The Effect of Radiation on Properties of Polymers
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to radiation processes and environments
- Applications of polymers and plastics in space
- Thermal blankets
- Thermal control paints
- Adhesives
- Polymers for electronic components
- Composites for structural application
- Miscellaneous
- Nuclear power industry
- Curing and Crosslinking of plastics and coatings
- Medical treatments, procedures and sterilization
- Food irradiation
- Dosage measures of radiation
- Radiation sources for testing plastics, polymers and elastomers
- Electron beam irradiator
- Gamma Irradiator
- X-ray irradiator
- Atomic Oxygen
- Nuclear reactors
- Particle accelerators
- General effect of radiation on polymers and plastics
- Gamma and X-rays
- High Energy Particles
- Degradation products
2. Introduction to the Physical, Mechanical, and Thermal Properties of Plastics and Elastomers
- Physical property testing
- Specific Gravity or density
- Appearance: Color, Haze and Gloss
- Color
- Gloss Measurement
- Haze Measurement
- Yellowness Index
- Hardness
- Durometer
- Rockwell
- Mechanical Testing of Plastics
- Tensile Properties
- Rigidity of Plastics Materials
- Shear Properties
- Flexural Properties
- Puncture and Impact Properties
- High Speed Puncture Test
- Drop Dart Impact Test for Plastics Film
- Izod Impact Strength and Charpy Impact Strength
- Gardner and Falling Dart Impact Strength
- Tear Properties
- Elmendorf Tear Strength
- Trouser Tear Resistance
- Toughness
- Thermal Property Testing of Plastics
- Melt Flow Index
- Heat Deflection Temperature
- Vicat Softening Temperature
- Melting Point (Tm)
- Glass Transition Temperature, Tg
- Mechanical Methods of Estimating Tg
- thermal mechanical analysis (TMA)
- Thermal Methods of Estimating Tg
- Compression Set Testing of Elastomers
- Testing criteria for polymers exposure to Nuclear Radiation
- Testing criteria for polymers exposure to radiation in space
- Summary
3. Effect of Radiation on the properties of Styrenic Plastics
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Copolymer (ABS)
- Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Copolymer (MABS)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- General Purpose or Crystal (PS or GPPS)
- High Heat Crystal Polystyrene
- Syndiotactic (SPS)
- High Impact (HIPS)
- Styrene-Acrylonitrile Copolymer (SAN)
- Styrene Butadiene Copolymers (SBC)
- Styrene Acrylic Copolymers (SMMA)
- Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene (MBS)
- Summary
4. Effect of radiation on the properties of polyester polymers
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)
- Polycyclohexylene-dimethylene Terephthalate (PCT)
- Polyphthalate Carbonate (PPC)
- Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN)
- Poly (4,4'-isopropylidenediphenylene terephthalate/isophthalate)
- Copolyesters
- Summary
5. Effect of radiation on the properties of Polyimide polymers
- Polyetherimide (PEI)
- Polyamide-imide (PAI)
- Polyimide (PI)
- Thermoplastic Polyimide (TPI)
- Summary
6. Effect of radiation on the properties of Polyamide polymers
- Polyamide 6 (Nylon 6)
- Polyamide 11 (Nylon 11)
- Polyamide 12 (Nylon 12)
- Polyamide 46 Nylon 46)
- Polyamide 66 (Nylon 66)
- Polyamide 610 (Nylon 610 or 6,10)
- Polyamide 612 (Nylon 612 or 6,12)
- Polyamide 1212 (Nylon 1212)
- Polyarylamide (PAA)
- Polyphthalamide/High Performance Polyamide (PPA)
- Polyamide Coppolymers and Terpolymers
- Polyaramid
- Summary
7. Effect of radiation on the properties of Polyolefin polymers
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Ultralow Density polyethylene (ULDPE)
- Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)
- Low density polyethylene (LDPE)
- High density polyethylene (HDPE)
- Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE)
- Unclassified Polyethylene
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)
- Polymethyl Pentene (PMP)
- Plastomer (POP)
- Summary
8. The effect of Radiation on the properties of Polyvinyl & Acrylic polymers
- Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)
- Ethylene - Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)
- Ethylene - Ethyl Acetate Copolymer (EEA)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)
- Polyacrylics
- Acrylic Homopolymer
- Acrylic Copolymer
- Acrylic Terpolymer
- Acrylonitrile-Methyl Acrylate Copolymer (AMA)
- Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)
