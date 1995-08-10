The Effective Security Supervision Manual
1st Edition
Description
Supervision is the cornerstone of good management. Security personnel are often promoted to supervision positions as a result of having performed successfully in their roles as a security officers. This practical manual provides new or experienced security supervisors with the essential tools and skills which will allow them to be more successful in supervising security officers and meeting the objectives of the organization.
Key Features
Each chapter contains objectives, glossary, summary, questions and practical exercises which are designed to reinforce learning. Contains sample job descriptions and performance evaluations. Perfect for both new and experienced security advisors.
Readership
Security supervisors.
Table of Contents
Role of security supervision; Introduction to the value appraisal scale; Motivation; Goals and objectives; Authority and Power; Communication; Leadership; Conflict; Discipline; Sexual Harrassment; Coping with change and stress; Ethics; Total quality management; Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 10th August 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571676
About the Author
Ralph Brislin
Ralph Brislin CPP, is an experienced security professional consultant focused on corporate physical security, and is the owner of the security services company S&E Enterprises as well as Sr. Vice President for RiskWatch. He received his B.S. in Law Enforcement from eastern Kentucky University and his Masters degree in Public Affairs and Criminal Justice from Indiana University at Fort Wayne.
Affiliations and Expertise
Practical Education Services
Reviews
'This books should prove to be a valuable guide to supervisors and would-be supervisors' - Canadian Security, 1995