The Economics of Organization, Volume 21
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to the Series
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. The General Resource Allocation Problem
Chapter 3. Market Allocation
Chapter 4. Transaction Costs
Chapter 5. Markets and Uncertainty
Chapter 6. Behavior in the Face of Uncertainty
Chapter 7. Why are there Bosses?
Chapter 8. The Terms of Authority
Chapter 9. Measuring Information
Chapter 10. The Value of Communication in Teams
Chapter 11. Cost of Communication
Chapter 12. Budget Planning: Transfer Prices or Quotas
Chapter 13. Principals and Agents
Chapter 14. Hierarchical Supervision and Loss of Control
Chapter 15. Formal Organization of Decision-Making
Chapter 16. Alternative Requirements of Formal Organization
Chapter 17. Expedience and Incentives
References
Subject Index
Author Index
Description
Advanced Textbooks in Economics, Volume 21: The Economics of Organization focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in the study of various topics in economics, mathematical economics, and econometrics.
The publication first ponders on the general resource allocation problem, particularly noting that a theory of resource allocation is formed by studying the deliberate and purposeful choices of individuals to provide a model for human behavior in the economic realm. The theory of exchange emphasizes that coordination and equilibrium must be formed to explain social linkages. The text then explains market allocation, and a number of propositions are discussed to show the dynamics of this field.
The manuscript elaborates on transaction costs, markets and uncertainty, and behavior in the face of uncertainty. The publication also takes a look at the terms of authority, measuring of information, value of communication in teams, cost of communication, and budget planning. The formal organization of decision-making, hierarchical supervision and loss of control, alternative requirements of formal organization, and expedience and incentives are also underscored.
The text is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the economics of organization.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483256894
About the Editors
C.J. Bliss Editor
Nuffield College, Oxford, UK
M.D. Intriligator Editor
University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA