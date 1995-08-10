The Effective Security Supervision Manual - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080571676

The Effective Security Supervision Manual

1st Edition

Authors: Ralph Brislin
eBook ISBN: 9780080571676
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 10th August 1995
Page Count: 256
Description

Supervision is the cornerstone of good management. Security personnel are often promoted to supervision positions as a result of having performed successfully in their roles as a security officers. This practical manual provides new or experienced security supervisors with the essential tools and skills which will allow them to be more successful in supervising security officers and meeting the objectives of the organization.

Key Features

Each chapter contains objectives, glossary, summary, questions and practical exercises which are designed to reinforce learning. Contains sample job descriptions and performance evaluations. Perfect for both new and experienced security advisors.

Readership

Security supervisors.

Table of Contents

Role of security supervision; Introduction to the value appraisal scale; Motivation; Goals and objectives; Authority and Power; Communication; Leadership; Conflict; Discipline; Sexual Harrassment; Coping with change and stress; Ethics; Total quality management; Appendices.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080571676

About the Author

Ralph Brislin

Ralph Brislin

Ralph Brislin CPP, is an experienced security professional consultant focused on corporate physical security, and is the owner of the security services company S&E Enterprises as well as Sr. Vice President for RiskWatch. He received his B.S. in Law Enforcement from eastern Kentucky University and his Masters degree in Public Affairs and Criminal Justice from Indiana University at Fort Wayne.

Affiliations and Expertise

Practical Education Services

Reviews

'This books should prove to be a valuable guide to supervisors and would-be supervisors' - Canadian Security, 1995

Ratings and Reviews

