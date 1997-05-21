The Effects of Ozone Depletion on Aquatic Ecosystems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123129451

The Effects of Ozone Depletion on Aquatic Ecosystems

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Donat-Peter Hader
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123129451
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st May 1997
Page Count: 275
Table of Contents

Stratospheric Ozone Depletion and Increase in Ultraviolet Radiation, D-P. Häder. Making Links: From Causes to Effects to Action, C. Nolan. Consequences of the Effects of Increased Solar Ultraviolet Radiation on Aquatic Ecosystems, D-P. Häder and R.C. Worrest . Instrumentation and Methodology for Ultraviolet Radiation Measurements in Aquatic Environments, J.H. Morrow and C.R. Booth. Penetration of Solar UV and PAR into Different Waters of the Baltic Sea and Remote Sensing of Phytoplankton, H. Piazena and D-P. Häder . Biological Weighting Functings for Describing the Effects of Ultraviolet Radiation on Aquatic Systems, J.J. Cullen and P.J. Neale. Biological UV Dosimetry, G. Horneck. Role of Ultraviolet Radiation on Bacterioplankton Activity, G.J. Herndl. Optical Properties and Phytoplankton Composition in a Freshwater Ecosystem (Main-Donau-Canal), M. A. Häder and D-P. Häder. The Effects of Ultraviolet-B Radiation on Amphibians in Natural Ecosystems, A.R. Blaustein and J.M. Kiesecker. Impacts of UV-B Irradiation on Rice-Field Cyanobacteria, R.P. Sinha and D-P. Häder. Studies of Effects of UV-B Radiation on Aquatic Model Ecosystsems, S.-A. Wängberg and J.-S. Selmer. Solar UV Effects on Benthic Marine Algal Assemblages-Three Case Studies, R. Santas. Effects of UV-B on Ciliates, R. Marangoni, B. Martini and G. Colombetti. Effects of Ultraviolet Radiation on the Pelagic Antarctic Ecosystem, M. Vernet and R.C. Smith. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
275
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123129451

About the Series Volume Editors

Donat-Peter Hader Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Friedrich-Alexander-Universität, Institut für Botanik und Pharmazeutische Biologie, Erlangen, Germany

