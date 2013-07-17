The Effect of UV Light and Weather on Plastics and Elastomers - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455728510, 9781455730056

The Effect of UV Light and Weather on Plastics and Elastomers

3rd Edition

Authors: Laurence McKeen
eBook ISBN: 9781455730056
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455728510
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 17th July 2013
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Plastics and Polymers Compositions

1.1 Introduction to Plastics and Polymers

1.2 Copolymers

1.3 Linear, Branched and Cross-Linked Polymers

1.4 Polarity

1.5 Unsaturation

1.6 Steric Hindrance

1.7 Isomers

1.8 Inter- and Intramolecular Attractions in Polymers

1.9 General Classifications

1.10 Plastic Compositions

1.11 Summary

References

2. Introduction to the Weathering of Plastics

2.1 Physical Processes of Weathering on Plastic Materials

2.2 Chemical Effects of Atmospheric Pollutants on Plastic Materials

2.3 Mechanisms of UV Stabilization

2.4 UV Stabilizers

2.5 Testing

References

3. Introduction to Plastic Properties

3.1 Introduction to the Physical, Mechanical, and Thermal Properties of Plastics and Elastomers

3.2 Appearance Properties

3.3 Mechanical Testing of Plastics

3.4 Thermal Property Testing of Plastics

References

4. Styrenic Plastics

4.1 Styrenic Plastics

4.2 ABS Copolymer

4.3 Polystyrene

4.4 SAN Copolymer

4.5 Acrylonitrile-Styrene-Acrylate

References

5. Polyesters

5.1 Polyesters

5.2 Liquid Crystalline Polymers

5.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate

5.4 Polycarbonate

5.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate

5.6 Polyethylene Naphthalate

References

6. Polyimides

6.1 Polyamide-Imide

6.2 Polyetherimide

6.3 Polyimide

Reference

7. Polyamides Nylons

7.1 Polyamides (Nylons)

7.2 Amorphous Polyamide (Polyamide Copolymers)

7.3 Polyamide 6 (Nylon 6)

7.4 Polyamide 11(Nylon 11)

7.5 Polyamide 12 (Nylon 12)

7.6 Polyamide 66(Nylon 66)

7.7 Polyarylamide

7.8 Polyphthalamide/High-Performance Polyamide

References

8. Polyolefins

8.1 Polyolefins

8.2 Polyethylene

8.3 Polypropylene

8.4 Poly-4-Methyl-1-Pentene

References

9. Polyvinyls and Acrylics

9.1 Polyvinyls and Acrylics

9.2 Ethylene–Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer

9.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

9.4 Polyacrylics

9.5 Ionomers

References

10. Fluoropolymers

10.1 Fluoropolymers

10.2 Polytetrafluoroethylene

10.3 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene

10.4 Perfluoro Alkoxy (PFA)

10.5 Polyvinyl Fluoride

10.6 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene

10.7 Polyvinylidene Fluoride

10.8 Ethylene–Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer

10.9 Ethylene–Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer

References

11. High-Temperature/High-Performance Polymers

11.1 PolyarylEtherKetone

11.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide

11.3 Polysulfone

11.4 Polyphenylsulfone

11.5 Polyethersulfone

11.6 Parylene (Poly(P-Xylylene))

11.7 Polyoxymethylene (POM or Acetal Homopolymer)/Polyoxymethylene Copolymer (POM-Co or Acetal Copolymer)

11.8 Polyphenylene Oxide

References

12. Elastomers and Rubbers

12.1 Elastomers and Rubbers

12.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers

12.3 Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomers

12.4 Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers

12.5 Butyl Rubber

12.6 Chlorobutyl Rubber (Polychloroprene)

12.7 Ethylene–Propylene Rubbers (EPM, EPDM)

12.8 Epichlorohydrin Rubber

12.9 Fluoroelastomers

12.10 Natural Rubber

12.11 Acrylonitrile–Butadiene Copolymer

12.12 Styrene–Butadiene Rubber

12.13 Ethylene–Vinyl Acetate Copolymer

12.14 Polysulfide Rubber

12.15 Polysiloxane/Silicone Rubber

References

13. Sustainable Polymers

13.1 Sustainable Polymers

13.2 Cellulose-Based Materials

13.3 Polycaprolactone

13.4 Poly(Lactic Acid)

References

Description

This reference guide brings together a wide range of essential data on the effects of weather and UV light exposure on plastics and elastomers, enabling engineers to make optimal material choices and design decisions. In both normal and extreme environments, outdoor use has a variety of effects on different plastics and elastomers, including discoloring and brittleness. The data is supported by explanations of real-world engineering applications. The data tables in this book are supported by examples of real-world applications, enabling engineers and scientists to select the right materials for a given situation, across a wide range of sectors including construction, packaging, signage, consumer (e.g. toys, outdoor furniture), automotive and aerospace, defense, etc. 

The third edition includes new text chapters that provide the fundamental knowledge required to make best use of the data. Author Larry McKeen has also added detailed  descriptions of the effect of weathering on the most common polymer classes such  as polyolefins, polyamides, polyesters, elastomers, fluoropolymers, biodegradable  plastics, etc., making this book an invaluable design guide as well as an industry standard  data source.

Key Features

  • Essential data and practical guidance for engineers and scientists working with plastics in outdoor applications and products
  • New introductory chapters on weathering processes and the effect of light and heat on plastics
  • 25% new data

Readership

Plastics engineers, product designers and materials scientists. Sectors: construction; consumer goods; toys; automotive and aerospace, agriculture; defense

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2013
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781455730056
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455728510

About the Authors

Laurence McKeen Author

Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA

