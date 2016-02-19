The Economics of Urban Amenities
The Economics of Urban Amenities discusses amenities through a conceptual, methodological, and empirical basis. The text also defines amenities in a wide variety of human well-being. This collection of papers starts with a review of the concept of amenity. This book contains papers that discuss the economic roles of urban amenities and the resident’s site choice. This text also discusses the methods of amenity market analysis including assumptions of hedonic prices and residential location, the exogeneity issues, applications of the limited Box-Cox search, and the Hausman test. Several papers describe urban amenity markets considering options such as building heights, viewing, expressway noise, recreational centers, and neighborhood composition. This book also analyzes the market for regional amenities and covers subjects such as urban structure, wage rates, and migration. One paper shows that theoretically, differences in income and employment affect the control of amenities as these amenities in turn reflect “real utility differentials.” This book is suitable for urban and city planners, sociologists, economies, researchers and academicians involved in demographics, and environmentalists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I The Amenity Concept
1. The Economic Roles of Urban Amenities
I. Introduction
II. The Amenity Concept
III. Markets in Amenities
IV. Estimating Household Demands for Amenities
V. Amenities and Residential Location Patterns
VI. Amenities and Urban Form
VII. Amenities, Filtering, and Renewal
VIII. Amenities and Regional Location
IX. Conclusion
References
2. The Residence Site Choice
I. Framework
II. Measurement of Amenity and Travel Savings Components of Land Value
III. Supply Attributes Affecting Amenity Values
IV. Demand
V. Conclusion
References
II Methods of Amenity Market Analysis
3. Hedonic Prices and Residential Location
I. Introduction
II. The Bid-Rent Model of Residential Choice
III. Housing Market Hedonic Function Specification Errors
IV. Specification of the Locational Demand Function
V. The Use of Implicit Market Housing Market Models
VI. Conclusion
References
4. Specifying the Demand for Housing Characteristics: The Exogeneity Issue
I. Hedonic Prices and Demand for Housing Characteristics
II. The Hedonic Housing Equation
III. Demands for Housing Characteristics
IV. The Relative Exogeneity of Prices and Quantities
V. Conclusions
References
III Urban Amenity Markets
5. View Amenities, Building Heights, and Housing Supply
I. Introduction
II. The Basic Model
III. Empirical Results
IV. The Importance of Topographic Amenities
Appendix A: Variable Definitions and Sampling Statistics
Appendix B
Appendix C
References
6. The Costs of Urban Expressway Noise
I. The Measurement of Noise
II. Measuring the Impact of a Disamenity
III. The Damages from Expressway Noise
IV. Conclusion and Implications
References
7. The Influence of Urban Centers on Recreational Land Use
I. Introduction
II. A Model of the Demand for Recreational Land
III. Land Use around Multiple Urban Centers
IV. Empirical Evaluation
V. Conclusions
References
8. Racial Composition as a Neighborhood Amenity
I. Introduction
II. Racial Prejudice in Housing Markets
III. Evidence from the Houston Housing Market
IV. Conclusion
References
IV Regional Amenity Markets
9. Urban Structure, Wage Rates, and Regional Amenities
I. Introduction
II. A Model of an Urban Area with Pollution
III. Small External Changes in the Level of Pollution
IV. A Solution if the Amenity Level is Endogenous
V. Summary
Appendix
References
10. Amenities and Migration over the Life-Cycle
I. Introduction
II. Data
III. Regression Results
IV. Summary
References
Subject Index
