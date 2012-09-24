The Effect of Sterilization on Plastics and Elastomers
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction to Food Irradiation and Medical Sterilization
1.1 Pathogens
1.2 Food-Borne Disease Control
1.3 Medical Sterilization
1.4 Bioterrorism
1.5 Summary
2. Introduction to Plastics and Polymers
2.1 Polymerization
2.2 Copolymers
2.3 Linear, Branched, and Cross-Linked Polymers
2.4 Polarity
2.5 Unsaturation
2.6 Steric Hindrance
2.7 Isomers
2.8 Inter- and Intramolecular Attractions in Polymers
2.9 General Classifications
2.10 Plastic Compositions
2.11 Summary
3. Introduction to the Physical, Mechanical, and Thermal Properties of Plastics and Elastomers
3.1 Physical Property Testing
3.2 Mechanical Testing of Plastics
3.3 Thermal Property Testing of Plastics
4. Styrenic Plastics
4.1 Acrylonitrile–Butadiene–Styrene Copolymer
4.2 Methacrylate–Acrylonitrile–Butadiene–Styrene Copolymer
4.3 Polystyrene
4.4 SAN Copolymer
4.5 Styrene–Butadiene Copolymers
5. Polyesters
5.1 Liquid Crystalline Polymers
5.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate
5.3 Polycarbonate
5.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate
5.5 Polycyclohexylene-Dimethylene Terephthalate
5.6 Copolyesters
5.7 Polyethylene Naphthalate
5.8 Polyphthalate Carbonate
6. Polyimides
6.1 Polyamide-Imide
6.2 Polyetherimide
6.3 Polyimide
7. Polyamides (Nylons)
7.1 Polyamide 6 (Nylon 6)
7.2 Polyamide 11 (Nylon 11)
7.3 Polyamide 12 (Nylon 12)
7.4 Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66)
7.5 Polyarylamide
7.6 Copolymers/Terpolymers
8. Polyolefins
8.1 Polyethylene
8.2 Polypropylene
8.3 Poly-4-Methyl-1-Pentene
8.4 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer
8.5 Plastomer
9. Polyvinyls and Acrylics
9.1 Ethylene–Vinyl Acetate Copolymer
9.2 Ethylene–Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer
9.3 Polyvinyl Chloride
9.4 Polyvinylidene Chloride
9.5 Polyacrylics
9.6 Acrylonitrile–Methyl Acrylate Copolymer
9.7 Ionomers
10. Fluoropolymers
10.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene
10.2 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene
10.3 Perfluoroalkoxy
10.4 Amorphous Fluoropolymer – Teflon AF®
10.5 Polyvinyl Fluoride
10.6 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene
10.7 Polyvinylidene Fluoride
10.8 Ethylene–Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer
10.9 Ethylene–Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer
11. High-Temperature/High-Performance Polymers
11.1 Polyether Ether Ketone
11.2 Polyaryletherketone
11.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide
11.4 Polysulfone
11.5 Polyphenylsulfone
11.6 Polyethersulfone
11.7 Parylene (Poly(p-Xylylene))
11.8 Polyoxymethylene (Acetal Homopolymer)/Polyoxymethylene Copolymer (Acetal Copolymer)
11.9 Self-Reinforced Polymers
12. Renewable Resource and Biodegradable Polymers
12.1 Polyanhydrides
12.2 Cellophane™
12.3 Nitrocellulose
12.4 Ethyl Cellulose (Hydroxyethylcellulose)
12.5 Polycaprolactone
12.6 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) and Poly L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)
12.7 Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate
12.8 Polyglycolic Acid
13. Elastomers
13.1 Thermoplastic Polyether Block Polyamide Elastomers (TPA-ET or PEBA)
13.2 Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers (TPC-E or COPE)
13.3 Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPO)
13.4 Styrenic Block Copolymer Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPS)
13.5 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers (TPU)
13.6 Polysiloxane/Silicone Rubber
Description
This reference guide brings together a wide range of essential data on the sterilization of plastics and elastomers, enabling engineers to make optimal material choices and design decisions. The data tables in this book enable engineers and scientists to select the right materials, and right sterilization method for a given product or application.
The third edition includes new text chapters that provide the underpinning knowledge required to make best use of the data. Larry McKeen has also added detailed descriptions of sterilization methods for most common polymer classes such as polyolefins, polyamides, polyesters, elastomers, fluoropolymers, biodegradable plastics. Data has been updated throughout, with expanded information on newer classes of polymer utilized in medical devices and sterile packaging, such as UHMWPE, high temperature plastics (PEEK, PES, PPS, etc.), PBT, PETG, etc. The resulting Handbook is an essential reference for Plastics Engineers, Materials Scientists and Chemists working in contexts where sterilization is required, such as food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices.
Key Features
- Essential data and practical guidance for engineers and scientists working with plastics in applications that require sterile packaging and equipment.
- 3rd edition includes new introductory chapters on sterilization processes and polymer chemistry, providing the underpinning knowledge required to utilize the data.
- Provides essential information and guidance for FDA submissions required for new Medical Devices.
Readership
Plastics engineers, product designers, packaging engineers and materials scientists.
Medical device and packaging designers and users; polymer and coatings chemists; producers and users of sterile packaging products and medical devices.
Sectors: food, beverage and pharmaceutical packaging; medical devices; chemical processing; agriculture; defense.
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA