The Economics of Natural Gas in Developing Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080327808, 9781483190907

The Economics of Natural Gas in Developing Countries

1st Edition

Editors: John C. Gault
eBook ISBN: 9781483190907
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 144
Description

The Economics of Natural Gas in Developing Countries provides information pertinent to the utilization of natural gas in developing countries. This book examines the potential domestic uses of natural gas as well as its export possibilities. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the policies that provide adequate incentives for gas development in order to maximize the availability of gas for domestic uses. This text then examines the worldwide demand and supply of natural gas. Other chapters consider the requirements for gas-trade projects, which consists of a substantial market in the importing region and a significant gas reserve in the exporting country. This book discusses as well the differences between oil and gas development in terms of cost, marketing, technology, and government regulation. The final chapter deals with the significant potential for natural gas. This book is a valuable resource for economists, engineers, and engineering consultants.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction: Natural Gas Development Begins at Home

Opening Address: The World Gas Situation

Natural Gas Development in Mexico

Gas Resources and Gas Markets: A Global View

Oil Industry Participation in Natural Gas Development

The Thailand Experience in Natural Gas Development

The Measurement of Demand for Natural Gas

Alternative Methods and Costs of Financing Gas Development Projects

Natural Gas and Other Alternative Fuels for Transportation Purposes

Exporting Natural Gas in the Form of LNG

Natural Gas Development in Egypt

Natural Gas Development in Indonesia

The Economics of Natural Gas Development

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483190907

