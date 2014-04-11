The Effective Security Officer's Training Manual
3rd Edition
Description
The Effective Security Officer's Training Manual, Third Edition teaches today’s security officers the most important aspects of performing the job of a security officer professionally and effectively. Training is the most important element in becoming a professional security officer, but it is also often overlooked or underutilized. This straightforward, easy-to-follow, and well-organized text covers the essentials that security officers need as they face issues of growing technology and an emphasis on proactiveness and vigilance. The Effective Security Officer's Training Manual, Third Edition also covers many topics of current concern such as sexual harassment, crowd control, cultural diversity, persons with special needs, new technologies, and much more. With discussion questions at the end of every chapter and a full ancillary package accompanying the text, this manual is a comprehensive tool for developing a career as a successful and trusted professional security officer.
Key Features
- Meets ASIS International’s guidelines for Private Security Officer Selection and Training
- Addresses the latest technological advancements that impact how today’s security officers do their jobs
- Discusses the increased role security officers have in observing and reporting suspicious activities and events
- Includes end-of-chapter discussion questions to enhance understanding
Readership
Security officer trainers, in-house and contract security officers, college students in introductory security courses
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Security
- What is private security?
- Development of private security in the United States
- Security development and the future
- September 11, 2001
- New guidelines from ASIS
- Summary
- Chapter 2. Security Personnel
- Standard 2.1 Training in private security
- Standard 2.2 Professional certification programs
- Standard 2.3 Job descriptions
- Standard 2.4 Training related to job functions
- Standard 2.5 Preassignment and basic training
- Standard 2.6 Arms training
- Standard 2.7 Ongoing training
- Standard 2.8 Training of supervisors and managers
- Standard 2.9 State authority and responsibility for training
- Standard 2.10 State boards to coordinate training efforts
- Hallcrest I
- Hallcrest II
- Number of employees
- Some security guard companies are growing
- ASIS International Private Security Officer Selection and Training Guideline
- Recruitment of security officers
- Training
- Job description and performance evaluation
- Security personnel
- Summary
- Chapter 3. Company Policies and Procedures
- Important note for company-specific and site-specific procedures
- Site-specific training and site orientation
- Other post duties
- Summary
- Chapter 4. Ethics
- What is ethics?
- Ethical violations or cardinal sins of security officers
- Reporting of ethical violations
- Summary
- Case study #1
- Case study #2
- Ethics questions
- Chapter 5. Professionalism
- Observe and report
- Reduce improper behavior
- Create peace of mind
- Complement and support a client’s security program
- Client relations
- Perception versus reality
- Appearance
- Conduct and behavior
- Nonsecurity duties
- Summary
- Discussion questions
- Chapter 6. Public Relations
- Image
- Conduct
- Attitude
- Appearance
- Importance of good public relations
- Changing the perceptions
- Summary
- Discussion questions
- Chapter 7. Cultural Diversity
- Why cultural diversity is important?
- Duty of the officer
- Prejudice and racism
- Summary
- Discussion questions
- Chapter 8. Persons with Special Needs
- Intellectual disability
- Learning disability
- Interacting with people who have developmental disabilities
- Communicating with people who have developmental disabilities
- What do I do when I meet someone with a disability?
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 9. Interpersonal Communication
- Importance of communication
- Definition of communication
- Encoding
- Medium
- Decoding
- Nonverbal communication
- Personality factors and communication
- Communication systems
- Informal communication
- Climate of the organization
- Active listening
- Common sense tips
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 10. Communications Systems and the Importance of Communication in an Emergency
- Two-way radio communication
- Telephone
- Public address systems and intercoms
- Importance of internal communication before and during an emergency
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 11. Physical Security
- Perimeter security
- Fencing
- Protective dogs
- Building service security
- Locks and keys
- Safes
- Vaults
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 12. Electronic Alarm Systems
- Sensors
- Receipt of alarms
- False alarm problem
- Access control systems
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 13. Camera Systems, Visual Observation, and Surveillance
- Closed circuit television
- The quad (think of four)
- Simplex
- The digital camera
- Video analysis
- Camera applications and advances
- The security officer’s role with camera systems
- Summary
- Chapter 14. Observe and Report
- Use of senses
- Factors affecting observation
- The observation process
- Physical descriptions/general information
- Incident scene
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 15. Report Writing and Notetaking
- Types of security reports
- Vehicle logs
- Incident reports
- Notetaking
- Recordkeeping, storage, and use of computers
- Security logs: practical suggestions
- Summary
- Questions
- Chapter 16. Patrols
- Patrol procedures
- External patrols
- Internal patrol
- Pattern variations
- Entrance and exit points
- Tour rounds
- Keys
- Radio communication
- Notebook
- Flashlight
- Problems in patrol
- Use of senses
- The sixth sense
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 17. Investigations
- Types of security investigations
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 18. Sexual Harassment
- What you should know
- Investigations
- Things to keep in mind
- Management responsibility
- Victim’s responsibility
- Employee’s responsibility
- Security officer’s responsibility
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Questions
- Practical application
- Chapter 19. Internal Threats to an Organization
- Theft indicators
- Symptoms of dishonest employees
- Elements of theft
- Types of internal theft
- Theft deterrent strategies
- Package, vehicle, and locker inspections
- Inspection policies and procedures
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 20. Overview of the Legal System
- Sources of law
- The courts
- Civil law
- The case may or may not be finished at this point
- Good Samaritan law
- Damages for civil lawsuits and torts
- Important Sections of the U.S. Constitution
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 21. Court Testimony, Depositions, and Administrative Hearings
- Preparation
- Administrative hearing
- Deposition
- Courtroom testimony
- Testimony time
- Summary
- Questions
- Chapter 22. Introduction to Fire Protection
- Fire estimates
- What is fire?
- Heat transfer
- Heat sources
- Flammable and combustible liquids
- Extinguishing fires
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 23. Life Safety Code and Material Safety Data Sheets
- National Fire Protection Association’s Life Safety Code Handbook
- Fundamental requirements of the life safety code
- Classification of occupancies
- Means of egress
- Features of fire protection
- Building service and fire protection equipment
- Material safety data sheets
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 24. Bloodborne Pathogens and Personal Safety
- Bloodborne diseases
- Modes of transmission
- Personal protective equipment, work practices, and engineering controls
- Hygiene practices
- Decontamination and sterilization
- Sharp objects
- OSHA regulations—infection control program and exposure to bloodborne pathogens
- Signs, labels, and color coding
- Emergency procedures
- Hepatitis B vaccinations
- Security’s role in safety
- Personal safety of security officers
- Common injuries to security officers
- Investigating the accident
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 25. Emergency Preparedness
- Role of security in an emergency
- Overview of the emergency preparedness plan
- Development of the emergency plan
- Serious injury
- Tornadoes and severe weather emergencies
- Floods
- Winter storms
- Bomb threats
- Chemical spills
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 26. Crowd Control: Civil Disturbances and Labor Strikes
- Causes of civil disorder
- Control of crowds
- Causes of civil disorder
- Types of gatherings and potential for civil disorder
- Psychological factors affecting crowds
- Role of security in planning for crowd control
- Civil disturbance
- Spontaneous civil disorder
- Crowd control responses
- Summary of actions for security officers
- Handling disputes
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 27. Driver Safety
- Vehicle safety
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 28. Traffic Control
- Job locations and conditions
- Using personal protective equipment
- Using traffic control devices
- Personal traffic control equipment
- Traffic control equipment
- Using and interpreting signals
- Remaining on duty
- Signaling other security officers
- Controlling vehicles and pedestrians
- Professional conduct
- Traffic control violations
- Dangerous goods and other hazards
- Broken gas lines and mains
- Broken sewer lines and water mains
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 29. Substance Abuse
- Pharmacological factors
- Genetic factors
- Personality factors
- Dependence on alcohol
- Dependence of the opioid type
- Dependence of the barbiturate type
- Dependence on marijuana
- Dependence on cocaine
- Dependence on amphetamines
- Dependence on hallucinogens
- Dependence on phencyclidine
- Prescription drugs
- Indicators of drug abuse
- Summary
- Exercises
- Blood alcohol concentration (%BAC) guide
- Chapter 30. Handling Disruptive People
- The security officer’s role in preventing violence and providing assistance when violent situations occur
- Assessing behavior and the potential for violence
- Crisis management
- Verbal skill management
- Emotional/behavioral symptoms
- Emotional/behavioral symptoms
- Emotional/behavioral symptoms
- Nonabusive psychological and physical intervention
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 31. Workplace Violence
- What is workplace violence?
- Workplace violence of a different form
- Domestic violence and the workplace
- Media attention
- Studies and analysis
- Whose concern is it?
- Preventing violence: planning and strategic issues planning principles
- Security survey and measures
- Identifying and reporting threats and threatening behavior
- Threat assessment
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 32. Private Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 33. Nonsecurity Duties and Creating a Positive Impression
- Nonsecurity duties
- Summary
- Exercises
- Chapter 34. The Future of Security and Technology Enhancements
- Continued technology advancements
- Cameras
- GPS tracking
- Robots
- Drones (unmanned aerial vehicles)
- Role of security officers
- What options exist for security officers?
- Summary
- Exercises
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 11th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128000038
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128001929
About the Author
Ralph Brislin
Ralph Brislin CPP, is an experienced security professional consultant focused on corporate physical security, and is the owner of the security services company S&E Enterprises as well as Sr. Vice President for RiskWatch. He received his B.S. in Law Enforcement from eastern Kentucky University and his Masters degree in Public Affairs and Criminal Justice from Indiana University at Fort Wayne.
Affiliations and Expertise
Practical Education Services
Reviews
"Without a doubt, security personnel would benefit from the knowledge contained therein." --ASIS Dynamics
"The third edition of The Effective Security Officer’s Training Manual is incredibly thorough. Virtually every subject that a security officer should be aware of has been addressed. I highly recommend this publication to every security officer who wants a clear explanation of the tools, skills, and resources essential to their everyday success; and to all security supervisors and managers involved in training security personnel." --Geoff Craighead, CPP, author of High-Rise Security and Fire Life Safety, and vice president, Universal Protection Service