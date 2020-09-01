The Economics of Globally Shared and Public Goods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128196588

The Economics of Globally Shared and Public Goods

1st Edition

Authors: S. Niggol Seo
Paperback ISBN: 9780128196588
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 350
Description

The Economics of Globally Shared and Public Goods responds to an urgent need to consolidate and upgrade the economic theories and explanations related to these shared resources. Making a clear distinction between theory and empirics, it concentrates on the problem of global public goods provision while incorporating insights from behavioral economics. Its comprehensive and technical review of existing theoretical models of global public goods and their empirical results illuminate those models in practice. Relevant for economists and others working on issues of global public goods such as climate change and disease eradication, The Economics of Globally Shared and Public Goods provides a path toward greater co-operation and shared successes.

Key Features

  • Offers an encompassing description of the economics of global public goods
  • Provides an ensemble of empirical analyses of behavioral complexities
  • Explores a set of optimality conditions for a solution applicable to many problems

Readership

Upper-division undergraduates through professionals working on public economics

Table of Contents

  1. The Field Misunderstood and Consequential
    2. Theories of Public Goods
    3. Extensions of Theories of Public Goods
    4. Empirics: Adaptation Behaviors and Mechanisms
    5. Empirics: Disparate Policy Consequences at the National Scale
    6. Empirics: Incentive Problems of Global Money Transactions
    7. The Pure Economics of Global Public Goods
    8. Beyond the Economics: Politics, Globalism, Culture

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128196588

About the Author

S. Niggol Seo

Professor S. Niggol Seo is a natural resource economist who specializes in the study of global warming. He received his PhD in Environmental and Natural Resource Economics from Yale University in 2006 with a dissertation on microbehavioral models of global warming. Since 2003, he has worked with the World Bank on various climate change projects in Africa, Latin America, and Asia. He held professor positions in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Australia from 2006 to 2015. Since September 2015, he is Professor of Environmental & Natural Resource Economics at the Muaebak Institute of Global Warming Studies in Seoul, South Korea. Prof. Seo has published four books and over 50 international journal articles on the economics of global warming.

Affiliations and Expertise

Muaebak Institute of Global Warming Studies, Seoul, South Korea

