The Economics of Organization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444865892, 9781483256894

The Economics of Organization, Volume 21

1st Edition

Editors: C.J. Bliss M.D. Intriligator
Authors: James D. Hess
eBook ISBN: 9781483256894
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 292
Table of Contents


Introduction to the Series

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. The General Resource Allocation Problem

Chapter 3. Market Allocation

Chapter 4. Transaction Costs

Chapter 5. Markets and Uncertainty

Chapter 6. Behavior in the Face of Uncertainty

Chapter 7. Why are there Bosses?

Chapter 8. The Terms of Authority

Chapter 9. Measuring Information

Chapter 10. The Value of Communication in Teams

Chapter 11. Cost of Communication

Chapter 12. Budget Planning: Transfer Prices or Quotas

Chapter 13. Principals and Agents

Chapter 14. Hierarchical Supervision and Loss of Control

Chapter 15. Formal Organization of Decision-Making

Chapter 16. Alternative Requirements of Formal Organization

Chapter 17. Expedience and Incentives

References

Subject Index

Author Index

Description

Advanced Textbooks in Economics, Volume 21: The Economics of Organization focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in the study of various topics in economics, mathematical economics, and econometrics.

The publication first ponders on the general resource allocation problem, particularly noting that a theory of resource allocation is formed by studying the deliberate and purposeful choices of individuals to provide a model for human behavior in the economic realm. The theory of exchange emphasizes that coordination and equilibrium must be formed to explain social linkages. The text then explains market allocation, and a number of propositions are discussed to show the dynamics of this field.

The manuscript elaborates on transaction costs, markets and uncertainty, and behavior in the face of uncertainty. The publication also takes a look at the terms of authority, measuring of information, value of communication in teams, cost of communication, and budget planning. The formal organization of decision-making, hierarchical supervision and loss of control, alternative requirements of formal organization, and expedience and incentives are also underscored.

The text is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the economics of organization.

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1983
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483256894

