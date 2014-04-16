The Effect of Temperature and other Factors on Plastics and Elastomers
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- 1. Introduction to Plastics, Polymers, and Their Properties
- 1.1 Polymer/Plastic Chemistry
- 1.2 Plastic Compositions
- 1.3 Testing of Plastics
- 1.4 Principles of Plastic Product Design
- 1.5 Summary
- References
- 2. Styrenic Plastics
- 2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- 2.2 Methyl Methacrylate– Acrylonitrile–Butadiene–Styrene (MABS) Polymer
- 2.3 Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA)
- 2.4 Polystyrene (PS)
- 2.5 Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)
- 2.6 Styrenic Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBC)
- 2.7 Styrene Maleic Anhydride (SMA)
- 2.8 Styrenic Blends and Alloys
- References
- 3. Polyether Plastics
- 3.1 Acetals—Polyoxymethylene (POM or Acetal Homopolymer)
- 3.2 Polyoxymethylene Copolymer (POM-Co or Acetal Copolymer)
- 3.3 Modified Polyphenylene Ether/Polyphenylene Oxides (PPE or PPO)
- References
- 4. Polyesters
- 4.1 Polycarbonate (PC)
- 4.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- 4.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- 4.4 Liquid Crystalline Polymer (LCP)
- 4.5 Polycyclohexylene–Dimethylene Terephthalate (PCT)
- 4.6 Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) and Polybutylene Naphthalate (PBN)
- 4.7 Polyester Blends and Alloys
- References
- 5. Polyimides
- 5.1 Polyimide (PI)
- 5.2 Polyamide–Imide (PAI)
- 5.3 Polyetherimide (PEI)
- References
- 6. Polyamides (Nylons)
- 6.1 Nylon 6 (PA6)
- 6.2 Nylon 11 (PA11)
- 6.3 Nylon 12 (PA12)
- 6.4 Nylon 46 (PA46)
- 6.5 Nylon 66 (PA66)
- 6.6 Nylon 610 (PA610)
- 6.7 Nylon 612 (PA612)
- 6.8 Nylon 6/66 (PA666)
- 6.9 Nylon 1010 (PA1010)
- 6.10 Nylon Amorphous
- 6.11 Polyarylamide (PAA)
- 6.12 Polyphthalamide (PPA)
- 6.13 Polyamide Blends and Alloys
- References
- 7. Polyolefins and Acrylics
- 7.1 Polyethylene (PE)
- 7.2 Polypropylene (PP)
- 7.3 Polymethylpentene (PMP)
- 7.4 Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- 7.5 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)
- 7.6 Polyacrylics
- References
- 8. Thermoplastic Elastomers
- 8.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers (TPUs)
- 8.2 Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPO)
- 8.3 Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers (TPE-Es or COPEs)
- 8.4 TPEs—Polyether Block Amide (PEBA)
- References
- 9. Fluoropolymers
- 9.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- 9.2 Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)
- 9.3 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)
- 9.4 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)
- 9.5 Perfluoroalkyl Vinyl Ether (PFA/MFA)
- 9.6 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)
- 9.7 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
- 9.8 Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)
- 9.9 Amorphous Fluoropolymer: Teflon® AF
- References
- 10. High Temperature Polymers
- 10.1 Polyketones (PAEK)
- 10.2 Polyethersulfone (PES)
- 10.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
- 10.4 Polysulfone (PSU)
- 10.5 Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)
- 10.6 Parylene (Poly(p-xylylene))
- References
- 11. Tables of Selected ISO 10350 Properties of Selected Plastics
- 11.1 Styrenic Plastics
- 11.2 Polyethers
- 11.3 Polyesters
- 11.4 Polyimides
- 11.5 Polyamides (Nylons)
- 11.6 Polyolefins and Acrylics
- 11.7 Thermoplastic Elastomers
- 11.8 Fluoropolymers
- 11.9 High Temperature Plastics
- 12. Tables of Selected Thermal Properties of Selected Plastics
- 12.1 Styrenic Plastics
- 12.2 Polyethers
- 12.3 Polyesters
- 12.4 Polyimides
- 12.5 Polyamides (Nylons)
- 12.6 Polyolefins and Acrylics
- 12.7 Thermoplastic Elastomers
- 12.8 Fluoropolymers
- 12.9 Miscellaneous High Temperature Plastics
- Appendix 1. Abbreviations
- Appendix 2. Conversion Factors
- Unit Conversion Tables
- Pressure, Stress, Modulus
- Energy
- Force
- Impact Resistance
- Linear Expansion
- Tear Strength
- Specific Heat
- Dielectric Strength
- Index
Description
This reference guide brings together a wide range of critical data on the effect of temperature on plastics and elastomers, enabling engineers to make optimal material choices and design decisions. The effects of humidity level and strain rate on mechanical and electrical properties are also covered. The data are supported by explanations of how to make use of the data in real world engineering contexts.
High (and low) temperatures can have a significant impact on plastics processing and applications, particularly in industries such as automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, packaging, and medical devices, where metals are increasingly being replaced by plastics. Additional plastics have also been included for polyesters, polyamides and others where available, including polyolefins, elastomers and fluoropolymers. Entirely new sections on biodegradable polymers and thermosets have been added to the book.
The level of data included – along with the large number of graphs and tables for easy comparison – saves readers the need to contact suppliers, and the selection guide has been fully updated, giving assistance on the questions which engineers should be asking when specifying materials for any given application.
Key Features
- Trustworthy, current thermal data and best practice guidance for engineers and materials scientists in the plastics industry
- More than 1,000 graphs and tables allow for easy comparison between plastics
- Entirely new sections added on biopolymers and thermosets.
Readership
Producers and users of plastic, coatings manufacturers and users, designers, sellers of plastics for use in high temperature environments, especially automotive, aerospace, packaging, oil and gas and medical devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 16th April 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323310178
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323310161
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA