Direct Production of Mechanical Energy
13 Production of Electrical Power
14 Nuclear Power Generation
Total Energy Systems and Heat Salvage
15 Combined Cycles and Total Energy
16 Heat Salvage
Materials and Control
17 Refractory and Insulating Materials
18 Instrumentation and Control
Environmental Aspects
19 Plant Safety: Pollution and its Prevention
20 Corrosion, Erosion and Mineral Deposits on Heating and Moving Surfaces from Fuel Impurities
Appendixes
A Natural Fuels and their Chief Marketable Products
B Interconversion of Fuels
C Scientific and Technological Principles in the Use of Carbonaceous Fuels
D Sampling, Analysis and Testing of Carbonaceous Fuels
E World Energy Resources and Demand
F Conspectus
Index
