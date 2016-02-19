The Efficient Port, follows up on the book, Cargo Handling and the Modern Port. It suggests ways to improve cargo handling, shipping, and the management and design of ports. It also tries to predict what the future port will be like, given current revolutionary changes. The book discusses the port's history, current function and design, and changes over the years. It also reviews the port's many important components: the berth, the ship, the laborers, and the cargo. The book recommends improvements to mechanization and general cargo work, as well as to the management and administration of ports; it also discusses what ports will be like in the future and the problems they may face. This book will appeal to port authorities, coastguards, shipping lines, logistics and cargo companies, naval architects, and other professionals whose livelihood centers on the port, its many activities and functions, and its management.