The Economics of Israel
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics, and Production Division
Description
The Economics of Israel provides information pertinent to the important features in Israel's economic development, which is the outcome of large-scale capital import. This book discusses the various economic issues that the people of the State of Israel are confronted with, including difficult problems of controlling inflation, diversity of socio-economic structure, and geopolitical isolation.
Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of Israel's geographical characteristics and natural resources. This text then examines the international economic relations of Israel. Other chapters consider the financial development in Israel since the establishment of the State. This book discusses as well the different elements of economic growth and the dynamic reaction of the economic structure of the immigration country to the process of migration. The final chapter deals with the unusual diversity of the social structure of the economy of Israel.
This book is a valuable resource for readers who are interested in the economics of Israel.
Table of Contents
1. Physical Background and Natural Resources
Vegetation and Fauna
Minerals and Raw Materials
Communications
2. Basic Data
3. Trends and Tendencies
Standard of Life
Economic Growth
Agriculture
The Background of Rapid Industrialization
The Availability of a Labour Supply
The Expansion of the Home Market
Building
Services
Objectives
4. Output Consumption and Employment
Agriculture
Industry
Services
Income and Consumption
5. The Balance of Payments and International Trade
Balance of Trade and the National Product
Adaptation to International Price Levels
Economic Independence
Rise in Output and Deficit in the Balance of Trade
Inflationary Pressures
Exports
What Takes Precedence?
Balanced Development
Conclusions
6. Investment
Import of Capital
The Task of Public Capital
The Problem of Savings
Structural Changes in the Economy
7. Finances
Budget Deficit
Government Expenditure
Expansion of Credit
Monetization of Foreign Currency Balances
Policy of Restraint
8. The New Economic Policy in Israel
Summary
Post Scriptum
Appendix: Conversion Tables
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186443
About the Author
David Horowitz
About the Editor
R Brown
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia