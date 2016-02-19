The Economics of Natural Gas in Developing Countries provides information pertinent to the utilization of natural gas in developing countries. This book examines the potential domestic uses of natural gas as well as its export possibilities. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the policies that provide adequate incentives for gas development in order to maximize the availability of gas for domestic uses. This text then examines the worldwide demand and supply of natural gas. Other chapters consider the requirements for gas-trade projects, which consists of a substantial market in the importing region and a significant gas reserve in the exporting country. This book discusses as well the differences between oil and gas development in terms of cost, marketing, technology, and government regulation. The final chapter deals with the significant potential for natural gas. This book is a valuable resource for economists, engineers, and engineering consultants.