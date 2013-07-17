The Effect of UV Light and Weather on Plastics and Elastomers
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Plastics and Polymers Compositions
1.1 Introduction to Plastics and Polymers
1.2 Copolymers
1.3 Linear, Branched and Cross-Linked Polymers
1.4 Polarity
1.5 Unsaturation
1.6 Steric Hindrance
1.7 Isomers
1.8 Inter- and Intramolecular Attractions in Polymers
1.9 General Classifications
1.10 Plastic Compositions
1.11 Summary
References
2. Introduction to the Weathering of Plastics
2.1 Physical Processes of Weathering on Plastic Materials
2.2 Chemical Effects of Atmospheric Pollutants on Plastic Materials
2.3 Mechanisms of UV Stabilization
2.4 UV Stabilizers
2.5 Testing
References
3. Introduction to Plastic Properties
3.1 Introduction to the Physical, Mechanical, and Thermal Properties of Plastics and Elastomers
3.2 Appearance Properties
3.3 Mechanical Testing of Plastics
3.4 Thermal Property Testing of Plastics
References
4. Styrenic Plastics
4.1 Styrenic Plastics
4.2 ABS Copolymer
4.3 Polystyrene
4.4 SAN Copolymer
4.5 Acrylonitrile-Styrene-Acrylate
References
5. Polyesters
5.1 Polyesters
5.2 Liquid Crystalline Polymers
5.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate
5.4 Polycarbonate
5.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate
5.6 Polyethylene Naphthalate
References
6. Polyimides
6.1 Polyamide-Imide
6.2 Polyetherimide
6.3 Polyimide
Reference
7. Polyamides Nylons
7.1 Polyamides (Nylons)
7.2 Amorphous Polyamide (Polyamide Copolymers)
7.3 Polyamide 6 (Nylon 6)
7.4 Polyamide 11(Nylon 11)
7.5 Polyamide 12 (Nylon 12)
7.6 Polyamide 66(Nylon 66)
7.7 Polyarylamide
7.8 Polyphthalamide/High-Performance Polyamide
References
8. Polyolefins
8.1 Polyolefins
8.2 Polyethylene
8.3 Polypropylene
8.4 Poly-4-Methyl-1-Pentene
References
9. Polyvinyls and Acrylics
9.1 Polyvinyls and Acrylics
9.2 Ethylene–Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer
9.3 Polyvinyl Chloride
9.4 Polyacrylics
9.5 Ionomers
References
10. Fluoropolymers
10.1 Fluoropolymers
10.2 Polytetrafluoroethylene
10.3 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene
10.4 Perfluoro Alkoxy (PFA)
10.5 Polyvinyl Fluoride
10.6 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene
10.7 Polyvinylidene Fluoride
10.8 Ethylene–Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer
10.9 Ethylene–Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer
References
11. High-Temperature/High-Performance Polymers
11.1 PolyarylEtherKetone
11.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide
11.3 Polysulfone
11.4 Polyphenylsulfone
11.5 Polyethersulfone
11.6 Parylene (Poly(P-Xylylene))
11.7 Polyoxymethylene (POM or Acetal Homopolymer)/Polyoxymethylene Copolymer (POM-Co or Acetal Copolymer)
11.8 Polyphenylene Oxide
References
12. Elastomers and Rubbers
12.1 Elastomers and Rubbers
12.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers
12.3 Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomers
12.4 Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers
12.5 Butyl Rubber
12.6 Chlorobutyl Rubber (Polychloroprene)
12.7 Ethylene–Propylene Rubbers (EPM, EPDM)
12.8 Epichlorohydrin Rubber
12.9 Fluoroelastomers
12.10 Natural Rubber
12.11 Acrylonitrile–Butadiene Copolymer
12.12 Styrene–Butadiene Rubber
12.13 Ethylene–Vinyl Acetate Copolymer
12.14 Polysulfide Rubber
12.15 Polysiloxane/Silicone Rubber
References
13. Sustainable Polymers
13.1 Sustainable Polymers
13.2 Cellulose-Based Materials
13.3 Polycaprolactone
13.4 Poly(Lactic Acid)
References
Description
This reference guide brings together a wide range of essential data on the effects of weather and UV light exposure on plastics and elastomers, enabling engineers to make optimal material choices and design decisions. In both normal and extreme environments, outdoor use has a variety of effects on different plastics and elastomers, including discoloring and brittleness. The data is supported by explanations of real-world engineering applications. The data tables in this book are supported by examples of real-world applications, enabling engineers and scientists to select the right materials for a given situation, across a wide range of sectors including construction, packaging, signage, consumer (e.g. toys, outdoor furniture), automotive and aerospace, defense, etc.
The third edition includes new text chapters that provide the fundamental knowledge required to make best use of the data. Author Larry McKeen has also added detailed descriptions of the effect of weathering on the most common polymer classes such as polyolefins, polyamides, polyesters, elastomers, fluoropolymers, biodegradable plastics, etc., making this book an invaluable design guide as well as an industry standard data source.
Key Features
- Essential data and practical guidance for engineers and scientists working with plastics in outdoor applications and products
- New introductory chapters on weathering processes and the effect of light and heat on plastics
- 25% new data
Readership
Plastics engineers, product designers and materials scientists. Sectors: construction; consumer goods; toys; automotive and aerospace, agriculture; defense
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 17th July 2013
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455730056
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455728510
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA