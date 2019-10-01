The Economics of Education
2nd Edition
A Comprehensive Overview
The Economics of Education: A Comprehensive Overview, Second Edition, offers a comprehensive and current overview of the field of that is broadly accessible economists, researchers and students. This new edition revises the original 50 authoritative articles and adds Developed (US and European) and Developing Country perspectives, reflecting the differences in institutional structures that help to shape teacher labor markets and the effect of competition on student outcomes.
- Provides international perspectives that describe the origins of key subjects, their major issues and proponents, their landmark studies, and opportunities for future research
- Increases developing county perspectives and comparisons of cross-country institutions
- Requires no prior knowledge of the economics of education
Undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals in economics, education, and public policy
Education Markets, Choice, and Incentives
1. The Economic Role of the State in Education
2. Educational Privatization
3. Tiebout Sorting and Competition
4. The Economics of Catholic Schools
5. Competition and Student Performance
6. The Economics of Charter Schools
7. The Economics of Parental Choice
8. The Efficacy of Educational Vouchers
9. The Economics of School Accountability
10. Student Incentives
1. Theoretical Concepts in the Economics of Education
2. Empirical Research Methods in the Economics of Education
3. Data in the Economics of Education
Private and Social Returns to Human Capital Investments
1. Human Capital
2. Signaling in the Labor Market
3. Returns to Education in Developed Countries
4. Returns to Education in Developing Countries
5. School Quality and Earnings
6. Education and Economic Growth
7. The External Benefits of Education
8. Education and Health
9. Education and Civic Engagement
10. Education and Crime
11. Education and Inequality
12. Race Earnings Differentials
13. The Economics of High School Dropouts
Production, Costs, and Financing of Education
1. Education Production Functions Concepts
2. Education Production Functions Evidence from Developed Countries
3. Education Production Functions Evidence from Developing Countries
4. Family Environment in the Production of Schooling
5. Parental Socioeconomic Status, Child Health, and Human Capital
6. Neighborhoods and Peers in the Production of Schooling
7. Desegregation, Academic Achievement, and Earnings
8. Teacher Quality in Education Production
9. The Economics of Class Size
10. The Economics of Early Childhood Interventions
11. Cost-Benefit Analysis and Cost-Effectiveness Analysis
12. Economic Approaches to Adequacy
13. Economic Approaches to School Efficiency
14. School Finance: An Overview
15. School Finance Reform
16. The Economics of Tuition and Fees in American Higher Education
Teachers and Teacher Labor Markets
1. Teacher Labor Markets: An Overview
2. Teachers in Developing Countries
3. Teacher Supply
4. Economic Approaches to Teacher Recruitment and Retention
5. Compensating Differentials in Teacher Labor Markets
6. Teacher Incentives
7. The Economics of Teachers Unions in the United States
8. Teacher Training and Preparation in the United States
Steve Bradley
Steve Bradley is a Professor of Economics. He was educated at Leeds Metropolitan University and Lancaster University from which he holds masters and doctorate degrees. Prior to his entry to academia, Steve spent ten years working in Local Government as a member of the Education Department of Lancashire County Council. His research interests fall into two areas – Education Economics and Labour Economics. He has published widely on issues related to the operation and impact of introducing a quasi-market in the secondary education sector, and the econometric analysis of educational policy. Published work in the field of Labour Economics includes the employer selection and recruitment, tests of theories of labour market matching, the effect of employment protection on worker effort. Recently, he has, in conjunction with colleagues in the Department, completed a Nuffield Foundation-funded project evaluating the impact of the specialist schools policy on educational and labour market outcomes. Professor Bradley's current research interests focus on the determinants of youth unemployment and economic inactivity for Britain, Italy and Spain, the effect of teaching quality on the educational attainment of secondary school pupils and the analysis of transition behaviour in the adult labour market.
Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster, UK
Colin Green
Colin Green has been Professor of Economics at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in 2017. Previously he was Professor of Economics at Lancaster University. He received his PhD in Economics from the University of Queensland in 2008. His research areas broadly cover applied microeconomics and issues of public policy. This includes research in education, labour, health and personnel economics. He is Editor in Chief at Education Economics, Associate Editor at the Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization and co-founded and organises the annual International Workshop on Applied Economics of Education (IWAEE).
Department of Economics, NTNU, Trondheim, Norway