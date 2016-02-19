The Economics of Natural Gas in Developing Countries
1st Edition
Description
The Economics of Natural Gas in Developing Countries provides information pertinent to the utilization of natural gas in developing countries. This book examines the potential domestic uses of natural gas as well as its export possibilities. Organized into 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the policies that provide adequate incentives for gas development in order to maximize the availability of gas for domestic uses. This text then examines the worldwide demand and supply of natural gas. Other chapters consider the requirements for gas-trade projects, which consists of a substantial market in the importing region and a significant gas reserve in the exporting country. This book discusses as well the differences between oil and gas development in terms of cost, marketing, technology, and government regulation. The final chapter deals with the significant potential for natural gas. This book is a valuable resource for economists, engineers, and engineering consultants.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction: Natural Gas Development Begins at Home
Opening Address: The World Gas Situation
Natural Gas Development in Mexico
Gas Resources and Gas Markets: A Global View
Oil Industry Participation in Natural Gas Development
The Thailand Experience in Natural Gas Development
The Measurement of Demand for Natural Gas
Alternative Methods and Costs of Financing Gas Development Projects
Natural Gas and Other Alternative Fuels for Transportation Purposes
Exporting Natural Gas in the Form of LNG
Natural Gas Development in Egypt
Natural Gas Development in Indonesia
The Economics of Natural Gas Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483190907