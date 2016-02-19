The Efficient Port - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163963, 9781483150079

The Efficient Port

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics, and Production Division

Authors: R. B. Oram C. C. R. Baker
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W. A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483150079
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 224
Description

The Efficient Port, follows up on the book, Cargo Handling and the Modern Port. It suggests ways to improve cargo handling, shipping, and the management and design of ports. It also tries to predict what the future port will be like, given current revolutionary changes. The book discusses the port's history, current function and design, and changes over the years. It also reviews the port's many important components: the berth, the ship, the laborers, and the cargo. The book recommends improvements to mechanization and general cargo work, as well as to the management and administration of ports; it also discusses what ports will be like in the future and the problems they may face. This book will appeal to port authorities, coastguards, shipping lines, logistics and cargo companies, naval architects, and other professionals whose livelihood centers on the port, its many activities and functions, and its management.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1. The Port - Its Present Functions

2. The Berth

3. The Ship

4. The Cargo

5. Mechanization

6. Labor I

7. Labor II

8. General-Cargo Work

9. The Container Traffic I

10. The Container Traffic II

11. Management, Staff, and Administration

12. The Port of the Future

13. The Last Word

Appendix I. Suggested Organization of a Lighterage Department to be Responsible to the Port Authority

Appendix II. Suggested Organization of a Railway Department by a Port Authority

Index

