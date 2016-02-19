The Economics of Israel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080134505, 9781483186443

The Economics of Israel

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics, and Production Division

Authors: David Horowitz
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W. A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483186443
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Economics of Israel provides information pertinent to the important features in Israel's economic development, which is the outcome of large-scale capital import. This book discusses the various economic issues that the people of the State of Israel are confronted with, including difficult problems of controlling inflation, diversity of socio-economic structure, and geopolitical isolation.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of Israel's geographical characteristics and natural resources. This text then examines the international economic relations of Israel. Other chapters consider the financial development in Israel since the establishment of the State. This book discusses as well the different elements of economic growth and the dynamic reaction of the economic structure of the immigration country to the process of migration. The final chapter deals with the unusual diversity of the social structure of the economy of Israel.

This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in the economics of Israel.

Table of Contents


1. Physical Background and Natural Resources

Vegetation and Fauna

Minerals and Raw Materials

Communications

2. Basic Data

3. Trends and Tendencies

Standard of Life

Economic Growth

Agriculture

The Background of Rapid Industrialization

The Availability of a Labour Supply

The Expansion of the Home Market

Building

Services

Objectives

4. Output Consumption and Employment

Agriculture

Industry

Services

Income and Consumption

5. The Balance of Payments and International Trade

Balance of Trade and the National Product

Adaptation to International Price Levels

Economic Independence

Rise in Output and Deficit in the Balance of Trade

Inflationary Pressures

Exports

What Takes Precedence?

Balanced Development

Conclusions

6. Investment

Import of Capital

The Task of Public Capital

The Problem of Savings

Structural Changes in the Economy

7. Finances

Budget Deficit

Government Expenditure

Expansion of Credit

Monetization of Foreign Currency Balances

Policy of Restraint

8. The New Economic Policy in Israel

Summary

Post Scriptum

Appendix: Conversion Tables

Index

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186443

About the Author

David Horowitz

About the Editor

R Brown

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

W. A. Davis

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.