- Ionomers
- Polyvinyl Chloride Acetate copolymer
- Summary
9. The effect of Radiation on the properties of Elastomers
- Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers (TPU)
- Olefinic Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPO)
- Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers (TPC-E or COPE)
- Thermoplastic Polyether Block Polyamide Elastomers (TPA-ET or PEBA)
- Styrenic Block Copolymer Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPS)
- Polysiloxane/Silicone Rubber
- Ethylene-Propylene Rubbers (EPM, EPDM)
- Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Copolymer (NBR)
- Fluoroelastomers (FKM)
- Natural Rubber
- Styrene-Butadiene-Rubber (SBR)
- Butyl Rubber
- Chlorobutyl Rubber (Polychloroprene)
- Polysulfide Rubber
- Ethyl Acrylate Rubber (AEM)
- Summary
10. The effect of Radiation on the properties of Fluoropolymer polymers
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- Uncrosslinked PTFE
- Crosslinked PTFE
- Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)
- Perfluoro Alkoxy (PFA)
- PFA
- MFA
- Amorphous fluoropolymer - Teflon AF®
- Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)
- Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)
- Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
- Ethylene-Tetrafluoroethylene Copolymer (ETFE)
- Ethylene-Chlorotrifluoroethylene Copolymer (ECTFE)
- Summary
11. The effect of Radiation on the properties of High Temperature/High Performance Polymers
- Polyaryletherketones (PAEK)
- Polyetheretherketones (PEEK)
- Other Polyaryletherketones
- Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
- Polysulfone (PSU)
- Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)
- Polyethersulfone (PES)
- Polybenzimidazole (PBI)
- Parylene (poly(p-xylylene))
- Polyoxymethylene (POM or Acetal Homopolymer)/ Polyoxymethylene Copolymer (POM-Co or Acetal Copolymer)
- Modified Polyphenylene Ether/Polyphenylene Oxides (PPE or PPO)
- Self-Reinforced Polymers (SRP)
- Summary
12. Laminates
- Laminates
- Prepregs
- Epoxy Composites
- Cyanate ester Composites
- Liquid Crystal Polymer Composites
- Polyester Composites
- Polyetherimide Composites
- Composites compared
- Summary
Description
The Effect of Radiation on Properties of Polymers presents essential data and information on the effects of radiation on plastics and elastomers. Polymers are required in products or parts for a range of cutting-edge applications that are exposed radiation, in areas such as space, medicine, and radiation processing. This book focuses on the effects of this radiation exposure within that environment, providing in-depth data coverage organized by category of polymer. Aspects such as radiation impact on mechanical properties and thermal properties, including glass transition temperature and heat deflection temperature, are described, demonstrating how changes in these properties affect the performance of plastic or elastomer parts. The effect of radiation on electrical properties is also included. Supporting introductory chapters explains the key concepts of radiation, and of physical, mechanical, and thermal properties of plastics and elastomers.
This is a vital resource for plastics engineers, product designers, and R&D professionals, working on products or parts for radioactive environments, as well as engineers and scientists in medical, nuclear, and radiation processing industries. The book also supports researchers and scientists in plastics engineering, polymer processing and properties, polymer and coatings chemistry, materials science, and radiation.
Key Features
- Brings together highly valuable data on the effect of radiation on the properties of polymers and elastomers
- Enables the reader the compare properties and to select the best possible materials for specific applications
- Supported by detailed explanations and analysis, ensuring that the reader understands how to interpret and utilize the data
Readership
Industry: Plastics engineers, product designers and R&D professionals, working on products or parts for radioactive environments; Engineers and scientists in medical, nuclear, and radiation processing industries. Academia: Researchers and scientists in plastics engineering, polymer processing, polymer and coatings chemistry, and materials science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128197295
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA