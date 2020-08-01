The Effect of Radiation on Properties of Polymers presents essential data and information on the effects of radiation on plastics and elastomers. Polymers are required in products or parts for a range of cutting-edge applications that are exposed radiation, in areas such as space, medicine, and radiation processing. This book focuses on the effects of this radiation exposure within that environment, providing in-depth data coverage organized by category of polymer. Aspects such as radiation impact on mechanical properties and thermal properties, including glass transition temperature and heat deflection temperature, are described, demonstrating how changes in these properties affect the performance of plastic or elastomer parts. The effect of radiation on electrical properties is also included. Supporting introductory chapters explains the key concepts of radiation, and of physical, mechanical, and thermal properties of plastics and elastomers.

This is a vital resource for plastics engineers, product designers, and R&D professionals, working on products or parts for radioactive environments, as well as engineers and scientists in medical, nuclear, and radiation processing industries. The book also supports researchers and scientists in plastics engineering, polymer processing and properties, polymer and coatings chemistry, materials science, and radiation.