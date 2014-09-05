The Effect of Creep and other Time Related Factors on Plastics and Elastomers
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Introduction to Creep, Polymers, Plastics and Elastomers
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Types of Stress
- 1.3 Basic Concepts of Creep
- 1.4 Plastics and Polymers
- 1.5 Plastic Compositions
- 1.6 Mechanisms of Creep of Plastics
- 1.7 Poisson’s Ratio
- 1.8 Using Creep Data in Plastic Product Design
- 1.9 Summary
- References
- 2. Styrenic Plastics
- 2.1 Polystyrene
- 2.2 Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate
- 2.3 Styrene Acrylonitrile
- 2.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
- 2.5 Methyl methacrylate acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
- 2.6 Styrene Maleic Anhydride
- 2.7 Styrenic Block Copolymers
- 2.8 Styrenic Blends and Alloys
- References
- 3. Polyether Plastics
- 3.1 Polyoxymethylene (POM or Acetal Homopolymer)
- 3.2 Polyoxymethylene Copolymer (POM-Co or Acetal Copolymer)
- 3.3 Modified Polyphenylene Ether/Polyphenylene Oxides
- References
- 4. Polyesters
- 4.1 Polycarbonate
- 4.2 Polybutylene Terephthalate
- 4.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate
- 4.4 Liquid Crystalline Polymers
- 4.5 Polycyclohexylene-Dimethylene Terephthalate
- 4.6 Polyphthalate Carbonate
- 4.7 Polyester Blends and Alloys
- References
- 5. Polyimides
- 5.1 Polyetherimide
- 5.2 Polyamide-Imide
- 5.3 Polyimide
- 5.4 Imide Polymer Blends
- References
- 6. Polyamides (Nylons)
- 6.1 Nylon 6 (PA 6)
- 6.2 Nylon 11 (PA 11)
- 6.3 Nylon 12 (PA 12)
- 6.4 Nylon 46 (PA 46)
- 6.5 Nylon 66 (PA 66)
- 6.6 Nylon 610 (PA 610)
- 6.7 Nylon 612 (PA 612)
- 6.8 Nylon 6/66
- 6.9 Nylon Amorphous
- 6.10 Polyarylamide
- 6.11 Polyphthalamide
- References
- 7. Polyolefins and Acrylics
- 7.1 Polyethylene
- 7.2 Polypropylene
- 7.3 Polymethylpentene
- 7.4 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer
- 7.5 Rigid PVC
- 7.6 Polyacrylics
- References
- 8. Thermoplastic Elastomers
- 8.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers
- 8.2 Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers
- 8.3 Thermoplastic Polyether Olefin Elastomers
- 8.4 Thermoplastic Polyether Block Amide Elastomers
- References
- 9. Fluoropolymers
- 9.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene
- 9.2 Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene
- 9.3 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene
- 9.4 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene
- 9.5 Perfluoro Alkylvinylether (PFA/MFA)
- 9.6 Polychlorotrifluoroethylene
- 9.7 Polyvinylidene Fluoride
- References
- 10. High-Temperature Polymers
- 10.1 Polyketones
- 10.2 Polyethersulfone
- 10.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide
- 10.4 Polysulfone
- 10.5 Polyphenylsulfone
- References
- Appendix 1. Abbreviations
- Appendix 2. Unit Conversion Tables
- Pressure, Stress, Modulus
- Strain
- Index
Description
This reference guide brings together a wide range of critical data on the effect of creep and other long term effects on plastics and elastomers, enabling engineers to make optimal material choices and design decisions. The data are supported by explanations of how to make use of the data in real world engineering contexts and provides the long-term properties data that designers need to create a product that will stand the test of time.
This new edition represents a full update of the data, removing all obsolete data, adding new data, and updating the list of plastics manufacturers. Additional plastics have also been included for polyesters, polyamides and others where available, including polyolefins, elastomers and fluoropolymers. Entirely new sections on biodegradable polymers and thermosets have been added to the book.
The level of data included – along with the large number of graphs and tables for easy comparison – saves readers the need to contact suppliers, and the selection guide has been fully updated, giving assistance on the questions which engineers should be asking when specifying materials for any given application.
Key Features
- Trustworthy, current data on creep, stress-strain and environmental stress cracking, enabling easier and more effective material selection and product design.
- Includes expert guidance to help practitioners make best use of the data.
- Entirely new sections added on sustainable and biodegradable polymers, and thermosets.
Readership
Producers and users of plastics, coatings manufacturers and users, designers, sellers of plastics for use in high temperature environments, especially automotive, aerospace, appliances, oil and gas, medical devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 5th September 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354073
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323353137
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA