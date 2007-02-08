The Effective Measurement and Management of ICT Costs and Benefits
3rd Edition
Description
This is a new and extensively updated edition of one of leading and authoritive books on the subject of IT costs and benefits. Since it was first published in the early 1990s, this book has established itself as the most comprehensive and complete approach to understanding the economics of how information is used to boost the efficiency or effectiveness of companies. The ideas in this book are used extensively in business, and the book is widely adopted and recommended at leading business schools around the world.
This book will show you: How to use cost benefits analysis or business case accounting How to use user satisfaction surveys and value for money studies How to integrate IT benefit delivery into IT project management
This book covers a wide spectrum of IT cost and benefit solutions, ranging from business case accounting and user satisfaction studies right through to the business processes which need to be in place in order to ensure the effective measurement and management of IT costs and benefits. This book takes you through a basic understanding of the issues involved and onto the detail of how to perform the techniques required to measure and thus mange IT costs and benefits.
The rapidly increasing level of expenditure on information technology in most organisations is one reason why IT benefits management has become an important business concern. Top management have begun to insist that much more attention be paid to the economic aspects of information systems.put the difficulties with IT benefits behind you measure IT benefits and manage their delivery know what measurement tools are available for the task
New to the third edition: The evolution of thinking in ICT costs and benefits; management instinct; the chapter on Identification and Treatment of ICT costs is replaced with a more thorough treatment of the subject; the chapter on Risk Analysis is expanded by 50% with new and latest thinking on the subject; new chapters on: ICT evaluation as a political act, and the evaluation of an outsourcing contract. Extensive revisions of the material through out bring the book up-to-date with the latest thinking and evaluation techniques complete with a number of suggested websites through out the book where more information about the subject may be found.Covers all the practical aspects of business case accounting, ranking techniques and user information system surveys in connection with the effective measurement and management of IT costs and benefits Identifies a basic framework to help you understand the economic and financial issues of information technology investment Gives you evaluation concepts as well as several approaches to cost and benefit measurement Provides you with an IT Assessment Metric (ITAM) - which allows you to measure your firms progress towards obtaining maximum value from information technology procured
Key Features
- Gives you a basic framework to help you understand the economic and financial issues of IT investment
- Covers all practical aspects of business case accounting, ranking techniques, user information system surveys IT costs and benefits analysis
- Provides you with an IT Assessment Metric - allows you to measure your firms progress towards obtaining maximum value from information technology procured
Readership
Accountants; Business Analysts; I.T. Managers; I.T. Directors; CEOs; CIOs.
Table of Contents
Why evaluate information technology; Aspects of the IT investment decision process; Issues and techniques for IT evaluation; IT cost control; IT business case accounting; Risk analysis; Value for money; Designing IT surveys for benefit measurement; Evaluation and project management; ICT evaluation; The evaluation of an outsourcing contract.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 8th February 2007
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488752
About the Author
Dan Remenyi
Affiliations and Expertise
IT Consultant and Visiting Professor, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland
Arthur Money
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Henley Management College
Frank Bannister
Frank Bannister is a Senior Lecturer in Information Systems at Trinity College, Dublin. After graduating from university, he joined the Irish civil service and worked in operations research and economic policy for three years prior to joining Price Waterhouse as a management consultant in 1978. Over the following sixteen years to 1994, he worked with Price Waterhouse on a wide range of information systems assignments in Ireland, the U.K. and Europe in both the public and private sectors, specialising in financial modelling, system design & development and in system specification & selection. He remained a Consulting Associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting until their take-over by IBM in January 2003.
In 1994 he moved to Trinity College where he is currently Director of Studies for the Management Science and Information Systems (MSISS) programme. His currently teaching responsibilities include strategic information systems and decision making and modelling. His research interests are in IT value and evaluation, IT acquisition as well as in e-government and e-democracy.
Frank has written many articles on information technology and systems and has lectured extensively on these and related topics in Ireland and the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Information Systems Lab, Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland