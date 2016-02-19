The Efficient Port
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics, and Production Division
Description
The Efficient Port, follows up on the book, Cargo Handling and the Modern Port. It suggests ways to improve cargo handling, shipping, and the management and design of ports. It also tries to predict what the future port will be like, given current revolutionary changes. The book discusses the port's history, current function and design, and changes over the years. It also reviews the port's many important components: the berth, the ship, the laborers, and the cargo. The book recommends improvements to mechanization and general cargo work, as well as to the management and administration of ports; it also discusses what ports will be like in the future and the problems they may face. This book will appeal to port authorities, coastguards, shipping lines, logistics and cargo companies, naval architects, and other professionals whose livelihood centers on the port, its many activities and functions, and its management.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. The Port - Its Present Functions
2. The Berth
3. The Ship
4. The Cargo
5. Mechanization
6. Labor I
7. Labor II
8. General-Cargo Work
9. The Container Traffic I
10. The Container Traffic II
11. Management, Staff, and Administration
12. The Port of the Future
13. The Last Word
Appendix I. Suggested Organization of a Lighterage Department to be Responsible to the Port Authority
Appendix II. Suggested Organization of a Railway Department by a Port Authority
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150079
About the Author
R. B. Oram
C. C. R. Baker
About the Editor
R Brown
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia